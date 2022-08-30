ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KXL

Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s Old Town Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who was shot and killed last Friday night in the Old Town district has been identified. 70-year-old Clarence Smith was shot at Northwest 6th and Glisan around 9:30pm on August 26th. His killer has not yet been caught. This was the first of four...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

NE Portland Shooting Takes Man’s Life

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed on Friday morning in the city’s 63rd homicide of the year. He was shot on Northeast 65th Avenue near Beech Street around 7:20am. The man has not yet been identified. There is no word on a suspect.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Family Blames Fund After Woman Strangled In Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A mother of young children is dead, and her family blames a local fund for letting the murder suspect out of jail. Didi Williams Mott considers herself to be like an aunt to Racheal Abraham. She believes if the bail fund hadn’t paid to get her abusive ex-partner Mohamed Adan out of jail, Rachael would still be alive.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man found dead after shooting in NE Portland, investigation ongoing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Roseway neighborhood Friday morning. North Precinct officers responded to a report of someone shot in the 3800 block of Northeast 65th Avenue at about 7:20 a.m. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim’s name has not been released.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

1 Man Killed, 2 Others Wounded At North Portland Street Race

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say that a man who was shot and killed late Sunday night was involved in a street race in North Portland. 20-year-old Cameron Taylor and two other people were shot during an illegal street takeover on the North Marine Drive overpass at Interstate 5. Taylor...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Driver Injured When Garbage Truck Goes Down Embankment

PORTLAND, Ore. — A garbage truck went down an embankment in Portland Friday morning. Portland Fire and Rescue says it found the driver injured on North Willamette and Ida. The driver says as the truck started going down, he jumped out. He was taken to a hospital, but is...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station. The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Driver Dies In Wreck Near Yacolt

YACOLT, Wash. — Investigators say a driver was speeding when he crashed his vehicle on Wednesday morning and died. 45-year-old Gary Seal of Vancouver did not make it around a curve on NE WH Garner Road at 225th Court and hit a tree and fence just before 8:30. The vehicle suffered heavy damage to the front end.
YACOLT, WA
KTVZ News Channel 21

Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home

The Oregon Historical Society and the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation announced Friday the permanent transfer of the Mount Emily Shay #1 steam locomotive from the City of Prineville Railway to the Portland foundation.  The post Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KXL

Feckless Ted Wheeler May Be Trying To Whine Portland’s High Crime Away

It it didn’t leave so many people dead in the streets of Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s pathetic whining would actually be kinda funny. Yesterday, the Mayor of the 25th biggest city in America begged fellow commissioners and his own police chief to “stop talking” about the shortage of officers that leaves Portlandia awash in violent crime and homicides.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Suspect Wanted In Fatal Hit & Run On I-5 In Salem

SALEM, Ore. — A woman likely laid dead along the side of Interstate 5 southbound in Salem for several hours before she was discovered by a crew picking up litter. Investigators believe 35 year-old Cassandra Sullivan was hit by a vehicle either Monday night or Tuesday morning. Her body...
SALEM, OR

