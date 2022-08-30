Niblo homicide trial Day 6: Prosecution, defense rest in morning; case goes to jury

Jurors on Day 6 of the trial in the 2016 killing of Abilene real estate agent Thomas "Tom" Niblo began their deliberations Tuesday afternoon after the prosecution and defense rested in the morning.

The murder case against Luke Sweetser, Niblo's brother-in-law, was turned over to the jurors just before 3 p.m. They broke for the night at about 10:30 p.m. and will continue Wednesday morning. During those more than seven hours, they took a 15-minute break and a 30-minute dinner break.

Sweetser is being tried in 350th District Court with Judge Lee Hamilton presided.

Long day

The prosecution rested before a mid-morning break, and defense attorney finished shortly after jurors returned. After a roughly 2½-hour lunch break, closing arguments began.

"It was a killing that was personal," Asistant District Attorney Dan Joiner said in first presenting the prosecution's closing remarks.

The intruder also intended to kill Niblo's wife, Cheryl, based on him trying to kick open the bathroom door to get to her, Joiner said.

Assistant District Attorney Erin Stamey said in her closing remarks that the case against Sweetser is based on circumstantial evidence. She then held a pencil representing one piece of evidence and broke it while standing before the jury, showing how easy it is to break one piece of evidence.

"I have 20 pencils," she said. Then she listed 20 items of testimony and evidence in the trial that showed Sweetser was guilty.

Holding 20 pencils, Stamey said, "I can't break this. This is evidence beyond a reasonable doubt. This is all you need for a guilty verdict."

During his closing remarks prior to Stamey, Ingalsbe said, "There isn't any shred of incriminating evidence in this case except the gun."

He then questioned that if the handgun registered to Sweetser and found in Elm Creek about 880 feet from the Niblo residence was so important, why didn't the prosecution get a second opinion on if it matched the casings found at the crime scene?

Ingalsbe also told jurors that his fear was that some of them may be concerned that if Sweetser didn't do the killing, who did?

"This isn't 'CSI,'" the defense attorney said, referring to a television crime program. "You don't have to figure out who did it to acquit Luke."

Journal entries

Abilene Police Department Sgt. Paul Martinez was the last of 33 witnesses called to the stand by co-prosecutors.

After the prosecution closed and a mid-morning break, the defense rested without calling any witnesses.

Martinez testified for a total of about 3½ hours, beginning Monday afternoon and continuing Tuesday morning.

At the time of the killing, Martinez was a detective involved in the case until early 2017. He was reassigned to the case in November 2019. Part of his work included reviewing millions of data files retrieved from laptops, computers and cellphones collected from the Sweetser residence, he said.

He also examined two hardback journals belonging to Sweetser. Not all journal entries were dated, and not all the journal pages were numbered.

One undated entry Martinez read aloud from the stand Monday was "Everything ends tonight. All debts paid." The entry continues later: "Someone's world ends. If it's mine, it's going to be messy."

Further on the page of that journal is written, "Besides, there are worse things than being a killer."

Sweetser then wrote how the Egyptians were killed by Moses in the flood and noted how kind words from the biblical figure could not have changed the situation.

"Difference between a murderer and a killer − it's where and why you aim the gun," Martinez read from the journal.

In a journal entry from Sept. 17, 2012, Sweetser described being with his wife as a "burning hell," Martinez read.

Sweetser added in the entry: "Serial killers/psychopaths don't care for others. They don't care for themselves either."

Under further questioning by Stamey, Martinez said Sweetser also wrote of the importance of financial success and wanting to be a millionaire.

On cross-examination, Ingalsbe noted another journal entry that stated, "Tom Niblo is not a bad guy. Before he is alright."

The entry continued to discuss how Sweetser's wife, Ellouise, could be able to forgive her brother and the family live harmoniously.

That entry was dated Dec. 6, 2016.

Niblo will shot at his home on Woodridge Drive six days later.

When Ingalsbe asked Martinez if the journal entries appeared to show Sweetser suicidal, depressed and upset with his relationship with his wife, the detective said yes.

Guns and a magazine

APD investigators made it a habit during the investigation to have any 0.40-caliber Glock recovered from investigations to be examined and tested at Alliance Forensics Laboratory in Fort Worth. Investigators were looking to match a gun to crime scene casings.

At least four guns found elsewhere in Abilene and two other Glocks, including one from the Niblo family warehouse at 342 Mesquite St., did not match, Martinez said.

When Sweetser was arrested in Dallas on Sept. 17, 2020, officers executing a search warrant found a Glock 15-round magazine that could be used in the 0.40-caliber Glock registered to Sweetser and found in Elm Creek on Aug. 9, 2018.

The found handgun was missing a magazine.

However, Glock magazines are not numbered or otherwise marked to a specific handgun and are interchangeable with other Glocks of the same caliber, Martinez said.

Challenge of searching the creek

Water in Elm Creek that flowed behind the Niblo residence was waist to chest high at the time of the killing, Martinez said. Navigating the creek to drag a magnet was challenging also because of trees, limbs and other debris in the water.

Officers searched the creek from about the 1200 block of S. Leggett Drive north of the Niblo residence to about the 1500 block of River Oaks Drive, south of the house.

The magnet picked up nails and other small metal objects, Martinez said. A dive team from the Texas Department of Public Safety also dragged magnets through the creek.

As part of the their search, officers used a creek trail from the house at 1201 S. Leggett Drive north of the Niblo residence to access the creek. The officers began their search of the creek on the right side of the trail.

The handgun was found almost two years later to the left of the trail.

For Tuesday's proceedings, Sweetser was wearing glasses, a dark suit, light-blue shirt and tie. During the mid-morning break after the prosecution rested, he wrote on a yellow letter-sized pad.

Packed courtroom for closing

After the lunch break, the courtroom gallery was packed. People were sitting in all 48 chairs, and at least two dozen more standing to hear the judge's jury instructions and then attorneys' closing remarks.

The prosecution and defense each had a maximum of one hour to address the jurors.

Joiner pressed the point that Sweetser declined to talk with police shortly after the shooting, saying he didn't have an alibi.

"That's wrong," Joiner said. "You're either at the murder scene or not."

Ingalsbe next spoke. He said that the ownership trace of the 0.40-caliber Glock bought by Sweetser in 2000 and recovered in 2018 from the creek would not track the gun if it was sold or traded privately.

The defense attorney also challenged testimony that Sweetser hated Niblo because Sweetser wrote in his journal six days before the shooting that Niblo was a "good guy."

By contrast, Niblo used a derogatory term for Sweetser's son and had no empathy for people who had special needs children, Ingalsbe said.

During her closing remarks as she picked up pencils, Stamey said the evidence that proved Sweetser's guilt included him having access to a Niblo house key, his unknown whereabouts the morning of the shooting and a change in his morning habits, including being late to work.

Sweetser also was on the Niblo residence property 10 days before the killing while the family was gone, proficient with a 40-caliber Glock and a survivalist capable of navigating the creek. He also demonstrated a desire to break up the family business arrangements, she said.

A guilty verdict would give the family and community justice, Stamey said.

"Justice for this family is a long time coming," she said.

