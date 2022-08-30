ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland, RI
Sports
City
Cumberland, RI
Cumberland, RI
Education
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island closes four beaches to swimming due to high bacteria levels

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has recommended closing four beaches to swimming due to high bacterial levels. The beaches closed to swimming include Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick, and the Surfer's Rock Area only at Second Beach in Middletown.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

3rd suspect charged in 2014 fatal shooting in East Providence

(WJAR) — A third suspect has been indicted for his role in a 2014 fatal shooting in East Providence, the Rhode Island General Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. A Providence County Grandy Jury indicted 50-year-old Derek Winslow with one count of murder and one count of discharging a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Speeding motorists in Taunton put student safety at risk

TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — School is back in session in Taunton, but motorists aren’t following any of the speed limits around the school. In response, city officials want to extend the school zone and make it safer for students to travel to and from class. “We have an...
TAUNTON, MA
Turnto10.com

RIPTA kicks off free fare pilot program on route with highest ridership

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority kicked off a year-long pilot program on Thursday that will eliminate fares on its busiest route. Starting September 1, the fare will be free on the R-Line, which connects Providence and Pawtucket. RIPTA says the R-Line averaged 6,041 trips per weekday...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#A Personal Matter#American Football#Cumberland High School
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts state trooper injured in early morning crash in Plymouth

(WJAT) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured in a crash in Plymouth early Thursday morning. The trooper was working a road detail at about 4:30 am when his cruiser was hit. Crews transported the trooper to hospital care. The condition of the trooper was not immediately known.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Three families displaced in Pawtucket fire say home was ransacked

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Six adults and five children are without a home after a fire ripped through their multifamily house in Pawtucket on Thursday night. The families told NBC 10 News that what was left of their Mavis Street home was ransacked overnight. The landlord, who also lives...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

New Division Street Bridge will fully reopen to traffic

(WJAR) — The new Division Street Bridge will fully reopen to traffic on Friday morning, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. The department partially reopened the bridge to eastbound traffic last month. The bridge goes over Route 4 in East Greenwich, and RIPTA says 14,000 vehicles use...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Heavy fire at Pawtucket house displaces several adults, children

(WJAR) — A fire in Pawtucket forced three families out of their home Thursday afternoon. According to Red Cross, six adults and five children lived in the multifamily home on Mavis St. Firefighters responded to the scene for a report of a porch fire around 2:52 p.m. in the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Turnto10.com

Trademark names filed for former Dunkin' Donuts Center

The place in Providence we all call the Dunkin' Donuts Center, or the Dunk for short, is getting a new name. The announcement is expected later this month, but Gov. Dan McKee let the cat of the bag during NBC 10’s gubernatorial debate. According to the United States Patent...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence to activate license plate reading cameras

(WJAR) — License plate reading cameras will be activated in Providence on Thursday. Providence leaders say the Flock Safety cameras are being used to help solve crimes, but some are calling it an invasion of privacy. In July, officials said the city would roll out 25 of these license...
Turnto10.com

Drought brings more customers into some Southern New England businesses

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — This summer has been hot and not just in terms of temperatures after some businesses say the absence of rain brings the customers in. Bari Freeman is the executive director of Bike Newport in Newport which provides rentals and repairs. "Just yesterday I said I’m...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence police say 13-year-old reported missing has been found

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — UPDATE:. Providence police said 13-year-old Andy Nix was found on Friday night. Police did not immediately release further information. Providence police are searching for a teenager reported missing and endangered. Police said 13-year-old Andy Nix was last seen on Friday in the Hartford and Laurel...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts woman's death in Maine ruled a homicide

(WJAR) — Maine State Police have ruled a Dighton woman's death a homicide six months after she was found dead while on vacation with her children and her boyfriend. State police said an autopsy and toxicology report showed 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard was killed. “She was found beaten and strangled...
DIGHTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Car crash into house causes gas leak in West Warwick

(WJAR) — Phenix Ave. in West Warwick is back open after a gas leak on Thursday. Police said it happened after a car crashed into a house and hit a gas line. The road was closed on Thursday afternoon while Rhode Island Energy gas division was called in. Fire...
WEST WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 hosts Democratic gubernatorial debate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Contentious criticism marked the first televised debate among Democrats in the Rhode Island Governor’s race. The NBC10 debate Wednesday night was held at Johnson & Wales University in Providence. All five Democratic candidates including incumbent Gov. Dan McKee, Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, former CVS...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy