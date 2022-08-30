ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
TAMPA, FL
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
NBC Sports

Broncos, Russell Wilson agree to five-year contract extension

Russell Wilson won’t leave Denver any time soon. The Broncos and Wilson have agreed to a five-year contract extension, according to multiple reports. That’s on top of the two years he had remaining on his current deal, so he’s now under contract to the Broncos for seven more seasons.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Why ex-49ers GM believes Castro-Fields is 49ers' best 2022 pick

The 49ers chose seven players before selecting Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields with the final pick of the sixth round. But a well-respected talent evaluator believes that selection might end up as one of the organization's most impactful additions from the 2022 NFL Draft. “I think their best bang for...
NFL
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ryan Leaf
NBC Sports

How will Russell Wilson’s contract impact Lamar Jackson’s talks?

With the football-following world following the news out of Baltimore regarding a possible new deal for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Broncos quietly secured a seven-year commitment from quarterback Russell Wilson. How will the new Wilson deal affect Jackon’s effort to sign a long-overdue second contract?. It won’t make things...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

What we learned as Cobb deals in Giants' blowout of Phillies

SAN FRANCISCO -- In the first half of the season, bad defense and bad luck kept Alex Cobb's numbers from matching the way he was throwing. That has changed in recent weeks, and on Friday night Cobb put it all together for his best start as a Giant. The right-hander...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Patriots practice squad tracker: Latest rumors, additions to roster

NFL rosters have been trimmed to 53 players and waiver claims for players cut before Tuesday's deadline have been revealed, so teams are now free to sign players to their practice squads. Practice squads can hold up to 16 players, which gives teams much-needed depth as injuries pile up throughout...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

49ers waive disappointing RB Sermon, 2021 third-round pick

Running back Trey Sermon, a third-round draft pick last year, found himself Wednesday without a spot on the 49ers’ 53-man roster. The 49ers announced that they have waived Sermon in order to create room for the addition of offensive lineman Blake Hance, whom the club claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
NBC Sports

Seahawks claim Isaiah Dunn and Darryl Johnson

The Seahawks have claimed a pair of players off waivers and are adding a quarterback familiar with the scheme to their practice squad. Defensive back Isaiah Dunn and defensive end Darryl Johnson are headed to Seattle as waiver claims, per the transaction wire. Dunn was previously with the Jets, appearing...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Watch Armstead hilariously troll Dak, Cowboys in viral TikTok

Not even eight months after the 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in a bizarre NFC wild-card finish, Arik Armstead showed no mercy to America’s Team. The 49ers’ defensive tackle posted a TikTok of him reacting to a video showing quarterback Dak Prescott with this year’s Cowboys team -- well, kind of.
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

Watch Jimmy G throw passes next to Lance in return to practice

Well here’s something to add to the list of things we didn’t think we’d see at a 49ers practice on Sept. 1, 2022. Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance and Brock Purdy got some reps in -- together -- at practice on Thursday morning. It’s the first time this...
NFL
NBC Sports

Rudy Ford to sign with Packers

The Packers are adding some depth to their secondary and potential special teams help. Green Bay is signing safety Rudy Ford, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. Ford was released by the Jaguars earlier this week. He had been with Jacksonville since last March, signing a two-year deal with the club. In 2021, Ford played 15 games with four starts, recording an interception, three passes defensed, and a half-sack. He also played 179 special teams snaps.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

49ers claim tackle off waivers; Hasty picked up by Jags

The 49ers added to their depth on the offensive line on Wednesday with the addition of former Cleveland Browns tackle Blake Hance. The 49ers were awarded Hance off waivers. He was among the Browns’ final cuts on Tuesday as NFL teams around the NFL were required to trim rosters to the regular-season limit of 53 players.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles claim Trey Sermon off waivers

Trey Sermon is now an Eagle. Sermon, the running back who was waived by the 49ers yesterday, was claimed by the Eagles today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 49ers’ decision to trade up to select Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft turned out to be a big mistake, as he lasted just one year in San Francisco and ran for just 167 yards. But the Eagles apparently think he’s talented enough to make an impact on their offense.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Steelers claim Jamir Jones, waive Derrek Tuszka

The Steelers claimed outside linebacker Jamir Jones off waivers Thursday, the team announced. Jones was among five cuts made by the Jaguars on Wednesday after they claimed five players. Jones, 24, spent some time with the Steelers last season after signing in April 2021. He played three games with one...
PITTSBURGH, PA

