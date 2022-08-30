Read full article on original website
SU basketball to host 'Monroe Madness' at Blue Cross Arena
Rochester, N.Y. — The Orange are coming to Rochester. Syracuse University's men's and women's basketball teams will host the inaugural Monroe Madness event Oct. 7 at the Blue Cross Arena from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The men's team will have a dunk contest, while both teams will hold intrasquad scrimmages and...
McQuaid and UPrep pick up week 1 wins
Aquinas led 21-6 early in the second quarter before McQuaid rallied in the second half to win 34-7. UPrep won in a similar fashion after trailing Victor at halftime but three third-quarter scores gave Noah Hill and the Griffins the win.
Joan Osborne to play at JCC
Eight-time Grammy-nominee and multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Joan Osborne will play a 90-minute show at the Louis S. Wolk JCC of Greater Rochester in Rochester on September 7. Osborne's 1995 was a critical and commercial success and included the international hit single, "What if God Was One of Us." From performing...
High school football teams dealing with helmet shortage
Rochester, N.Y. — The high school football season is now just three days away, but supply chain issues are causing challenges for some local schools. University Prep is among the high schools dealing with a shortage of football helmets. The school's varsity coach, Isiah Young, said his team will be ready for Friday's season opener, but the shortage forced a scramble to get players suited up.
Drum and bugle corps take over Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Dozens of musicians from across the country are in Rochester this Labor Day weekend for The Drum Corps Associates (DCA) World Championships. Drum and bugle corps of all ages are competing in a series of events from September 2 through September 4. You can find more...
Bright Spot: Horse excitement for seniors
Brockport, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a little horsin' around for seniors at Evergreen Place. The excitement was building Wednesday, at the assisted living and memory care community, just ask Wayne Clark. "It's gonna be super, it's gonna be a real good time, I'll tell you that,"...
Warmer weather is on the way
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will warm up nicely. Many temperatures over this past night dropped into the 50s for overnight lows. But through the day today, temperatures will increase nicely. Highs will reach into the mid 80s this afternoon, which is above average for this time of year.
Bright Spot: Raising money for a good cause
Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on an RIT fraternity on a roll. A roll of quarters that is. Members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity are collecting quarters to lay end to end on the Quarter Mile between the Sundial and the Infinity Quad. The quarter mile...
Annual Dansville Balloon Festival celebrates 41 years
Dansville, N.Y. — The Dansville Balloon Festival kicked off its 41st year on Friday. The official hot air balloon festival of New York is a three-day extravaganza offering flights, food, live music, and more. Admission to the festival is $5 per person with children under 12 for free. The...
Flower City Habitat for Humanity celebrating homeownership
Rochester, N.Y. — Flower City Habitat for Humanity is celebrating home ownership. Thursday, Flower City Habitat for Humanity dedicated a brand new home. Iesha Kendrick joined the program helping volunteers with more than 300 hours of sweat equity to turn this house into her new home. "When I was...
Former students of RCSD become the future of Rochester schooling
Rochester, N.Y. — The City School District had to fill hundreds of vacant positions before the first bell rings, and many familiar faces have returned to help fill those vacant spots. Zanayiah Hercules has been hard at work getting her classroom ready for the first day of school. She...
Rochester Police investigating homicide in Charlotte
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police tell 13WHAM they are investigating a homicide at Ontario Beach Park in Charlotte early Friday morning. Police say officers responded to the parking lot at Ontario Beach Park just after 3:30 a.m. for the report of a male shot. When officers located the male...
Rochester man, 19, dies after falling into gorge near High Falls
Rochester, N.Y. — A 19-year-old city man died early Thursday morning after falling into a gorge. Rochester Police say they were called to the area off the Inner Loop near High Falls around 2 a.m. for the report that a man had fallen into the gorge. City firefighters were...
Armed robbery investigation on Rochester's south side
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Rochester police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday afternoon. They say around 2:50 p.m., somebody was robbed of personal property at gunpoint on Luther Circle, off South Plymouth Avenue. The victim was not injured. No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked...
'On the Canals' offers more accessible activities
Brockport, N.Y. — The first day of September brings a new season of exploration on the Erie Canal. Thursday marked the promotion for 'On the Canals' excursions in Brockport. The free recreational program features accessible kayaking and cycling on the water and canal trails. The excursions are being offered...
Loved ones lost, remembered, at International Overdose Day vigil in Rochester
On International Overdose Day, people in Rochester gathered at the Liberty Pole with photos of their loved ones and a call to action. One by one, people shared the impact addiction has had on their lives and stories of the loved ones they've lost. Jose Muniz of Rochester lost his...
Car crashes into home, goes up in flames on Backus Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a car caught on fire after crashing into a home on the city's northwest side early Thursday morning. Police say officers responded to the area of Bloss and Backus Street for the report of a car crashing into a home. When...
Outgoing RCSD superintendent pens goodbye note
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is in good hands. That's the message from Lesli Myers-Small, who shared a goodbye note to the community on Twitter Friday morning. She writes that it's been an "honor and a privilege" to serve the district for the last two years.
People in Ukraine not forgotten by Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester continues reaching out to help the people of war-torn Ukraine. Rochester Regional Health has been holding a medical relief drive, collecting donations to buy and deliver medical supplies to those in need overseas. Dr. Yuliya Snyder, a pediatric neurologist at RRH, and Dr. Alex Paciorkowski,...
