Rochester, N.Y. — The high school football season is now just three days away, but supply chain issues are causing challenges for some local schools. University Prep is among the high schools dealing with a shortage of football helmets. The school's varsity coach, Isiah Young, said his team will be ready for Friday's season opener, but the shortage forced a scramble to get players suited up.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO