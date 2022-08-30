Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Cranston High School West's track and field facility opens with restricted hours
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A popular running track in Cranston now has restricted hours for the public. Cranston High School West's track and field facility is now open to the public from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays only, and it does not sit well with some people.
Turnto10.com
Report of intruder at Providence Career and Technical Academy was student
(WJAR) — Police were called Thursday to the Providence Career and Technical Academy on Fricker Street for a report of a possible intruder. Superintendent Dr. Javier Montanez told NBC 10 it was actually a student who left the school, leaving the a door propped open so they could get back inside.
Turnto10.com
Some Providence teachers who resigned scheduled to be paid for training
(WJAR) — Dozens of Providence teachers, many of them veteran educators, resigned for jobs in other school districts just as students were heading back to school. But did some of those teachers wait to give their notice just so they could get paid for five days of professional development and orientation?
Turnto10.com
Health department to hold hearing regarding a Cumberland chiropractor's suspended license
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health will hold a hearing on Friday to discuss the suspended licensee of a Cumberland chiropractor accused of sexual assault. Last week, RIDOH suspended the license of Thomas Sowa after receiving a notice that he allegedly touched a patient inappropriately on three separate occasions in June.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island closes four beaches to swimming due to high bacteria levels
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has recommended closing four beaches to swimming due to high bacterial levels. The beaches closed to swimming include Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick, and the Surfer's Rock Area only at Second Beach in Middletown.
Turnto10.com
3rd suspect charged in 2014 fatal shooting in East Providence
(WJAR) — A third suspect has been indicted for his role in a 2014 fatal shooting in East Providence, the Rhode Island General Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. A Providence County Grandy Jury indicted 50-year-old Derek Winslow with one count of murder and one count of discharging a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence.
Turnto10.com
Speeding motorists in Taunton put student safety at risk
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — School is back in session in Taunton, but motorists aren’t following any of the speed limits around the school. In response, city officials want to extend the school zone and make it safer for students to travel to and from class. “We have an...
Turnto10.com
RIPTA kicks off free fare pilot program on route with highest ridership
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority kicked off a year-long pilot program on Thursday that will eliminate fares on its busiest route. Starting September 1, the fare will be free on the R-Line, which connects Providence and Pawtucket. RIPTA says the R-Line averaged 6,041 trips per weekday...
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts state trooper injured in early morning crash in Plymouth
(WJAT) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured in a crash in Plymouth early Thursday morning. The trooper was working a road detail at about 4:30 am when his cruiser was hit. Crews transported the trooper to hospital care. The condition of the trooper was not immediately known.
Turnto10.com
Three families displaced in Pawtucket fire say home was ransacked
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Six adults and five children are without a home after a fire ripped through their multifamily house in Pawtucket on Thursday night. The families told NBC 10 News that what was left of their Mavis Street home was ransacked overnight. The landlord, who also lives...
Turnto10.com
New Division Street Bridge will fully reopen to traffic
(WJAR) — The new Division Street Bridge will fully reopen to traffic on Friday morning, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. The department partially reopened the bridge to eastbound traffic last month. The bridge goes over Route 4 in East Greenwich, and RIPTA says 14,000 vehicles use...
Turnto10.com
Heavy fire at Pawtucket house displaces several adults, children
(WJAR) — A fire in Pawtucket forced three families out of their home Thursday afternoon. According to Red Cross, six adults and five children lived in the multifamily home on Mavis St. Firefighters responded to the scene for a report of a porch fire around 2:52 p.m. in the...
Turnto10.com
Trademark names filed for former Dunkin' Donuts Center
The place in Providence we all call the Dunkin' Donuts Center, or the Dunk for short, is getting a new name. The announcement is expected later this month, but Gov. Dan McKee let the cat of the bag during NBC 10’s gubernatorial debate. According to the United States Patent...
Turnto10.com
Providence to activate license plate reading cameras
(WJAR) — License plate reading cameras will be activated in Providence on Thursday. Providence leaders say the Flock Safety cameras are being used to help solve crimes, but some are calling it an invasion of privacy. In July, officials said the city would roll out 25 of these license...
Turnto10.com
Drought brings more customers into some Southern New England businesses
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — This summer has been hot and not just in terms of temperatures after some businesses say the absence of rain brings the customers in. Bari Freeman is the executive director of Bike Newport in Newport which provides rentals and repairs. "Just yesterday I said I’m...
Turnto10.com
Police officer credited with saving a baby meets her 9 years later
(WJAR) — Nine years ago, NBC 10 introduced you to a New Bedford police officer who delivered and saved a baby from her own umbilical cord. This past weekend, they were reunited for the first time since that rescue. A normal community church event turned into a heartfelt reunion...
Turnto10.com
Providence police say 13-year-old reported missing has been found
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — UPDATE:. Providence police said 13-year-old Andy Nix was found on Friday night. Police did not immediately release further information. Providence police are searching for a teenager reported missing and endangered. Police said 13-year-old Andy Nix was last seen on Friday in the Hartford and Laurel...
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts woman's death in Maine ruled a homicide
(WJAR) — Maine State Police have ruled a Dighton woman's death a homicide six months after she was found dead while on vacation with her children and her boyfriend. State police said an autopsy and toxicology report showed 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard was killed. “She was found beaten and strangled...
Turnto10.com
Car crash into house causes gas leak in West Warwick
(WJAR) — Phenix Ave. in West Warwick is back open after a gas leak on Thursday. Police said it happened after a car crashed into a house and hit a gas line. The road was closed on Thursday afternoon while Rhode Island Energy gas division was called in. Fire...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 hosts Democratic gubernatorial debate
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Contentious criticism marked the first televised debate among Democrats in the Rhode Island Governor’s race. The NBC10 debate Wednesday night was held at Johnson & Wales University in Providence. All five Democratic candidates including incumbent Gov. Dan McKee, Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, former CVS...
