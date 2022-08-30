ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt County, NM

Roosevelt County approved for more than $2.7 million in road improvement grants

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yswb_0hb7gtZs00

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Roosevelt County recently announced that the county has been awarded more than $2.7 million through the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s Project Fund grant.

According to a news release from Roosevelt County, the county was awarded $2,734,788 through the grant. Officials said the funding will be used to enhance around 62 miles of County Maintained Roadways, with around 59 miles of chip-sealed roadways to be resurfaced with a micro-seal emulsion.

Officials said that Roosevelt County applied for the funding based on needs identified in the county’s five-year Road Maintenance Plan.

“It`s such a great time for Roosevelt County!” Commissioner Dennis Lopez said in the release. “Anytime we are able to bring in grant dollars to the local economy is wonderful, and when we can secure large awards such as this we are confident we can make substantial improvements to our roadways.”

Officials said that Roosevelt County has received the “preliminary award notification for the grant funding,” and the projects will begin once an agreement is fully executed. According to the release, the following roadways are expected to be enhanced in Roosevelt County:

  • SRR AK, FROM NM 114 TO SRR 35
  • SRR 6, FROM SRR U TO SRR W
  • SRR 3, FROM SRR O TO SRR T
  • SRR 7, FROM HWY 70 TO NM 88
  • SRR 8, FROM NM 206 TO NM 88
  • SRR 6, FROM KILGORE TO SRR J
  • Spruce Street
  • SRR Q, FROM 18TH ST. TO SRR 8
  • SRR U, FROM NM 267 TO SRR 6
  • BINGHAM STRATTON
  • SRR 2, FROM NM 236 TO SRR AD
  • SRR 21, FROM US 70 TO SRR AP
  • SRR AP, FROM SRR 19 TO SRR 21
  • SRR 12, FROM NM 206 TO SRR P
  • SRR 8, FROM SRR S TO SRR T
  • SRR AD, FROM NM 267 TO NM 480
  • 21ST STREET, FROM SRR Q 1/2 TO NM 206
  • SOUTH AVENUE B, FROM 18TH STREET TO 21ST STREET
  • SRR A, FROM NM 202 SOUTH 2-3 MILES
  • SRR A & NRR A, FROM NM 202 TO NM 348

Officials said in the release that the five-year plan is revised every year after public road workshops, other public input opportunities and direction from the commission. Residents can view the plan on the Road Maintenance page of the county’s website.

For more information, individuals are asked to contact the Road Department at 575-356-5942, rcrd@rooseveltcounty.com or call the administration offices at 575-356-5307.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Fight to keep suspect behind bars, Clovis crime, Isolated storms, Political ads, Roadrunner population

Friday’s Top Stories 75% of Albuquerque APS students not proficient in math BCSO: SWAT team called, armed and barricaded suspect Zozobra: What you need to know before heading out VIDEO: Woman bolts from police at Route 66 Casino What’s happening around New Mexico September 2 – September 8 New look coming to abandoned UNM frat […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Bailey County judge arrested on 3 charges, records show

PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Portales, NM
County
Roosevelt County, NM
Roosevelt County, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Clovis zoo asking for public input on anteater names

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Hillcrest Park Zoo is welcoming two new animals to their zoo family. It has been almost a week since two anteaters, male and female, arrived at the zoo. They are said to be adjusting well to their new home. The zoo is gathering suggestions on what to name the animals and […]
CLOVIS, NM
everythinglubbock.com

Man found dead on train tracks identified, Clovis police said

LUBBOCK, Texas— On Friday, the Clovis Police Department identified the man that was found dead on a set of train tracks. CPD identified the victim as Ashley Montgomery, 46, of Colorado. In a press release on Friday it said, “there were no indications of foul play.”. The following...
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

Clovis man charged with murder of mother

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Martin Caballero, 27, has been arrested for the murder of his mother, 47-year-old Joann Caballero. Clovis police responded to a call on the 1200 block of North Lea Street around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. The caller told police they believed Martin had shot Joann. When police arrived, they found Joann in a […]
CLOVIS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kilgore#Economy#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Son arrested after mother found dead in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department released information on a Wednesday evening homicide that led to the death of 47-year-old Joann Caballero and the arrest of her son, 27-year-old Martin Caballero. According to the police department, officers responded to the 1200 block of North Lea Street in Clovis at around 7 p.m. on […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy