Orlando, FL

Man accused of raping Florida woman in her home arrested after Crimeline top

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police have located and arrested a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a Florida woman in her bedroom on June 4 after receiving a Crimeline tip. Karland Gillens, 46, was arrested on charges of armed sexual battery, false imprisonment with a weapon, and armed burglary according to the Orlando Police Department.
2 found dead in Orlando home, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man and a woman were found dead in an Orlando home Friday night, according to officers. Police said they responded to a well-being check at the house on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. [TRENDING: When can we expect fall to return to Florida? |...
Man Charged With Double Murder, Kidnapping at Orlando Resort

A man was recently charged with two murders, kidnapping, and sexual battery at an Orlando Resort, according to reports. Because Walt Disney World Resort and surrounding theme parks like Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando are such a major draw in terms of tourism, many Resort and campgrounds have been built around Orlando and surrounding areas to offer lodging options for tourists visiting the area.
Armored truck employee shoots at man during robbery at Lake Mary bank, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. – An armored truck employee shot at a man during a robbery at a Lake Mary bank Thursday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that at some time before 12:30 p.m., employees of Loomis, a cash handling company, were making their way out of a Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard when a man took cash they were bringing out on a cart and fled in a white Mercedes.
WATCH: Helicopter video shows chase, arrest of suspected armored truck thief in Lake Mary

LAKE MARY, Fla. - New helicopter video shows the pursuit of a man suspected of robbing a Loomis armored truck at a Bank of America in Lake Mary on Thursday. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office posted video of the chase and the arrest of the man, identified as 22-year-old Michael Jerome Virgil. They say he is suspected of stealing cash from the truck that was outside the Bank of America branch on Lake Mary Blvd.
Teacher hits student in Orlando school

(WSVN) - A school employee was seen hitting a student at an elementary school, and parents are outraged. Brianna Blanton and her mother Kathleen were furious after they saw what went down at an elementary school near Orlando, earlier this week. “It’s scary,” said Brianna. Kathleen explained what...
Florida woman says she was grabbed through door by deliveryman

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
