ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Alec Baldwin plans his return to acting — on Broadway — in first job since ‘Rust’ shooting

By Johnny Oleksinski
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0638E1_0hb7cmVB00
Alec Baldwin plans to make his acting comeback in a revival of "Art" on Broadway. Getty Images for IMDb

Alec Baldwin plans to make his return to acting this season on Broadway.

A source exclusively told The Post that the actor, who has not performed since the tragic “Rust” shooting last year, will star in a revival of the play “Art” by Yasmina Reza.

The 64-year-old will be joined by heavy hitters Tony Shalhoub (“The Band’s Visit”) and John Leguizamo (“Latin History for Morons”), while Tony winner Matthew Warchus (“Matilda”), who staged the acclaimed comedy on the Great White Way in 1998, has signed on as director.

“Art” will likely open in the spring at a Shubert theater. (The production has been promised a house by the Shubert Organization.)

The Post has reached out to reps for Baldwin, Shalhoub, Leguizamo and Warchus for comment.

The show marks Baldwin’s first job since the fatal 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the indie movie “Rust” in New Mexico, which occurred while Baldwin was holding an on-set gun loaded with live ammunition that went off.

New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator concluded this month that the shooting was an accident, and Baldwin claimed he did not pull the trigger. A conflicting FBI report, however, said the trigger must have been pulled. Prosecutors have not determined if charges should be filed.

In a highly unusual move for Broadway, “Art” has already secured its venue, stars and director even though it has no actual producer. The production, a source said, was put together by Creative Artists Agency, which is fulfilling producing duties for the moment. CAA is said to be “auditioning” New York producers.

The Post has reached out to CAA for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0keBkL_0hb7cmVB00
Broadway vet John Leguizamo will join Baldwin in the Broadway play.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pnm8l_0hb7cmVB00
Tony Shalhoub, star of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” won a Tony Award for “The Band’s Visit.”

Reza’s play, set in Paris and written in her native French, is an art-world satire that’s kicked off by a wealthy man buying a pricey white painting. The show, which starred Alfred Molina, Victor Garber and Alan Alda in New York, won the 1998 Tony Award for Best Play.

The last major play Baldwin appeared in on Broadway was “Orphans” in 2013. He was nominated for a 1992 Tony Award for playing Stanley in “A Streetcar Named Desire,” opposite Jessica Lange, John Goodman and Diane Lane.

Baldwin has had a difficult time returning to work since the shooting, he told CNN.

“I got fired from another job yesterday,” he said. “There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane … I’ve been talking with these guys for months and they told me yesterday we don’t want to do the film with you because of this.”

He also said he’s been traumatized by Hutchins’ death, which occurred last October.

“That she died, that’s the worst thing of all. Somebody died, and it was avoidable. It was so unnecessary,” he added. “Every day of my life I think about that.”

Comments / 4

Related
The Associated Press

Laura Poitras film spotlights activist photographer Goldin

VENICE, Italy (AP) — When filmmaker Laura Poitras went to meet American photographer Nan Goldin about a project to document her protests against museums accepting money from the Sackler family, Goldin was slightly worried. “My worry when she came on was that I didn’t have any state secrets to share and I wasn’t important enough for this,” Goldin said Saturday in Venice. The Oscar-winning filmmaker behind the Edward Snowden documentary “Citizenfour” was already in on the prospect of “the present-day horror story of a billionaire family knowingly creating an epidemic, and then funneling money into museums in exchange for tax write-offs and naming galleries,” she said. But soon she realized this was only part of a much bigger story involving the whole of Goldin’s life and work. The result is “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” which is having its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, where it is part of the main competition slate. Poitras, before the premiere, thanked the festival for recognizing that “documentary is cinema.”
VISUAL ART
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
47K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy