Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Jeannette mayor is naïve
I think our mayor in Jeannette is extremely naïve. Apparently, if a Jeannette student is enrolled into Hempfield Area School District, his or her family automatically will become financially stable. Hey, Mayor, how about taking care of your own business? What happened with the Monsour property? Should we list...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Faces of the Valley: Leechburg’s Doreen Smeal is on a mission to make the town the most it can be
Doreen Smeal could have used all the free time she had after retiring four years ago to do the things she put off while commuting daily for 39 years to her banking job in Pittsburgh. And while the Leechburg native carves out time to spend with her grandchildren and pursue...
Updated: A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system
Update (9/1/22): Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alan Hertzberg issued an order setting the Common Level Ratio at 63.53%, and ordering the county to “immediately” submit supporting data to the State Tax Equalization Board. Many Allegheny County property owners will get the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By […] The post Updated: A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
beavercountyradio.com
Rochester Township Police Chief Retires
(Rochester Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Rochester Township Police Department posted on their Facebook Page Wednesday announcing that Wednesday was the end of an era and Police Chief George Yaccich was retiring after 25 years as an officer in Rochester Township and the last 21 plus as the Chief of Police. The post went on to say that they wish him well in the next chapter of his life as he enjoys retirement. They thanked him and his family for his service to the Township and said You have made this department something to be very proud of and have garnered the respect of the county and beyond. Good luck and enjoy your much deserved retirement.
West Leechburg hires longtime Arnold police officer as part-time chief
A familiar face will be assuming the police chief’s role in West Leechburg. Borough Council voted 7-0 on Sunday to hire William “Willie” Weber as its part-time police chief at a rate of $16.75 an hour. He started Thursday. “He is a good person. I think he...
Electrical fire damages Vandergrift family's home
A Vandergrift family of six is out of their home after it was damaged by fire Thursday. The fire at 429 Walnut St., a two-story house at the corner of Walnut and Irving streets, was reported about 4:30 p.m., a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said. Firefighters from several volunteer companies responded.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 8-31-2022
Federated Hermes, headquartered in downtown Pittsburgh, is seeking an Administrative Assistant. Responsibilities include entering information, maintaining our CRM database, supporting Corporate Sales, and providing call center support. Collaborative environment with hybrid work schedule. Apply at https://www.federatedinvestors.com/corporate/careers.do using keyword 8398. SOUTH FAYETTE TWP. SCHOOL DISTRICT. MIDDLE SCHOOL. SPECIAL EDUCATION. SUBSTITUTE TEACHER.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh’s 3 Sister Bridges to get permanent LED light installations
A temporary lighting display on Pittsburgh’s Rachel Carson Bridge from several years ago was so popular and memorable that Allegheny County officials have decided to make a similar project permanent, and bring artistic lights to all three of the city’s Sister Bridges. The Roberto Clemente Bridge, Andy Warhol...
pittsburghmagazine.com
House of the Week: A Sophisticated Yet Comfortable Tudor in Mt. Lebanon
Located in the heart of Mt. Lebanon, this architectural gem is filled with seamless updates throughout. It includes top to bottom-original hardwoods, cove moldings on plaster walls, built-ins, wrought iron railings, high ceilings, archways and front & rear staircases. There are multiple spaces to lounge or entertain, including a spacious living room with an oversized fireplace and french doors to a 16×12 stone patio with an awning surrounded by a serene perennial garden. There’s also a sunken family room off of the kitchen a lush yard with a 14×12 pergola. The sunfilled kitchen is fully renovated and expanded with high-end appliances and a dining alcove. The owner’s suite is updated with an En Suite and a custom, walk-in closet of your dreams. There are three additional generously sized bedrooms on the second floor along with two full baths with nearly perfectly preserved vintage tile. A fifth bedroom on the third level includes a full bath and den. The home features three heat pumps with A/C and hot water heat throughout the home.
wtae.com
Violence reduction seen on South Side along with dwindling visitors
PITTSBURGH — Residents and business owners urgently called for gun violence and other crime to come to a halt along Carson Street, and it seems their wish was granted, but so too at the cost of losing foot traffic. Mired in violent crime, misdemeanors and loitering during weekends, law...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Section of Saltsburg Road in Penn Hills to close through end of September for slide repair
Work to fix a slide will close part of Saltsburg Road in Penn Hills for much of September, PennDOT announced Friday. Saltsburg Road between Sycamore Drive and Route 380 is scheduled to close at 7 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting, and remain closed through late September. Through traffic will be prohibited...
Penn Hills School District officials announce new administrative hires
Penn Hills School District officials recently announced new administrative hires. They include assistant superintendent Dawn Golden; high school associate principal for academic achievement Meghan Murray; high school associate principal for student conduct Jah-Chant Robinson; and elementary associate principal Chris Cence. “With the arrival of these four energetic, well-qualified educators, Penn...
Pitt News
Medical emergencies, mac-and-cheese mishaps and elevator rescues: Pitt dorms draw city services, but should the University help fund them?
This story was produced and co-published in collaboration with PublicSource. When she lived in Pitt’s Litchfield Towers, student resident Emily James witnessed city EMS workers tend to a student who was found by a resident assistant slurring her words and vomiting. Former resident Manoj Kuppusamy saw EMS workers carry...
wtae.com
Family of six escapes two-alarm house fire in Westmoreland County
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A family of six escaped when fire broke out in a home in Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, on Friday afternoon. The two-alarm fire broke out in a home on Walnut Street. Fire officials said they believe it was an electrical fire that started in the attic of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Student news from the Pine, Richland area for the week of Sept. 2, 2022
Helen Guo and Alec Smomo of Gibsonia, and Jiatian Qu and Jacob Weinberg of Wexford received their white coats on Aug. 6 during Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s 14th annual White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 at the Scranton Cultural Center. Anthony Nicassio of Gibsonia and Therese...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Longtime legislator C.L. Schmitt was outspoken advocate for consumers
He was called “Mr. Consumer” for his advocacy in the state House of Representatives. C.L. Schmitt, who served in the Pennsylvania Legislature from 1964-80, was always in the forefront of battling banking, utility and medical interests to the benefit of his middle-class constituents. Schmitt represented the 54th legislative...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 2-5
The 29th annual Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Labor Day Festival takes place Friday through Monday at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township. More than 200 exhibitors from 14 states will be present, selling jewelry, embellished clothing, home and seasonal decor, floral arrangements, candles, lotions and soaps, pet treats and accessories and food and drink items.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Paranormal investigations continue in Jeannette in advance of Oct. 8 Ghost Tour
Paranormal investigators are finding eerie evidence in some of Jeannette’s buildings. Members of Truth Seekers Paranormal Researchers have been using specialized equipment at several downtown locations in preparation for an Oct. 8 fundraiser for the Jeannette Historical Society and You Are Here gallery. “We’re still going through the audio...
Allegheny County School District launches program to increase diversity in classrooms
STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s student population is growing more diverse and a local school district just launched a program to make classrooms more inclusive. A recent study from the group “Research for Action” found that 94% of kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers in Pennsylvania are white. 40% of students in Pennsylvania are minorities or people of color.
cranberryeagle.com
Bernstine suffers seizure; says not a significant setback
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-10th, suffered an ailment that sent him to an emergency room. In a news release Thursday, Sept. 1, Bernstine said he visited an emergency room early Wednesday morning and that he had suffered a nonepileptic seizure. “I have already gained most of my dexterity back, and...
