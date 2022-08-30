ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens share update on injured mascot after being carted off field

By Jeremy Layton
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

We have an update on the most important injury in the NFL — the Ravens’ mascot, Poe.

The team’s bird mascot had to be carted off the field on Saturday after suffering a knee injury during halftime of the Ravens’ preseason showdown against the Commanders. On Monday, the team shared an update on Twitter, with a picture of Poe sitting in front of a Ravens flag with an ice pack on his knee.

“Thanks for all your concerned tweets,” the tweet read. “Poe took some damage to his drumstick and ruffled some feathers last night during his Mascot Classic. We’ll continue to share updates on Poe’s status, but he’s resting comfortably in his perch awaiting further test results.”

Thanks for all your concerned tweets 💜

Poe took some damage to his drumstick and ruffled some feathers last night during his Mascot Classic.

It remains unclear exactly what his injury was. Poe did walk out of the tunnel in the second half of the game, though some speculated that it was someone else in the costume.

Poe appeared to suffer the injury as several mascots and youth football players had a scrimmage on the field at M&T Bank Stadium. After getting tackled to the ground, he laid on the field for several moments, in front of a confused group of onlookers.

Poe, the Baltimore Ravens’ mascot, sits on a medical cart
AP

The Ravens eventually had to bring out a cart to help Poe off the field.

Baltimore doesn’t have a home game until Week 2 against the Dolphins. They face the Jets on the road in Week 1. It remains to be seen if Poe will be on the sidelines for the home opener.

