Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and more
Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fall
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's Day
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top stories
KXL
Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s Old Town Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who was shot and killed last Friday night in the Old Town district has been identified. 70-year-old Clarence Smith was shot at Northwest 6th and Glisan around 9:30pm on August 26th. His killer has not yet been caught. This was the first of four...
KXL
NE Portland Shooting Takes Man’s Life
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed on Friday morning in the city’s 63rd homicide of the year. He was shot on Northeast 65th Avenue near Beech Street around 7:20am. The man has not yet been identified. There is no word on a suspect.
Woman waiting for bus in Southeast Portland hit, killed by street racers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Saturday morning, Ashlee McGill sat waiting for the first bus of the day around the corner of Southeast Stark Street and 133rd Avenue in Portland. Her family said she was on her way home, but she never made it there. Based on evidence and witness...
KXL
Family Blames Fund After Woman Strangled In Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A mother of young children is dead, and her family blames a local fund for letting the murder suspect out of jail. Didi Williams Mott considers herself to be like an aunt to Racheal Abraham. She believes if the bail fund hadn’t paid to get her abusive ex-partner Mohamed Adan out of jail, Rachael would still be alive.
kptv.com
Man found dead after shooting in NE Portland, investigation ongoing
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Roseway neighborhood Friday morning. North Precinct officers responded to a report of someone shot in the 3800 block of Northeast 65th Avenue at about 7:20 a.m. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim’s name has not been released.
KXL
1 Man Killed, 2 Others Wounded At North Portland Street Race
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say that a man who was shot and killed late Sunday night was involved in a street race in North Portland. 20-year-old Cameron Taylor and two other people were shot during an illegal street takeover on the North Marine Drive overpass at Interstate 5. Taylor...
Vehicle struck by multiple bullets off I-205 in NE Portland
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on an Interstate 205 off-ramp in Northeast Portland early Friday morning.
kptv.com
Police ID woman killed in SE Portland street race as ‘innocent bystander’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a woman killed during a Saturday street race, with police saying she was an innocent bystander walking in the area. Police responded just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday to Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 133rd Avenue. Arriving officers found a...
No injuries reported after shots fired outside Wood Village Fred Meyer
Police are responding to a possible shooting unfolding in Wood Village.
KXL
Driver Injured When Garbage Truck Goes Down Embankment
PORTLAND, Ore. — A garbage truck went down an embankment in Portland Friday morning. Portland Fire and Rescue says it found the driver injured on North Willamette and Ida. The driver says as the truck started going down, he jumped out. He was taken to a hospital, but is...
centraloregondaily.com
OSP catches driver doing 119 in a 55 and the fine is … WHOA!
Oregon State Police want to make it clear that if you’re going to be speeding on the highway during the Labor Day weekend — and you get caught — expect to pay. A lot, potentially. OSP posted a photo of a recent ticket it gave to a...
Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station. The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who...
Video captures bullets flying, people running for cover on busy Old Town street in fatal summer shootout
More than 20 bullets flew in Portland’s Old Town entertainment district in July when a bouncer from Mary’s Club and a young man walking across the street got into a scuffle, pulled guns and fired at each other at close range, investigative records indicate. A surveillance video from...
KXL
Five Arrested In Undercover Child Predator Sting In Washington County
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. – Five men are under arrest after a child predator sting in Washington County. The sheriff’s department says undercover investigators posed as children online and offered to meet the men for sex. When the men arrived, they were arrested. The following people face felony crimes...
KXL
Driver Dies In Wreck Near Yacolt
YACOLT, Wash. — Investigators say a driver was speeding when he crashed his vehicle on Wednesday morning and died. 45-year-old Gary Seal of Vancouver did not make it around a curve on NE WH Garner Road at 225th Court and hit a tree and fence just before 8:30. The vehicle suffered heavy damage to the front end.
2 seriously injured after Vancouver SR 500 rollover crash
Two people have been “seriously” injured after a rollover crash in Vancouver, Washington State Patrol announced just before 3 p.m. Friday.
Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home
The Oregon Historical Society and the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation announced Friday the permanent transfer of the Mount Emily Shay #1 steam locomotive from the City of Prineville Railway to the Portland foundation. The post Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home appeared first on KTVZ.
Five years later: What the Columbia Gorge looks like since the Eagle Creek Fire
CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. — Five years ago, a teenage boy playing with fireworks ignited a wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge that burned more than 48,000 acres, an area nearly the size of Salem and Eugene combined, over the course of three months and left a long-lasting mark on one of the most popular outdoor recreation areas in the Pacific Northwest.
KXL
Feckless Ted Wheeler May Be Trying To Whine Portland’s High Crime Away
It it didn’t leave so many people dead in the streets of Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s pathetic whining would actually be kinda funny. Yesterday, the Mayor of the 25th biggest city in America begged fellow commissioners and his own police chief to “stop talking” about the shortage of officers that leaves Portlandia awash in violent crime and homicides.
KXL
Suspect Wanted In Fatal Hit & Run On I-5 In Salem
SALEM, Ore. — A woman likely laid dead along the side of Interstate 5 southbound in Salem for several hours before she was discovered by a crew picking up litter. Investigators believe 35 year-old Cassandra Sullivan was hit by a vehicle either Monday night or Tuesday morning. Her body...
