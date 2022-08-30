Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-85N causes backup near mile marker 54
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Caroling Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says a crash is causing delays on I-85 northbound near mile marker 54. According to SCDOT, the two left lanes are closed as of 6:32 p.m.
1 dead, 2 hospitalized following Greenville Co. house fire
One person died and two others were hospitalized after a house fire late Friday afternoon in Greenville County.
Motorcyclist dead following Greenville County crash
The Highway Patrol reports one person was killed just after 1AM Tuesday, when the operator of a 2017 Suzuki motorcycle ran off Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive, striking a mail box and culvert.
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in Greenville County crash after running off road, hitting mailbox, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said the crash was reported at about 1:15 a.m. on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive. Pye said the driver...
Police: South Carolina woman caught on camera vandalizing stonework, plants
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood woman was arrested on Monday after police said surveillance cameras caught her vandalizing stonework and plants around a fountain in front of the Sugar Boutique on Main Street. Greenwood police charged Briana Mays, 32, of Greenwood, with damage to real property. City workers estimated the damage to be more […]
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in Greenville County crash identified by coroner
The Greenville County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified a driver killed in a morning crash. Logan Stenersen, 28, of Taylors, died at the scene of the crash, according to Shelton England, with the coroner's office. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at about 1:15 a.m. on...
WYFF4.com
Crashes along I-85 Thursday block traffic for hours
GREENVILLE, S.C. — 11:00 p.m. update:The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the 2 left lanes on Interstate 85 North at Exit 54 (Pelham Road) remain closed. SCDOT said congestion continues between Exit 51A-South Carolina 146-Woodruff Road-Greenville and Exit 54-Pelham Road-Greenville. The average speed is 17 mph. Traffic is backed up for 3 miles.
FOX Carolina
Man accused of allowing dog to urinate on victim’s home, arrested on burglary charges
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after he broke into a home and allegedly allowed his dog to urinate on the victim’s home. According to deputies, 29-year-old Michael Anthony Youngblood was arrested on Thursday at around 10:55 p.m. after...
FOX Carolina
LIVE: Amber Alert issued for baby kidnapped in stolen car in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby who deputies say was kidnapped during a stolen car incident early Friday morning. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1509 Grove Road just before 4 a.m. in reference to a car that was stolen and a child who was left inside was also taken.
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: High speed chase ends in crash in Union County
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch said a high-speed chase involving a suspect and Union County deputies ended in a crash Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Neal Shoals Road near Fairview Church Circle. Troopers said injuries were reported but we do not...
Body recovered in vicinity of Lake Thurmond in McCormick Co identified, homicide investigation underway
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A body has been recovered in the vicinity of Lake Thurmond, and investigators are saying they are now investigating a homicide after SLED was requested Wednesday afternoon by the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office. Faye Leverette Puckett, the McCormick County Coroner, has confirmed that she is investigating. Puckett confirms that the […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge 20 in Oconee Co. drug roundup
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said charges were issued for 20 people in a drug roundup. Deputies said the arrest warrants were issued based on narcotics sold to undercover operatives. These sales included fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, LSD and ecstasy. Below are the mugshots for...
abccolumbia.com
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ Woodruff branch staying open
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ (SCDMV) Woodruff branch at 351 South Main Street is staying open. The agency was previously due to close on November 10, 2022 after the current lease expired. According to a press release from the SCDMV, the agency is in the process of entering into a new lease with the landlord of the existing location.
FOX Carolina
Bond request denied for man accused of killing Greenville teen
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of three me charged in connection to the killing of Cobey Smith in 2015 appeared before a judge Friday. Jayveon Deonte Sanders had a motion for a bond hearing on Friday where he requested a $30,000 surety bond. Sanders was denied bond by a...
wfxg.com
Identity released in investigation after body found in McCormick County
CLARKS HILL, SC (WFXG) - An investigation is underway in McCormick County after a body was discovered Wednesday morning. The body has been identified as 24 year old Thomas Arthur Berry from Grovetown, GA. According to the McCormick County Coroner Faye Leverette Puckett, the body was discovered in a car...
Suspect at large after allegedly kidnapping baby in Greenville Co.
A suspect still remains at large after allegedly kidnapping a baby, who was later found safe and stealing a vehicle early Friday morning in Greenville County.
wspa.com
Motorcyclist dies in early-morning crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning following a crash in Greenville County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Trooper Nick Pye said the single-vehicle collision happened on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive around 1:15 a.m. Trooper Pye said the driver of a...
WYFF4.com
Surprised teacher finds kidnapped baby at front of Greenville County preschool
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The teacher who found a baby girl at a Greenville County school after she was kidnapped early Friday morning says she was "freaked out" by the discovery. Deputies are continuing to search for a man who stole a car with the 8-month-old baby inside. Deputies...
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after vehicle stolen, baby kidnapped in Greenville Co.
One person was arrested after deputies said they stole a vehicle and kidnapped a toddler Tuesday morning in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens County
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. According to deputies, 32-year-old Christopher Jesus Martinez was last seen at the Dream Center in Easley on August 21 and is known to frequent the Holly Springs area in Pickens. Deputies say Martinez...
