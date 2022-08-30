ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man stuns doctors after developing swollen head after day at beach

By Alex Mitchell
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VibUE_0hb7cTgG00

This condition was a head-scratcher for doctors.

A man in Turkey stunned medical teams when his head randomly began swelling to a concerning degree after spending time on the beach in the city of Zonguldak on August 23, CEN reported.

On the third day, Caner Arik, 33 — an Istanbul call center worker on vacation in the Black Sea in the country’s northern region — spotted the swelling and distortion of his facial features and rushed to seek medical attention for the bizarre circumstances.

His scalp was suffering from an extremely rare condition — one rarely seen beyond a person’s feet or hands — called heat oedema, according to doctors at Zonguldak Bulent Ecevit University Health Application and Research Centre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ws7cz_0hb7cTgG00
A Turkish man stunned doctors when his head had swollen up after a trip to the beach.
CEN

“We have never encountered such a case before ,” said Emergency Medicine Specialist Dr. Abdullah Cuneyt Hocagi. “After excluding the causes of localized oedema in the body, we decided that the swelling on the forehead of the patient was a ‘heat oedema’…we started treatment for this.”

In standard cases, heat oedemas usually come from a build-up of fluids into the hands and legs by way of downward gravity. They are caused by expanded blood vessels brought on by high temperatures, according to the University of Michigan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3ACD_0hb7cTgG00
At first, doctors were unsure how Arik’s condition was caused.
CEN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqvpA_0hb7cTgG00
Arik suffered extreme swelling to his head after a day at the beach.
CEN

A hot day at the beach — at a time Dr. Hocagi said the nation was experiencing severe humidity — serves as a shining condition for heat oedema.

The doctor also came up with a rational explanation as to why Arik contradicted the heat oedema.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CLpjg_0hb7cTgG00
Caner Arik’s swollen head baffled doctors at first.
CEN

“This happened when our patient was lying by the sea, while he was wearing a hat that would prevent circulation,” Dr. Hocagi said. “That’s why it’s an interesting case…We will publish this situation as a rare heat-induced skin oedema on the scalp at an international congress.”

Now Arik is recovering at home and doctors believe his symptoms will be passing soon. He granted medical workers permission to conduct a scientific study on his heat oedema.

Comments / 10

UnFamous Jerry
3d ago

This happens every day to liberal’s when given a complement for dying their hair green!

Reply
5
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Medicine#Cen#Turkish
survivornet.com

‘Severely Bloated’ Woman, 64, Was Misdiagnosed With Irritable Bowel Syndrome: She Learned It Was Cancer After She Pushed For A Second Opinion

Dianne Boothby, 64, found out she had ovarian cancer just months after her husband’s stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis in August 2021. Luckily, they are now both in remission. After realizing there is not much awareness for the typical symptoms of her disease—bloating and an overall feeling of fullness—she intended to do something about the fact that many doctors will put off these early warning signs as IBS or PMS. In their defense, they most commonly are, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look further if symptoms persist.
CANCER
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
survivornet.com

‘Life of the Party’ Mom, 42, Mistook Her Months Of Coughing, Fatigue For ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Army wife Vickie Cooney, 42, assumed her lingering symptoms of cough and fatigue were from battling COVID a few months ago. Then she found out she had lung cancer. Shortly after her initial diagnosis, the mother-of-two, described as “the life and soul of any party,” learned even more tragic news, the cancer had already spread to her brain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’

Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
HEALTH
survivornet.com

Dad, 27, Is Almost Killed In Horrific Crash: It Saved His Life Because His Surgeon Found A Hidden Cancer

Jak Metcalfe, 27, is a cancer survivor. But he credits his survival to the aftermath of a life-changing car crash that not only affected him but also his wife and in-laws. Because a post-accident operation revealed his cancer at an early stage, Jak feels “lucky” to have survived the disease and get married to his wife and have an eight-month-old daughter.
CANCER
nypressnews.com

Cancer: The warning sign that appears when you eat – ‘More challenging to diagnose’

Ovarian cancer targets the two small organs that store the eggs needed to make babies. “Although ovarian cancer is still considered relatively rare, it remains the sixth most common cancer in females,” said Chloe Cruickshank, Specialist Cancer Nurse at Perci Health. The expert also shared the tell-tale signs that make the condition “more challenging to diagnose”.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair

A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
SCIENCE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
47K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy