Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Related
The Oakland Press
Case against man accused of raping child bound over to circuit court
An 18-year-old man accused of raping a child in Pontiac will face an Oakland County Circuit judge for three felony charges. Kevin Dwayne Wilson is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, first-degree and second-degree, involving a victim under the age of 13. He was arraigned on the charges in May for the alleged offenses occurring Jan. 15.
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for teen accused of murdering girlfriend’s uncle
Trial is scheduled in Oakland County Circuit Court for a teenager accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s uncle in Pontiac. Stanford Clirteese Sharp, Jr., 18, is charged with open murder and a firearms offense for the Feb. 7 slaying of Antonio Lee Mayes, 32. Mayes was shot six times in his mother’s home in the Phoenix Place Apartments, following an altercation with his 17-year-old niece — Sharp’s girlfriend — according to testimony during a preliminary exam.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspected Detroit serial killer pleads guilty to all 6 cases, to serve 45-70 years in prison
DETROIT – A suspected Detroit serial killer pleaded guilty Friday to all six of his cases and is set to spend several decades in prison. Detroit officials said Deangelo Martin, 37, of Detroit, pleaded guilty and will have sentences that run concurrent to one another for 45-70 years. He...
Man who scared woman to death seeks clemency in 1984 Beecher murder
FLINT, MI – A Mt. Morris Township man serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for scaring a woman to death during a 1984 home invasion may have a chance to see the light of day outside a state prison after all. John Eric Aslin, who has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Teen suspected of bringing loaded handgun to school grounds, prosecutor reviewing possible charges
A 17-year-old from Pontiac suspected of bringing a loaded 9mm handgun to Avondale High School during a football game on Sept. 1 is being held at Children’s Village pending a review of criminal charges by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office. According to a social media post by the...
The Oakland Press
Psych evaluation ordered for woman whose rough arrest sparked public outcry
A psychiatric evaluation has been ordered for a Pontiac woman whose recent arrest sparked public outcry because police struck her multiple times while attempting to take her into custody — reportedly to gain control and to stop her from biting them. Diressee Latree Wilson, 48, is charged with two...
The Oakland Press
Businessman ordered to trial on theft, criminal enterprise charges
A Rochester Hills businessman accused of defrauding others seeking to purchases businesses will stand trial on state charges. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office said Denny John DiCapo, 62, was concluded in the 52-3rd District Court before District Judge Julie Nicholson, who bound over DiCapo to stand trial. He is...
WNEM
Police trying to ID person of interest in breaking and entering investigation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are asking for your help as they try to identify a person of interest in a breaking and entering investigation. The incident happened at Don’s Diner, located at 3833 Corunna Road in Flint, about 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 30. Anyone that can...
RELATED PEOPLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen charged in 4-part shooting spree in Detroit ‘thought world was ending,’ family says
DETROIT – Multiple new developments are coming in the random shooting spree that left three people dead in Detroit. Detroit police now confirm one of the victims was just 16 years old. That comes as Local 4 learns new chilling information about the 19-year-old accused of pulling the trigger.
The Oakland Press
Brewery broken into, $5,000-plus in property damage reported
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at a Pontiac brewery, where thousands of dollars in damage was reported. Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Fillmore 13 Brewery on 7 N. Saginaw Street on Monday morning after the break-in was discovered. It was reported that damage to the basement doors was noted first, and then the basement was checked where broken bottles of alcohol and other items had been thrown throughout, the sheriff’s office said.
The Oakland Press
Man accused of killing GM co-worker to face circuit court judge
An Oakland County judge on Tuesday determined there was probable cause to advance a case involving a man accused of killing his coworker at the GM Orion Plant a few weeks ago. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam held at 52-3 District Court, Judge Julie Nicholson bound over the case against Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial.
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of transgender woman
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a transgender woman over the weekend, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.Deontae Antoine Close, 31, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm in the death of 33-year-old Dede Ricks, of Ohio.Close was arraigned on Tuesday and was given a $500,000/10% bond. If released, he must wear a GPS tether and will not be allowed to possess weapons.Prosecutor Kym Worthy the incident is the "second trans murder in less than two weeks." Worthy said the two cases do not appear to be related."We have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oakland Press
Police: Resident scammed out of $500 by phone fraudster
A Bloomfield Township resident was recently scammed out of $500 by a telephone caller claiming to be from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office attempting to settle a fine for not reporting for jury duty, officials said. According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, the 45-year-old fraud victim received several...
fox2detroit.com
Scammer posing as Oakland County deputy demands $1,500 from victim, claiming she missed jury duty
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A scammer called a Bloomfield Township woman multiple times Monday to tell her she missed jury duty and needed to pay $1,500. Authorities said the caller claimed they were from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, and called from spoofed county numbers. The scammer...
WNEM
Mother of 16-month-old found in ditch last week speaks out
MONTROSE, Mich. (WNEM) – A grieving mother is distraught over the murder of her young son. The murder of 16-month-old Chaos Demilo, whose body was found last week in a ditch on Morrish Road near Dodge Road in Genesee County’s Montrose Township, has led to the arrest of the boy’s father - 39-year-old Michael Butler, of Mt. Morris Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for man accused of fatally shooting another from car
DETROIT – Police are looking for help locating a man accused of fatally shooting another last week in Detroit. Detroit police are looking for Demetrius Johnson, 26, who is said to be involved in a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, Aug. 26. According to authorities, at about 9:53...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Pontiac teen arrested after bringing gun to high school football game in Auburn Hills
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 17-year-old from Pontiac is in custody after bringing a gun to an Avondale High School football game Thursday in Auburn Hills. According to police, an officer saw three teen boys approach the main gate around 7:30 p.m. When the teens saw the officer, they quickly turned around and went behind a building near the parking lot.
Police: Victim in Sunday shooting rampage identified as 16-year-old girl
Detroit police say they have identified one of the three victim's killed during the August 28 shooting rampage in Detroit as a 16-year-old girl.
fox2detroit.com
Sterling Heights teens face discipline for George Floyd murder TikTok video
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of Sterling Heights Stevenson teens is in hot water after making a TikTok video reenactment of the death of George Floyd. The video was recorded at an off-campus football team breakfast, about a week ago. The ninth graders had water guns, and the kicks of the African-American student on the ground caused no injuries.
Woman, 20, allegedly had alcohol in her system when she fatally struck pedestrian
DETROIT – A minor who allegedly consumed alcohol prior to driving on a suspended license is facing charges in a crash that resulted in the death of one pedestrian and serious injuries to another, authorities said. Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, of Warren, is charged in connection with the car...
Comments / 1