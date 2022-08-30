Read full article on original website
foxla.com
These are the most unaffordable cities in California
LOS ANGELES - The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month - or about $61,334 per year. That's according to GOBankingRates, which used rental data from ApartmentList, cost-of-living data from Sperling’s Best and average expenditure data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nine of...
foxla.com
California's grid operator issues level 3 emergency, rolling blackouts likely
LOS ANGELES - California ISO has declared Energy Emergency level 3, meaning rolling power outages may be imminent. The alert will remain in effect through at least 8 p.m. Tuesday. Level 3 is the state's grid operator's highest category of an energy emergency. As of 6 p.m., California ISO has...
foxla.com
California faces chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave
LOS ANGELES - Punishing triple-digit heat continues to bear down on Southern California, with a seventh straight Flex Alert that will be in effect Tuesday night urging residents to conserve electricity during peak hours. And excessive heat warning has been extended until at least 8 p.m. Thursday for the mountains...
foxla.com
California heat wave: Flex Alert extended through Labor Day
LOS ANGELES - The California Independent System Operator extended a statewide Flex Alert through Labor Day in an effort to conserve energy and prevent blackouts as a scorching heat wave continues through Southern California. The ISO — which manages the state's power grid — originally issued the Flex Alert back...
foxla.com
Peak electricity use in California expected to reach 20-year high today
LOS ANGELES - As California continues to swelter under record-breaking temperatures amid a brutal heat wave, officials are expecting peak electricity use to reach a 20-year high Tuesday. California Independent System Operators said we could experience rolling blackouts if people do not cut down on energy use. Cal ISO is...
foxla.com
Flooding in Rhode Island strands drivers on I-95
Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Providence Monday evening, closing highways and main roads throughout Rhode Island. Drivers were stuck on I-95 in Providence for their evening commute as flash flooding made the highway impassable. Several cars were flooded along with the highway. Police were said to have helped those...
foxla.com
Five Texas Department of Public Safety officers face a formal investigation over Uvalde shooting response
Five Texas Department of Public Safety officers who responded to the Uvalde school shooting in May will face an investigation into their actions at Robb Elementary, the agency said. The officers were referred to the inspector general’s office, which will determine if the officers violated any policies in their response...
foxla.com
CHP: Over 600 DUI arrests in first 36 hours of Labor Day max enforcement
LOS ANGELES - California Highway Patrol continues to make DUI arrests statewide as part of its Labor Day maximum enforcement period for the holiday weekend. According to CHP, 607 arrests have been made so far within the first 36 hours of the enforcement period. Increased patrols will continue until 11:59...
foxla.com
Shooting and brawl at Minnesota State Fair triggers mass crowd panic, exodus, and early closure
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A person was shot during a brawl in the Midway section of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night, triggering a mass panic and chaotic crowd rushing out of the area, resulting in the early closure of the fairgrounds. The Minnesota State Fair Police Department...
foxla.com
Radford Fire in Big Bear area prompts evacuation orders
BIG BEAR, Calif. - A brush fire in the Big Bear area has prompted evacuations in the area. The San Bernardino National Forest and the San Bernardino County Fire responded to the "Radford Fire" Monday evening. The fire has extended to about 450 acres with 0% containment as of Tuesday afternoon.
foxla.com
SoCal storm warnings issued as record-setting heat wave continues
LOS ANGELES - Punishing triple-digit heat continues to bear down on Southern California, with a fifth straight Flex Alert in effect Sunday urging residents to conserve electricity during peak hours. Excessive heat warnings were extended until at least 8 p.m. Wednesday for the mountains and the Santa Clarita, San Fernando...
foxla.com
Heat wave causing power wave concerns
An extended heat wave has forced Cal-ISO - which manages the state's power grid - to extend a Flex Alert for the seventh day in a row. The state has also raised concerns about potential rolling blackouts. But Loretta Lynch the former president of the California Public Utilities Commission says it doesn't have to be this way.
