Mayfield Heights, OH

63-year-old woman critically injured in Lorain County accident

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Westlake woman was critically injured when she crashed into the back of a dump truck in Eaton Township, said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers. According to troopers, Beverly Murray was eastbound on State Route 10 in a Volkswagen Jetta around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday.
Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
Alleged drunk driver hits, critically injures 2 road crew members in Stow

STOW, Ohio — Two road crew members were critically injured after being hit by an allegedly intoxicated driver on State Route 59 in Stow. The crash happened around 12:17 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the Stow Police Department, a 2014 silver Chevy Camaro traveling westbound on State Route 59 drove into a "coned-off work zone" and struck two workers painting roadway markings.
Norton woman dies in Geauga County head-on crash

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Norton woman was killed in a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer Tuesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the accident happened around 10 a.m. on State Route 306, just south of Washington Street in Bainbridge Township. Troopers said Ciera Hooser was driving...
Ohio student killed in car crash

Avon Local Schools is reaching out with resources after the tragic death of a student over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.
Akron Police: 2 teenagers arrested after shooting man during robbery

AKRON, Ohio — Two teenagers were arrested in Akron Thursday night after allegedly shooting a man during a robbery. The teens are facing charges of felonious assault, aggravated robbery and weapons offenses. Just before 8:30 p.m., Akron Police officers arrived on scene after receiving a call of a "suspicious...
Family of 28-year-old deadly crash victim speaks out

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family is grieving the loss of a young woman, 28-year-old Annelise Endres, who was killed in crash last Friday. “I can’t even explain. I don’t even have the words to explain the pain. Nothing can compare you know,” said Kyle Endres, Annelise’s father. “She was very loved by all her family and friends.”
