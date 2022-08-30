Read full article on original website
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
2022 NBA Draft Review: Cleveland CavaliersAdrian HolmanCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
cleveland19.com
Video shows suspect speed away from traffic stop before deadly Cleveland crash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new video Friday showing a suspect flee a traffic stop before a deadly crash. The wreck took place during the evening of Aug. 26 in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. According to the highway patrol, the incident began when troopers pulled...
cleveland19.com
63-year-old woman critically injured in Lorain County accident
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Westlake woman was critically injured when she crashed into the back of a dump truck in Eaton Township, said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers. According to troopers, Beverly Murray was eastbound on State Route 10 in a Volkswagen Jetta around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday.
Crash backed up I-90 traffic in Cleveland
Traffic is backed up on I-90 in Cleveland after a crash Thursday evening.
Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
Why plane made emergency landing near school
Crews are on the scene of a small plane crash near Mayfield Middle School.
cleveland19.com
Troopers track dirt bike driver for 2 hours in Cleveland before he runs out of gas
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Footage from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the aerial view of a a dirt bike operator being tracked while he drove recklessly through Cleveland for over two hours before he was eventually caught. Troopers tried to pull over one of the two dirt bikes seen...
Cashier says she accidentally shot customer
The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting at a convenience store. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Lovers Ln.
7 on school bus involved in 3-vehicle crash
Seven passengers were on a Massillon City Schools bus involved in a three-vehicle crash in Stark County on Monday afternoon.
Plane attempts emergency landing, crashes into trees near Mayfield Middle School, State Highway Patrol says
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A single-engine plane, attempting to make an emergency landing Tuesday morning, crashed into trees near Mayfield Middle School, State Highway Patrol said. Three people on the plane were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries in the crash that happened about 11 a.m. near the school...
Woman pulled from underneath rollover crash
A rollover crash in the early hours of Thursday morning sent a woman and three children to the hospital.
Candlelight vigil held for Avon student killed in car crash
A candlelight vigil is being held in Avon Wednesday night for a teen killed in a car crash over the weekend.
cleveland19.com
Several children, 1 adult injured in multi-car rollover crash on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS said three children were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center after a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning near the city’s Central neighborhood. The crash that involved a vehicle that rolled on its side was first reported around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of East...
Alleged drunk driver hits, critically injures 2 road crew members in Stow
STOW, Ohio — Two road crew members were critically injured after being hit by an allegedly intoxicated driver on State Route 59 in Stow. The crash happened around 12:17 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the Stow Police Department, a 2014 silver Chevy Camaro traveling westbound on State Route 59 drove into a "coned-off work zone" and struck two workers painting roadway markings.
cleveland19.com
Norton woman dies in Geauga County head-on crash
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Norton woman was killed in a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer Tuesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the accident happened around 10 a.m. on State Route 306, just south of Washington Street in Bainbridge Township. Troopers said Ciera Hooser was driving...
Ohio student killed in car crash
Avon Local Schools is reaching out with resources after the tragic death of a student over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.
Son dies after being shot by father
A 33-year-old Berlin Heights man has died after he was allegedly shot by his father.
Akron Police: 2 teenagers arrested after shooting man during robbery
AKRON, Ohio — Two teenagers were arrested in Akron Thursday night after allegedly shooting a man during a robbery. The teens are facing charges of felonious assault, aggravated robbery and weapons offenses. Just before 8:30 p.m., Akron Police officers arrived on scene after receiving a call of a "suspicious...
cleveland19.com
Teen suspected of killing 14-year-old Cleveland girl found by police asleep in car 8 days after shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police found a 15-year-old boy suspected in a Cleveland homicide asleep in a car parked at a Richmond Heights intersection. According to the incident report from police, officers found the car stopped at the Highland Road and Richmond Road intersection shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
cleveland19.com
Family of 28-year-old deadly crash victim speaks out
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family is grieving the loss of a young woman, 28-year-old Annelise Endres, who was killed in crash last Friday. “I can’t even explain. I don’t even have the words to explain the pain. Nothing can compare you know,” said Kyle Endres, Annelise’s father. “She was very loved by all her family and friends.”
Cleveland warehouse collapses after fire
A warehouse on Cleveland's west side has been reduced to rubble after an early morning fire. No injuries were reported.
