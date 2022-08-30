Read full article on original website
Gotham Gazette
A Closer Look at Voter Turnout in New York's August 2022 Primaries
The August primary election for congressional and State Senate races in New York saw significantly low voter turnout, barely topping single digits in many districts across the state. It was the predictable outcome of an unprecedented election that resulted from a tumultuous redistricting process that unfolded this year, all adding to New York’s voter turnout crisis. Despite many competitive races, several of which were narrowly decided, New Yorkers again showed little enthusiasm to cast their ballots.
cityandstateny.com
A toss-up looms in the changing 19th Congressional District
On Aug. 23, Democratic Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan surprised New York and the rest of the nation with his victory in the special election for the 19th Congressional District. Many expected Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro to win the seat. Pundits called it a bellwether race, an indication that Democrats may perform better than expected in the November midterms.
A push to cap NYC broker fees gets new life as rents — and commissions — skyrocket
New York State Senator Jabari Brisport speaks, in April, to a crowd gathered to protest rent increases and aggressive evictions, and support of tenant rights. Last year, Brisport introduced legislation that would have pushed the rental commission fees onto property owners if they were the ones who hired the agents. Three years ago, New York was on the verge of limiting broker fees for prospective tenants. Why did a once-popular proposal to cap the fees vanish? [ more › ]
Piling on, pro-Trump conservative group joins fight against noncitizen voting in New York City
A pedestrian passes a chalked message near an early voting location at Madison Square Garden last October. A new New York City law permitting noncitizens to vote in municipal elections has hit legal snags. A judge ruled earlier that the measure violates state law, casting doubt on its future. [ more › ]
riverdalepress.com
Kingsbridge Armory braces for new battle
Pigeons nest in its ceiling trusses while powdery white efflorescence fans out across its masonry — a sure sign of too much moisture. The Kingsbridge Armory has been vacant, more or less, since it was decommissioned by the New York National Guard and handed over to the city in the 1990s. Plans to redevelop the former home of the Guard’s Eighth Regiment have foundered under a succession of mayors, culminating with the failure of the private Kingsbridge National Ice Center venture late last year.
norwoodnews.org
August Primaries See Ghostly Polls, Some Voters Still Frustrated with Poll Site Changes
This is an extended and different story to the one which appears in our latest print edition. As the NYC Board of Elections (BOE) continues to tally the final numbers following the Aug. 23 primaries, we take a look at the known voter breakdown to date, and share some of the feedback and insights gathered from voters on Election Day.
yonkerstimes.com
Mike Lawler: Families Can’t Afford Sean Maloney; Westchester’s Big November Election
With the confusing NY primaries behind us, (one in June one in August), political watchers are wondering if voter discontent over inflation, crime, and college student loan bailouts will result in a ‘Red Wave,’ and will that Red Wave include Westchester?. The biggest election in our area that...
Gotham Gazette
Several Significant Wins and One Big Loss for Working Families Party in Latest New York Primaries
The results of the August party primary elections for the U.S. House of Representatives and State Senate were bittersweet for the New York Working Families Party, the progressive third party that seeks to push Democrats to the left. The WFP is one of the most prominent actors in the intra-party battle Democrats continue to wage in New York and beyond.
1,000 central, borough NYC schools staff moving to district level
New York City’s education department will move 1,000 central and borough-level staff to district offices, Chancellor David Banks announced on Friday. Staffers will be pulled from central leadership, First Deputy Chancellor Dan Weisberg’s office, early childhood education, and from borough offices “to more effectively support schools in coordination with district superintendents,” according to a news release about the restructuring. Borough offices — which a spokesperson said will no longer exist after the administration’s...
WRGB
Gov. Hochul and NYC Mayor Eric Adams gear up for concealed carry law to take effect
New York State (WRGB) — Governor Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams made announcements today regarding the state's concealed carry law that takes effect tomorrow, September 1. In response to the Supreme Court's decision to strike down New York's century-old concealed carry law, we took swift and...
cityandstateny.com
A timeline on the closure of Rikers Island
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday expressed doubt that Rikers Island could close by the 2027 deadline set during Mayor Bill de Blasio’s tenure, because, Adams said, the jail was full of violent criminals who couldn’t safely be let out. “I need the folks that are...
marketplace.org
Homelessness in New York City is being compounded by inflation, high rents
In America’s most populated city, rising prices for housing and inflation in other areas are worsening conditions for people already on the economic fringe. New York City already has the country’s largest number of people experiencing homelessness at 80,000. Most of them aren’t on the street, but rather staying in a vast network of shelters like those operated by The Bowery Mission, a faith-based organization that has been helping the city’s homeless for over a century.
cityandstateny.com
What has New York done to protect from storms in the year since Ida?
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida – the remnants of which devastated the New York metropolitan area one year ago, killing 13 people in New York City – local lawmakers sounded an alarm that climate activists have been ringing for years. New York can and should expect more severe weather like this.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
At former LICH site, developer runs into financial trouble
Eight years ago, many Brooklyn Heights and Cobble Hill residents, as well as elected officials and members of the medical profession, were up in arms about the sale of Long Island College Hospital’s campus to a developer whose plans included residential housing as well as a freestanding urgent care unit.
Curbed
Is Alternate-Side Parking a Mistake?
A WNYC docudrama from 1950, produced as a bit of agitprop for the Department of Sanitation, tells the story of Joe Henrichs, a fictional Brooklyn everyman whose son slips on a banana peel while playing outside and gets hit by a truck. (He survives.) Henrichs, in denial about the problem of street litter, is sent by his wife to inspect the state of their block. “You don’t even believe Phil slipped on a banana peel,” she scolds him. “You probably think our streets are too clean for that kind of thing.” Once outside, Henrichs discovers yellowed newspapers, oil-soaked rags, rotting apple cores, and splintered chunks of wood. He begins to furiously kick each new pile — “Cans, cans, and more cans!” — before going to the Department of Sanitation looking for answers. There, he meets real-life Sanitation commissioner Andrew Mulrain, who says that there’s a simple explanation for the mess: There are too many cars parked on the street. But a new program launched that year, with an assist from the singular power of the mechanical broom, might change that: “I think this ‘parking on one side of the street’ innovation is the most helpful idea in my 30 years with the department,” Mulrain says, announcing the birth of alternate-side parking in New York City. Henrichs, practically beaming about his civic responsibilities around waste, leaves the experience transformed — a sanitation evangelist. “If just everybody — you, me, everybody — is a bit more careful,” he says, “you’ll be surprised how we’ll all feel better.”
epbusinessjournal.com
Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing program costs Texas $12 million
Abbott’s office said Chicago will now also become a regular drop-off location in addition to New York City and Washington, D.C. “Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing program costs Texas $12 million” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
