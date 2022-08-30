Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Mom arrested for threatening to blow up Indiana school while waiting for her kids, police say
A mom is behind bars in Terre Haute, Indiana, after threatening to blow up a local school, police said Friday. The Terre Haute Police Department says the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, when a parent was waiting for her children outside of Ben Franklin school. At some point,...
Indiana Daily Student
ACLU lawsuit filed against Indiana’s abortion ban in Monroe County
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is challenging Indiana’s national controversial abortion ban after the organization filed a lawsuit in Monroe County against the Indiana Medical Licensing Board. On Aug. 5, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 1 into law. SB 1 makes abortion illegal except when...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man charged with rape, furnishing alcohol to a minor in connection with IU student’s death
Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on charges of rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor in connection with IU senior Avery McMillan’s death, according to an email from the sheriff’s office Wednesday. Monroe County Coroner Joani Shields said the toxicology report and cause of death are not yet clear, as autopsy results can take up to 6-8 weeks. McMillan’s autopsy took place Aug. 18.
Indiana Daily Student
Need plans this Labor Day weekend? Here’s what is going on in Bloomington
Art, music and sports will take center stage as the City of Bloomington celebrates the unofficial end of summer this Labor Day weekend. Browse through the listicle below to see what the city has to offer for those wanting to explore more of Bloomington. 45th Fourth Street Festival of Arts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
shelbycountypost.com
Bartholomew Co. Sheriff Myers emphasizes driver must have insurance
Indiana state law requires that every registered vehicle must have proof of insurance. Unfortunately, there are many drivers who choose to break the law and “fly under the radar” without insurance. Until recently, not having insurance didn’t affect these drivers when they were not at fault for the accident, but now a new law limits recovery for not-at-fault drivers who are uninsured.
Indiana Daily Student
Man tased by security guard at Seminary Square Kroger on Sunday
Many Bloomington residents saw a video circulated on Sunday of a man being tased outside of the floral department at their local Kroger. The video, only around a minute and a half long, received hundreds of views and left many concerned. The man, Frazier Hillsman of Bloomington, was tased and...
Indiana Daily Student
Local resources for those dealing with opioid addiction, overdose
According to data from the Indiana Department of Health, there have been 667 deaths statewide due to drug overdoses in 2022 alone. 14 of those 667 deaths occurred in Monroe County. To help our community better address this issue, the Indiana Daily Student put together a list of resources for...
WISH-TV
Investigation into death of IU student leads to charges against Bloomington man
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man was charged Tuesday in connection with the death of an Indiana University student found dead earlier this month. Eric Montgomery is charged with rape when victim is mentally disabled or deficient and furnishing alcohol to a minor according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Man faces rape, alcohol-related charges in investigation into IU student's death
Monroe County deputies have made an arrest stemming from the investigation into the death of an Indiana University student who was found dead at a home just outside of Bloomington earlier this month.
How to get free Raising Cane’s for a year in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It’s coming a little later than originally expected, but Bloomington’s Raising Cane’s is set to open next week. And you could win a year of free food! The restaurant, originally scheduled for an Aug. 23 opening, will instead debut on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Located at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. near Indiana University, […]
Bloomington Police investigate Thursday morning shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department are looking into a shooting that began with an attempted burglary of a home early Thursday. Just after 5 a.m., the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center got a call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. […]
WIBC.com
Bloomington Police: Man Shoots Suspect Who Attempts to Enter Home
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Bloomington. At 5:10 a.m. Thursday the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center received a 911 call from a 35-year-old man saying his house was being broken into. The home is in the 1700 Block of South Pinestone Court, less then a mile west of Bloomington South High School.
Book your stay at Bloomington hotel's 'Stranger Things' suite
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — If you're a fan of the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things," there's now a way you can feel like you're part of the series. Ahead of the fifth and final season and quickly-approaching Halloween, fans are visiting Graduate Bloomington hotels, where the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, is brought to East Kirkwood Avenue.
MyWabashValley.com
One arrested after incident at VCSC school
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
WANE-TV
ISP: Trooper delivers a woman’s baby in French Lick
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A quick-thinking Indiana State Police trooper who is also a certified EMT helped deliver a woman’s baby at a home in French Lick on Wednesday. Emergency dispatchers received a call from a woman who was in labor at her home at about 5:20 p.m., state police said in a media release. The woman did not think she could get to the hospital in time, and that’s when Trooper Mackenzi Alexander heard the location of the home and began making her way there.
Fentanyl pushing Marion County toward record number of overdose deaths this year
On International Overdose Awareness Day, a day to raise awareness about the opioid crisis and remember those who died of an overdose, officials are concerned about the increase in fatal overdoses.
MyWabashValley.com
How a tiny home is making a big impact for kids in need
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization is helping children who are awaiting foster care. Erin’s Purpose is a faith-based non-profit in Bloomfield that works to empower youth. The group is building a 14 x30 cabin and McHenry homes is helping design it. The building will be used...
This Southern Indiana Ranch is Packed Full of Fall Family Fun
Lark Ranch, in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season later this month, and it's the perfect fall day trip for you and the family. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. However, one place stands out in terms of encapsulating fall family fun in the area.
Bloomington water tasting weird as organic compound skyrockets
The City of Bloomington is working on solutions as organic compounds impact the taste of water.
wrtv.com
Man shot after trying to climb through bedroom window in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police say a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning as he tried to break into a home through a bedroom window. A man inside the home, located in the 1700 block of S Pinestone Court, called 911 just after 5 a.m. and said there was a burglary in progress. The man said the suspect busted in the window and was trying to get inside, so he shot at the suspect.
Comments / 1