Clearwater, FL

Clearwater man chucks pizza at senior, gets felony charge, deputies say

By Dylan Abad
 3 days ago

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was charged with two felonies for throwing pizza at a person 65 years or older during an argument Sunday afternoon.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Barthelmes, 44, of Clearwater, got into a verbal argument with a woman after she told him to lower his voice because he had been drinking and taking Xanax.

When the argument escalated, a third person intervened, separating Barthelmes and the woman.

Barthelmes continued to argue before he threw several items from the freezer. Deputies said he also grabbed a piece of pizza and threw it at a third person, striking them in the chest. Barthelmes left the home shortly after.

He was charged with two felony counts of battery on person 65 years or older.

According to Pinellas County Jail records, Barthelmes was charged with a similar crime in July 2022. His criminal record also includes two charges of DUI, resisting an officer with violence, aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, possession of crack/cocaine, trespassing, and others.

Clearwater, FL
