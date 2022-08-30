ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Case against man accused of raping child bound over to circuit court

An 18-year-old man accused of raping a child in Pontiac will face an Oakland County Circuit judge for three felony charges. Kevin Dwayne Wilson is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, first-degree and second-degree, involving a victim under the age of 13. He was arraigned on the charges in May for the alleged offenses occurring Jan. 15.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for teen accused of murdering girlfriend’s uncle

Trial is scheduled in Oakland County Circuit Court for a teenager accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s uncle in Pontiac. Stanford Clirteese Sharp, Jr., 18, is charged with open murder and a firearms offense for the Feb. 7 slaying of Antonio Lee Mayes, 32. Mayes was shot six times in his mother’s home in the Phoenix Place Apartments, following an altercation with his 17-year-old niece — Sharp’s girlfriend — according to testimony during a preliminary exam.
PONTIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Oakland Press

Psych evaluation ordered for woman whose rough arrest sparked public outcry

A psychiatric evaluation has been ordered for a Pontiac woman whose recent arrest sparked public outcry because police struck her multiple times while attempting to take her into custody — reportedly to gain control and to stop her from biting them. Diressee Latree Wilson, 48, is charged with two...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Businessman ordered to trial on theft, criminal enterprise charges

A Rochester Hills businessman accused of defrauding others seeking to purchases businesses will stand trial on state charges. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office said Denny John DiCapo, 62, was concluded in the 52-3rd District Court before District Judge Julie Nicholson, who bound over DiCapo to stand trial. He is...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Valentine
The Oakland Press

Brewery broken into, $5,000-plus in property damage reported

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at a Pontiac brewery, where thousands of dollars in damage was reported. Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Fillmore 13 Brewery on 7 N. Saginaw Street on Monday morning after the break-in was discovered. It was reported that damage to the basement doors was noted first, and then the basement was checked where broken bottles of alcohol and other items had been thrown throughout, the sheriff’s office said.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Man accused of killing GM co-worker to face circuit court judge

An Oakland County judge on Tuesday determined there was probable cause to advance a case involving a man accused of killing his coworker at the GM Orion Plant a few weeks ago. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam held at 52-3 District Court, Judge Julie Nicholson bound over the case against Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of transgender woman

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a transgender woman over the weekend, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.Deontae Antoine Close, 31, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm in the death of 33-year-old Dede Ricks, of Ohio.Close was arraigned on Tuesday and was given a $500,000/10% bond. If released, he must wear a GPS tether and will not be allowed to possess weapons.Prosecutor Kym Worthy the incident is the "second trans murder in less than two weeks." Worthy said the two cases do not appear to be related."We have...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Rapist#Violent Crime#Oakland County Sheriff
The Oakland Press

Police: Resident scammed out of $500 by phone fraudster

A Bloomfield Township resident was recently scammed out of $500 by a telephone caller claiming to be from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office attempting to settle a fine for not reporting for jury duty, officials said. According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, the 45-year-old fraud victim received several...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
WNEM

Mother of 16-month-old found in ditch last week speaks out

MONTROSE, Mich. (WNEM) – A grieving mother is distraught over the murder of her young son. The murder of 16-month-old Chaos Demilo, whose body was found last week in a ditch on Morrish Road near Dodge Road in Genesee County’s Montrose Township, has led to the arrest of the boy’s father - 39-year-old Michael Butler, of Mt. Morris Township.
MONTROSE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Pontiac teen arrested after bringing gun to high school football game in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 17-year-old from Pontiac is in custody after bringing a gun to an Avondale High School football game Thursday in Auburn Hills. According to police, an officer saw three teen boys approach the main gate around 7:30 p.m. When the teens saw the officer, they quickly turned around and went behind a building near the parking lot.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Sterling Heights teens face discipline for George Floyd murder TikTok video

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of Sterling Heights Stevenson teens is in hot water after making a TikTok video reenactment of the death of George Floyd. The video was recorded at an off-campus football team breakfast, about a week ago. The ninth graders had water guns, and the kicks of the African-American student on the ground caused no injuries.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy