Manatee County, FL

Who was the top football player in Bradenton and Manatee County’s Week 1? Vote now.

By Jason Dill
 3 days ago

The high school football season kicked off its regular season Friday, and there were several standout player teams across Manatee County.

Now you can you decide which one should be the Bradenton Herald’s Player of the Week. Fans can vote as often as they like until the poll closes at noon Friday.

If you have a candidate you wish to be included each week, submit them by Monday at 12 p.m. each week during the season via email at sports@bradenton.com.

Vote below:

