Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Places To Get Breakfast in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
2022 NBA Draft Review: Cleveland CavaliersAdrian HolmanCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Tom Brady said to be in ‘epic fight’ with wife Gisele Bundchen over decision to un-retire
Buccaneers veteran Tom Brady is said to be in an “epic fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, which could explain the quarterback’s mysterious absence from training camp last month.
Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
Russell Wilson’s first tweet following Broncos $245 million extension proves he’s all about getting the bag
Let’s get this bag! That’s probably what Russell Wilson was thinking as he signed the dotted line on a massive five-year, $245 million contract extension. Evidently, the bag-chasing doesn’t just stop with his football endeavors. Shortly after news of the extension broke, Wilson sent out a very appropriate tweet.
Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News
The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
NBC Sports
Broncos, Russell Wilson agree to five-year contract extension
Russell Wilson won’t leave Denver any time soon. The Broncos and Wilson have agreed to a five-year contract extension, according to multiple reports. That’s on top of the two years he had remaining on his current deal, so he’s now under contract to the Broncos for seven more seasons.
NBC Sports
Why ex-49ers GM believes Castro-Fields is 49ers' best 2022 pick
The 49ers chose seven players before selecting Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields with the final pick of the sixth round. But a well-respected talent evaluator believes that selection might end up as one of the organization's most impactful additions from the 2022 NFL Draft. “I think their best bang for...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
How will Russell Wilson’s contract impact Lamar Jackson’s talks?
With the football-following world following the news out of Baltimore regarding a possible new deal for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Broncos quietly secured a seven-year commitment from quarterback Russell Wilson. How will the new Wilson deal affect Jackon’s effort to sign a long-overdue second contract?. It won’t make things...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Cobb deals in Giants' blowout of Phillies
SAN FRANCISCO -- In the first half of the season, bad defense and bad luck kept Alex Cobb's numbers from matching the way he was throwing. That has changed in recent weeks, and on Friday night Cobb put it all together for his best start as a Giant. The right-hander...
NBC Sports
Patriots practice squad tracker: Latest rumors, additions to roster
NFL rosters have been trimmed to 53 players and waiver claims for players cut before Tuesday's deadline have been revealed, so teams are now free to sign players to their practice squads. Practice squads can hold up to 16 players, which gives teams much-needed depth as injuries pile up throughout...
NBC Sports
49ers waive disappointing RB Sermon, 2021 third-round pick
Running back Trey Sermon, a third-round draft pick last year, found himself Wednesday without a spot on the 49ers’ 53-man roster. The 49ers announced that they have waived Sermon in order to create room for the addition of offensive lineman Blake Hance, whom the club claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Seahawks claim Isaiah Dunn and Darryl Johnson
The Seahawks have claimed a pair of players off waivers and are adding a quarterback familiar with the scheme to their practice squad. Defensive back Isaiah Dunn and defensive end Darryl Johnson are headed to Seattle as waiver claims, per the transaction wire. Dunn was previously with the Jets, appearing...
NBC Sports
Watch Armstead hilariously troll Dak, Cowboys in viral TikTok
Not even eight months after the 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in a bizarre NFC wild-card finish, Arik Armstead showed no mercy to America’s Team. The 49ers’ defensive tackle posted a TikTok of him reacting to a video showing quarterback Dak Prescott with this year’s Cowboys team -- well, kind of.
NBC Sports
Watch Jimmy G throw passes next to Lance in return to practice
Well here’s something to add to the list of things we didn’t think we’d see at a 49ers practice on Sept. 1, 2022. Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance and Brock Purdy got some reps in -- together -- at practice on Thursday morning. It’s the first time this...
NBC Sports
Rudy Ford to sign with Packers
The Packers are adding some depth to their secondary and potential special teams help. Green Bay is signing safety Rudy Ford, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. Ford was released by the Jaguars earlier this week. He had been with Jacksonville since last March, signing a two-year deal with the club. In 2021, Ford played 15 games with four starts, recording an interception, three passes defensed, and a half-sack. He also played 179 special teams snaps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
49ers claim tackle off waivers; Hasty picked up by Jags
The 49ers added to their depth on the offensive line on Wednesday with the addition of former Cleveland Browns tackle Blake Hance. The 49ers were awarded Hance off waivers. He was among the Browns’ final cuts on Tuesday as NFL teams around the NFL were required to trim rosters to the regular-season limit of 53 players.
NBC Sports
Eagles claim Trey Sermon off waivers
Trey Sermon is now an Eagle. Sermon, the running back who was waived by the 49ers yesterday, was claimed by the Eagles today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 49ers’ decision to trade up to select Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft turned out to be a big mistake, as he lasted just one year in San Francisco and ran for just 167 yards. But the Eagles apparently think he’s talented enough to make an impact on their offense.
NBC Sports
Steelers claim Jamir Jones, waive Derrek Tuszka
The Steelers claimed outside linebacker Jamir Jones off waivers Thursday, the team announced. Jones was among five cuts made by the Jaguars on Wednesday after they claimed five players. Jones, 24, spent some time with the Steelers last season after signing in April 2021. He played three games with one...
Comments / 1