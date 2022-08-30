ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

foxla.com

These are the most unaffordable cities in California

LOS ANGELES - The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month - or about $61,334 per year. That's according to GOBankingRates, which used rental data from ApartmentList, cost-of-living data from Sperling’s Best and average expenditure data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nine of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

California faces chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave

LOS ANGELES - Punishing triple-digit heat continues to bear down on Southern California, with a seventh straight Flex Alert that will be in effect Tuesday night urging residents to conserve electricity during peak hours. And excessive heat warning has been extended until at least 8 p.m. Thursday for the mountains...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

California heat wave: Flex Alert extended through Labor Day

LOS ANGELES - The California Independent System Operator extended a statewide Flex Alert through Labor Day in an effort to conserve energy and prevent blackouts as a scorching heat wave continues through Southern California. The ISO — which manages the state's power grid — originally issued the Flex Alert back...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Peak electricity use in California expected to reach 20-year high today

LOS ANGELES - As California continues to swelter under record-breaking temperatures amid a brutal heat wave, officials are expecting peak electricity use to reach a 20-year high Tuesday. California Independent System Operators said we could experience rolling blackouts if people do not cut down on energy use. Cal ISO is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Flooding in Rhode Island strands drivers on I-95

Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Providence Monday evening, closing highways and main roads throughout Rhode Island. Drivers were stuck on I-95 in Providence for their evening commute as flash flooding made the highway impassable. Several cars were flooded along with the highway. Police were said to have helped those...
PROVIDENCE, RI
foxla.com

Radford Fire in Big Bear area prompts evacuation orders

BIG BEAR, Calif. - A brush fire in the Big Bear area has prompted evacuations in the area. The San Bernardino National Forest and the San Bernardino County Fire responded to the "Radford Fire" Monday evening. The fire has extended to about 450 acres with 0% containment as of Tuesday afternoon.
BIG BEAR, CA
foxla.com

SoCal storm warnings issued as record-setting heat wave continues

LOS ANGELES - Punishing triple-digit heat continues to bear down on Southern California, with a fifth straight Flex Alert in effect Sunday urging residents to conserve electricity during peak hours. Excessive heat warnings were extended until at least 8 p.m. Wednesday for the mountains and the Santa Clarita, San Fernando...
ENVIRONMENT
foxla.com

Heat wave causing power wave concerns

An extended heat wave has forced Cal-ISO - which manages the state's power grid - to extend a Flex Alert for the seventh day in a row. The state has also raised concerns about potential rolling blackouts. But Loretta Lynch the former president of the California Public Utilities Commission says it doesn't have to be this way.
ENVIRONMENT

