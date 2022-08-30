Read full article on original website
Related
Pa. labor advocates push for changes aimed at bolstering working conditions ahead of Labor Day
This story originally appeared on WITF. Pennsylvania labor advocates are offering state lawmakers a few ideas they say will improve working conditions in the Commonwealth. Though the pressures of the last few years on the labor market are fading, the U.S. is still experiencing a pandemic-induced shortage of workers. At...
Thousands of Pa. nursing home workers may strike despite $600M for care in state budget
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Months after the state approved hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to bolster caregiving in nursing homes, thousands of nurses, health aides, and other support staff may soon go on strike over how two for-profit companies plan to use the money. At issue...
Gov. Wolf starts process to pardon lower level pot convictions
Pennsylvanians with minor, nonviolent marijuana criminal convictions could be pardoned beginning Thursday in a period until the end of the month under a joint effort from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. The so-called “one-time, large-scale pardon effort” will allow anyone who has been convicted of possession...
Biden and Trump can’t stay away from northeastern Pa.
Everyone is coming to Pennsylvania. With midterms approaching and the commonwealth’s open U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races remaining highly competitive, national Republicans and Democrats view Pennsylvania as one of the country’s most important battlegrounds. They view Northeastern Pennsylvania as especially key. President Joe Biden made his second of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOLF
One-time pardoning project erasing minor marijuana convictions starts today in PA
Today it was announced by Governor Tom Wolf, and Lieutenant John Fetterman that there will be a one-time, large pardoning project that will help people with minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions, according to a press release. "I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of...
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Pitched His Plan to Send $2,000 Checks to Families Again
Pennsylvania State Republicans said the money should be kept for a recession instead of helping families in need. On Monday, Governor Wolf pitched his plan to provide a $2,000 check to a quarter million Pennsylvania families. The governor said, “he's not giving up on calling on Republican lawmakers to pass his Pennsylvania Opportunity Program.”
Workers at 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes go on strike
Workers from 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes went on strike Friday after marathon contract negotiations failed to produce a deal. About 700 unionized workers walked off the job in a dispute over pay, benefits and staffing levels. Photos and video on social media showed picket lines going up outside many of the homes, with workers carrying signs and wearing the purple T-shirts of their union, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.
Pa. lawmakers considering ’90 days or free’ law for PennDOT
Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a law that would require PennDOT to process paperwork in 90 days or else the "job is free."
RELATED PEOPLE
abc27.com
Pennsylvania marijuana pardon: How to apply
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania residents who have been convicted of possessing marijuana may be eligible for a pardon. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced a new effort to “quickly pardon” thousands of Pennsylvanians who have received marijuana-related convictions. The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons will...
Updated: A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system
Update (9/1/22): Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alan Hertzberg issued an order setting the Common Level Ratio at 63.53%, and ordering the county to “immediately” submit supporting data to the State Tax Equalization Board. Many Allegheny County property owners will get the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By […] The post Updated: A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
As New Jersey examines wealth disparities, advocates say reparations should be on the table
Last September, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order establishing the state’s Wealth Disparity Task Force. According to Murphy’s office, the task force “advises the Murphy Administration on strategies to address the various causes and effects of wealth disparity” in the state. This summer,...
Mastriano sues Jan. 6 committee over deposition authority
Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor on Thursday sued the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, contesting its legal ability to force him to answer questions about it. The lawsuit filed by Doug Mastriano contends that the committee lacks appointees of House Minority Leader...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Delaware offers cash to owners of newly illegal large-capacity gun magazines
When Delaware lawmakers and Gov. John Carney banned gun magazines that hold more than 17 bullets in June, the law authorized the state to compensate owners for their now-illegal devices. While Second Amendment advocates are planning to sue over the ban, as they have with a new law outlawing assault-style...
Shapiro breaks with Dems on COVID policies in Pa. gov race
As attorney general, Josh Shapiro went to court repeatedly to defend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against legal challenges to his pandemic-era mandates and shutdowns. Now, as he’s running to succeed Wolf as governor, Shapiro says he is against some of the same COVID-19 containment measures that his fellow...
The Inflation Reduction Act is good for Pennsylvania | Opinion
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) - the most significant climate legislation in our nation’s history - will be a game changer for American industries, workers, and future generations. It is also especially good news for Pennsylvania.
Stimulus Check Update: Pennsylvania Pushing For $2,000 Payments
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for $2,000 relief checks in order to help residents with soaring inflation and high gas prices. This past Monday, Wolf called on the state's Republican-led Assembly to pass his PA Opportunity Program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania starting to distribute payments in property tax, rent program
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --Don't be surprised if you see some extra money in your bank account. Some people have been getting hundreds of dollars from Pennsylvania.Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says one-time bonus rebates for the Property Tax Rent/Rebate program are being distributed now.It's a one-time payment to help people hit hard during the pandemic.In order to qualify, you have to be 65 and older, a widow or widower who is 50 and older, or anyone 18 and up with a disability.You have until the end of the year to apply for the money.If you already applied to the program, you don't need to do anything but wait for your money.Click here to apply.
Nearly a million Pennsylvanians could have their student loans wiped away under Biden’s plan
This story originally appeared on WESA. Nearly a million Pennsylvanians who have federal student loan balances may qualify for total forgiveness under President Joe Biden’s relief plan. That’s according to data from the U.S. Department of Education, which shows around 1.8 million people in the Keystone State carry federal...
fox29.com
Pennsylvania residents asked to conserve water as drought watch is declared for nearly 40 counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) Commonwealth Drought Task Force has declared a drought watch for 36 counties and the agency is asking for voluntary water conversation. This comes as the Delaware Valley has had five heatwaves since the start of summer. "A few counties have...
bobscaping.com
Pennsylvania Farmers with Gas Leases Feel Shortchanged
Post-production costs for transportation and processing ‘gutting’ gas royalty payments below the required 12.5% minimum. An August 25, 2022 story by Mike Jones “Farmers discuss natural gas royalties with state, local leaders” in the Observer-Reporter included quotes from several local farmers lamenting their shrinking royalties from the natural gas industry on land leases due to deductions and the depletion rate of their wells.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 1