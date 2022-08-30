ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brackenridge, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Jeannette mayor is naïve

I think our mayor in Jeannette is extremely naïve. Apparently, if a Jeannette student is enrolled into Hempfield Area School District, his or her family automatically will become financially stable. Hey, Mayor, how about taking care of your own business? What happened with the Monsour property? Should we list...
JEANNETTE, PA
PublicSource

Updated: A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system

Update (9/1/22): Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alan Hertzberg issued an order setting the Common Level Ratio at 63.53%, and ordering the county to “immediately” submit supporting data to the State Tax Equalization Board. Many Allegheny County property owners will get the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By […] The post Updated: A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Rochester Township Police Chief Retires

(Rochester Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Rochester Township Police Department posted on their Facebook Page Wednesday announcing that Wednesday was the end of an era and Police Chief George Yaccich was retiring after 25 years as an officer in Rochester Township and the last 21 plus as the Chief of Police. The post went on to say that they wish him well in the next chapter of his life as he enjoys retirement. They thanked him and his family for his service to the Township and said You have made this department something to be very proud of and have garnered the respect of the county and beyond. Good luck and enjoy your much deserved retirement.
ROCHESTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Brackenridge, PA
Tribune-Review

Electrical fire damages Vandergrift family's home

A Vandergrift family of six is out of their home after it was damaged by fire Thursday. The fire at 429 Walnut St., a two-story house at the corner of Walnut and Irving streets, was reported about 4:30 p.m., a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said. Firefighters from several volunteer companies responded.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 8-31-2022

Federated Hermes, headquartered in downtown Pittsburgh, is seeking an Administrative Assistant. Responsibilities include entering information, maintaining our CRM database, supporting Corporate Sales, and providing call center support. Collaborative environment with hybrid work schedule. Apply at https://www.federatedinvestors.com/corporate/careers.do using keyword 8398. SOUTH FAYETTE TWP. SCHOOL DISTRICT. MIDDLE SCHOOL. SPECIAL EDUCATION. SUBSTITUTE TEACHER.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh’s 3 Sister Bridges to get permanent LED light installations

A temporary lighting display on Pittsburgh’s Rachel Carson Bridge from several years ago was so popular and memorable that Allegheny County officials have decided to make a similar project permanent, and bring artistic lights to all three of the city’s Sister Bridges. The Roberto Clemente Bridge, Andy Warhol...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Fitzgerald
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: A Sophisticated Yet Comfortable Tudor in Mt. Lebanon

Located in the heart of Mt. Lebanon, this architectural gem is filled with seamless updates throughout. It includes top to bottom-original hardwoods, cove moldings on plaster walls, built-ins, wrought iron railings, high ceilings, archways and front & rear staircases. There are multiple spaces to lounge or entertain, including a spacious living room with an oversized fireplace and french doors to a 16×12 stone patio with an awning surrounded by a serene perennial garden. There’s also a sunken family room off of the kitchen a lush yard with a 14×12 pergola. The sunfilled kitchen is fully renovated and expanded with high-end appliances and a dining alcove. The owner’s suite is updated with an En Suite and a custom, walk-in closet of your dreams. There are three additional generously sized bedrooms on the second floor along with two full baths with nearly perfectly preserved vintage tile. A fifth bedroom on the third level includes a full bath and den. The home features three heat pumps with A/C and hot water heat throughout the home.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
Tribune-Review

Penn Hills School District officials announce new administrative hires

Penn Hills School District officials recently announced new administrative hires. They include assistant superintendent Dawn Golden; high school associate principal for academic achievement Meghan Murray; high school associate principal for student conduct Jah-Chant Robinson; and elementary associate principal Chris Cence. “With the arrival of these four energetic, well-qualified educators, Penn...
PENN HILLS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blight#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#A P Wise Excavating
Pitt News

Medical emergencies, mac-and-cheese mishaps and elevator rescues: Pitt dorms draw city services, but should the University help fund them?

This story was produced and co-published in collaboration with PublicSource. When she lived in Pitt’s Litchfield Towers, student resident Emily James witnessed city EMS workers tend to a student who was found by a resident assistant slurring her words and vomiting. Former resident Manoj Kuppusamy saw EMS workers carry...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Student news from the Pine, Richland area for the week of Sept. 2, 2022

Helen Guo and Alec Smomo of Gibsonia, and Jiatian Qu and Jacob Weinberg of Wexford received their white coats on Aug. 6 during Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s 14th annual White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 at the Scranton Cultural Center. Anthony Nicassio of Gibsonia and Therese...
GIBSONIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 2-5

The 29th annual Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Labor Day Festival takes place Friday through Monday at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township. More than 200 exhibitors from 14 states will be present, selling jewelry, embellished clothing, home and seasonal decor, floral arrangements, candles, lotions and soaps, pet treats and accessories and food and drink items.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Paranormal investigations continue in Jeannette in advance of Oct. 8 Ghost Tour

Paranormal investigators are finding eerie evidence in some of Jeannette’s buildings. Members of Truth Seekers Paranormal Researchers have been using specialized equipment at several downtown locations in preparation for an Oct. 8 fundraiser for the Jeannette Historical Society and You Are Here gallery. “We’re still going through the audio...
JEANNETTE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny County School District launches program to increase diversity in classrooms

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s student population is growing more diverse and a local school district just launched a program to make classrooms more inclusive. A recent study from the group “Research for Action” found that 94% of kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers in Pennsylvania are white. 40% of students in Pennsylvania are minorities or people of color.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Bernstine suffers seizure; says not a significant setback

State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-10th, suffered an ailment that sent him to an emergency room. In a news release Thursday, Sept. 1, Bernstine said he visited an emergency room early Wednesday morning and that he had suffered a nonepileptic seizure. “I have already gained most of my dexterity back, and...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy