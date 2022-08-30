ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Indiana Daily Student

ACLU lawsuit filed against Indiana’s abortion ban in Monroe County

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is challenging Indiana’s national controversial abortion ban after the organization filed a lawsuit in Monroe County against the Indiana Medical Licensing Board. On Aug. 5, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 1 into law. SB 1 makes abortion illegal except when...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington man charged with rape, furnishing alcohol to a minor in connection with IU student’s death

Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on charges of rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor in connection with IU senior Avery McMillan’s death, according to an email from the sheriff’s office Wednesday. Monroe County Coroner Joani Shields said the toxicology report and cause of death are not yet clear, as autopsy results can take up to 6-8 weeks. McMillan’s autopsy took place Aug. 18.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Bartholomew Co. Sheriff Myers emphasizes driver must have insurance

Indiana state law requires that every registered vehicle must have proof of insurance. Unfortunately, there are many drivers who choose to break the law and “fly under the radar” without insurance. Until recently, not having insurance didn’t affect these drivers when they were not at fault for the accident, but now a new law limits recovery for not-at-fault drivers who are uninsured.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Man tased by security guard at Seminary Square Kroger on Sunday

Many Bloomington residents saw a video circulated on Sunday of a man being tased outside of the floral department at their local Kroger. The video, only around a minute and a half long, received hundreds of views and left many concerned. The man, Frazier Hillsman of Bloomington, was tased and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Local resources for those dealing with opioid addiction, overdose

According to data from the Indiana Department of Health, there have been 667 deaths statewide due to drug overdoses in 2022 alone. 14 of those 667 deaths occurred in Monroe County. To help our community better address this issue, the Indiana Daily Student put together a list of resources for...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

How to get free Raising Cane’s for a year in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It’s coming a little later than originally expected, but Bloomington’s Raising Cane’s is set to open next week. And you could win a year of free food! The restaurant, originally scheduled for an Aug. 23 opening, will instead debut on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Located at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. near Indiana University, […]
FOX59

Bloomington Police investigate Thursday morning shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department are looking into a shooting that began with an attempted burglary of a home early Thursday. Just after 5 a.m., the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center got a call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WIBC.com

Bloomington Police: Man Shoots Suspect Who Attempts to Enter Home

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Bloomington. At 5:10 a.m. Thursday the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center received a 911 call from a 35-year-old man saying his house was being broken into. The home is in the 1700 Block of South Pinestone Court, less then a mile west of Bloomington South High School.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Book your stay at Bloomington hotel's 'Stranger Things' suite

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — If you're a fan of the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things," there's now a way you can feel like you're part of the series. Ahead of the fifth and final season and quickly-approaching Halloween, fans are visiting Graduate Bloomington hotels, where the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, is brought to East Kirkwood Avenue.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

One arrested after incident at VCSC school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Trooper delivers a woman’s baby in French Lick

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A quick-thinking Indiana State Police trooper who is also a certified EMT helped deliver a woman’s baby at a home in French Lick on Wednesday. Emergency dispatchers received a call from a woman who was in labor at her home at about 5:20 p.m., state police said in a media release. The woman did not think she could get to the hospital in time, and that’s when Trooper Mackenzi Alexander heard the location of the home and began making her way there.
FRENCH LICK, IN
MyWabashValley.com

How a tiny home is making a big impact for kids in need

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization is helping children who are awaiting foster care. Erin’s Purpose is a faith-based non-profit in Bloomfield that works to empower youth. The group is building a 14 x30 cabin and McHenry homes is helping design it. The building will be used...
BLOOMFIELD, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Southern Indiana Ranch is Packed Full of Fall Family Fun

Lark Ranch, in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season later this month, and it's the perfect fall day trip for you and the family. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. However, one place stands out in terms of encapsulating fall family fun in the area.
LOOGOOTEE, IN
wrtv.com

Man shot after trying to climb through bedroom window in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police say a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning as he tried to break into a home through a bedroom window. A man inside the home, located in the 1700 block of S Pinestone Court, called 911 just after 5 a.m. and said there was a burglary in progress. The man said the suspect busted in the window and was trying to get inside, so he shot at the suspect.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

