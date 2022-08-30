Read full article on original website
Man accused of raping Florida woman in her home arrested after Crimeline top
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police have located and arrested a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a Florida woman in her bedroom on June 4 after receiving a Crimeline tip. Karland Gillens, 46, was arrested on charges of armed sexual battery, false imprisonment with a weapon, and armed burglary according to the Orlando Police Department.
click orlando
2 found dead in Orlando home, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man and a woman were found dead in an Orlando home Friday night, according to officers. Police said they responded to a well-being check at the house on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. [TRENDING: When can we expect fall to return to Florida? |...
Inside the Magic
Man Charged With Double Murder, Kidnapping at Orlando Resort
A man was recently charged with two murders, kidnapping, and sexual battery at an Orlando Resort, according to reports. Because Walt Disney World Resort and surrounding theme parks like Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando are such a major draw in terms of tourism, many Resort and campgrounds have been built around Orlando and surrounding areas to offer lodging options for tourists visiting the area.
UCF police report increase in extortion cases targeting college-aged men
ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF police officers are seeing an increase in extortion cases targeting college-aged men. Officers said the people initiating the schemes pose online as young women and use a game, app or social media account to meet and communicate with their victims. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
click orlando
Armored truck employee shoots at man during robbery at Lake Mary bank, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. – An armored truck employee shot at a man during a robbery at a Lake Mary bank Thursday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that at some time before 12:30 p.m., employees of Loomis, a cash handling company, were making their way out of a Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard when a man took cash they were bringing out on a cart and fled in a white Mercedes.
WESH
Suspect in custody after armored truck robbery in Lake Mary, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. — An armored car was robbed just a little before 12:30 p.m. Thursday at a Seminole County bank near Lake Mary. No one was hurt, and a person was taken into custody minutes after everything went down. At one point, a shot was fired. Deputies swarmed...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Helicopter video shows chase, arrest of suspected armored truck thief in Lake Mary
LAKE MARY, Fla. - New helicopter video shows the pursuit of a man suspected of robbing a Loomis armored truck at a Bank of America in Lake Mary on Thursday. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office posted video of the chase and the arrest of the man, identified as 22-year-old Michael Jerome Virgil. They say he is suspected of stealing cash from the truck that was outside the Bank of America branch on Lake Mary Blvd.
WESH
1 killed in shooting at Port Orange apartment complex, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Police in Port Orange said one person was killed in a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex earlier Thursday night. It happened at the Sunrise Pointe Apartments on Richel Drive off Clyde Morris Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Police say there was...
WESH
Lanes blocked on I-4 as Orlando officers help person in distress
ORLANDO, Fla. — All lanes along I-4 at Colonial Drive were blocked Thursday afternoon because of a person in distress, according to the Orlando Police Department. Orlando police were able to bring the person to safety and traffic is flowing once again.
WSVN-TV
Teacher hits student in Orlando school
(WSVN) - A school employee was seen hitting a student at an elementary school, and parents are outraged. Brianna Blanton and her mother Kathleen were furious after they saw what went down at an elementary school near Orlando, earlier this week. “It’s scary,” said Brianna. Kathleen explained what...
Orlando woman charged in fatal shooting over Instagram ‘trash talk’
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have charged a second person with murder for a shooting they say started on social media. On August 9, deputies responded to a cul-de-sac on Holly Creek Road in Zellwood after a man called 911 saying he was shot. The responding deputies arrived to find 23-year-old Demonte Cherry dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Orlando police union calls for higher pay for officers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officers say the city’s proposed salary increase doesn’t reflect the work officers do. There are now 62 sworn officer vacancies within the department, which comes out to about 7% of the department’s staff. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman says she was grabbed through door by deliveryman
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
Click10.com
A close call in the air at a Florida airport is caught on camera
ORLANDO, Fla. – A dramatic close call between two planes is caught on camera at Orlando International Airport. A Cessna and a Delta 757 were given the all clear to take off on Aug. 17, when the pilot of the Cessna captured the video. The pilot of the Cessna...
fox35orlando.com
Women fight off homeless Florida man accused of breaking into their home
The Brevard County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Sloan broke in through the side door of the house on School Street, in Cocoa. The victims say it caught them by surprise in the middle of the night.
Man charged in connection with Clermont double homicide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed in Clermont Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon regarding a homicide on Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of killing stepson, raping woman at RV Resort refuses to attend court, sheriff says
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man accused of murdering two people and raping a woman was supposed to go before a judge on Thursday, but that appearance was canceled after he reportedly refused to attend. Investigators said Justin Lamar Jones, 41, murdered his stepson on Wednesday morning inside a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Wildwood man convicted of killing Inverness woman in fatal Sumter County crash
A jury found a Wildwood man guilty of leading police in an August 2017 vehicle chase and causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a woman from Citrus County. Sumter County court records show jurors on Wednesday, Aug. 31, convicted 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown of Laura Lee Price’s...
WESH
Deputies: Clermont man beat wife, stepson to death with hammer before raping witness
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — New details came in on a double murder and rape uncovered in Lake County Wednesday. Investigators say Justin Jones killed two people with a hammer and one of the victims was a teenager. Justin Jones, 41, refused to go in front of a judge Thursday...
Bojangles is back: Chain returns to greater Orlando area
SANFORD, Fla. — Bojangles is back in the greater Orlando area. The chain returned to the area with a new location in Sanford that opened this week. The new location is located at 101 South Oregon Avenue. The next closest location is in Ocala. Eight locations in Central Florida...
