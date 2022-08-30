Tragedy as woman, 25, dies after falling ill at Creamfields music festival

A YOUNG woman has died after falling ill at Creamfields music festival.

Cheshire Police said emergency services rushed to the event at 10.15pm on Friday after reports that the 25-year-old was unwell.

Creamfields takes place in Daresbury Cheshire

She was taken to Warrington Hospital but medics were unable to save her and she passed died in the early hours of this morning.

An investigation has been launched. but police say the death is not believed to be "suspicious".

Superintendent Sarah Heath said: “The tragic death of a young woman is heart-breaking and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

“An investigation into the cause of her death is under way but at this stage there is nothing to suggest that there are any suspicious circumstances.”

Creamfields North takes place at Daresbury Estate, located just between Liverpool and Manchester in the beautiful Cheshire countryside.

Huge names including Alesso, Eric Prydz, Idris Elba, Calvin Harris, Becky Hill, Carl Cox

