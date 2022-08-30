Pumpkin Show Trademarked Logo

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students gather outside Ohio Union, seek Ohio State’s acknowledgment of Donovan Lewis’ death and end of ties with CPDThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: If Buckeyes ain’t first, they’re lastThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Wootton wills Buckeyes to 1-0 win at Bowling GreenThe LanternBowling Green, OH
Football: Stroud poised to prove himself wrong, everyone else rightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Farm and Dairy
Carie Starr realizes her dream at Cherokee Valley Bison Ranch
THORNVILLE, Ohio — In 2005, Carie Starr had a life-changing meal. At that time, she was living on 25 acres of her family’s land, in Thornville, Ohio. Her grandparents originally owned that land as part of their 160-acre farm. They enjoyed harness racing and had most of the farm in hay production. They also kept a few other animals, like goats and cattle, over the years. Starr grew up around the farm and her grandparents, but never had any plans to be a farmer.
ccsoh.us
Eastmoor’s Class of 1972 Finally Attends Prom
September 2, 2022 -- As students start a new school year, many high schoolers may already be anticipating what some consider the social event of the season – prom. Prom is THE event that most high school seniors look forward to the entire year. It is a magical night filled with memories to last a lifetime, a glamorous celebration closing the chapter of high school before moving on to new life adventures.
sciotopost.com
Third Annual Glass Pumpkin Festival returns to Hocking Hills
LOGAN, OH – What started as a way for families and individual arts fans to get out of the house and experience beauty is back again by popular demand in 2022. Launching Friday, September 23 and running through Sunday, September 25, the Third Annual Glass Pumpkin Festival is open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Parking is limited and festival-goers are encouraged car pool and reserve their spot for $5 at GlassPumpkinFestival.com, with each reservation receiving a $5 coupon towards their Jack Pine pumpkin purchase.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Free Veterans Appreciation Cookout
CIRCLEVILLE – The local VFW post will be offering a free BBQ cookout for all all veterans and their families this Saturday. Free BBQ cookout for all veterans and their families! Pulled pork, ribs, burgers, hot dogs, sides, drinks, desserts, giveaways and more! This Saturday 11am-3pm at the shelter house at the Circleville VFW post on Tarlton Rd.
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus Area
If you live in Greater Columbus and are craving Chinese food, you should check out these local restaurants. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this place serves fantastic Northeastern Chinese cuisine. If you want something with heat, their spicy twice-cooked fish is a customer favorite. You should also check out their spicy twice cooked pork belly, spicy fried chicken, mapo tofu (a meatless option is available), and salt and pepper tofu. They also have an American Favorite menu with staples like General Tso's chicken, fried rice, and lo mein.
columbusmonthly.com
Tony’s Italian Ristorante Celebrates 40 Years as a Political Haunt That Crosses Party Lines
The phone call changed Tony Scartz’s life. In September 1982, Scartz had just opened Tony’s Italian Ristorante on South High Street in what would eventually become known as the Brewery District. Business was slow, until Scartz got a call from Dick Celeste, then a Democratic candidate for governor, asking if he could bring his entourage to Tony’s for a late-night meal. Celeste—an acquaintance of Scartz’s father, Carl, owner of the Knotty Pine in the Grandview area—kept returning to Tony’s for campaign strategy sessions, giving the nascent restaurant a much-needed boost.
sciotopost.com
75th Anniversary Millersport Sweet Corn Festival Starts Today
Millersport – SInce 1946 the Millersport Sweet corn festival has been being performed in a small town in Fairfield County. The festival boasts around 70 non-profit food and game vendors representing Central Ohio’s finest civic, school, athletic, social, and church organizations. Midway rides, corn-eating contests, a tractor pull, and live bands.
614now.com
Beloved neighborhood bar closing to the public
Tucked away underneath the Worthington location of Natalie’s Coal-fired Pizza, Light of the Seven Matchsticks and its revered mixologist manager PJ Ford have served as a cornerstone of the local cocktail scene since it opened five years ago. But now, Light of the Seven Matchsticks, as we know it...
Ohio Government May Soon Kill a Solar Project in Gov. Mike DeWine's Backyard
State officials recommended against granting a permit to build a solar farm in Greene County capable of powering an estimated 34,000 homes per year.
columbusmessenger.com
Digging up history in Brook Alley
As workers made improvements to Groveport’s Brook Alley they recently dug up a bit of the town’s history. They unearthed old wooden railroad ties, as well as some spikes, that were buried a foot or two under the alley pavement. These railroad ties were once part of a railroad track spur embedded in the alley that extended from the railroad line on the north end of town. The tracks ran down Brook Alley and connected to the former Claycraft brick plant that once operated on the southern edge of Groveport along the Ohio and Erie Canal. The railroad spur’s bed is also still slightly visible in the grass north of Grove Street where it curves off the existing railroad tracks and then down Brook Alley.
New Hibachi restaurant has customers fired up
By Tracey A. Maine The COVID-19 pandemic forced many people in the food service industry — like Komang and Joan Paramerta — to become creative risk takers in order to keep food on their own families’ tables. Recently, this enterprising couple decided to take a big chance by starting a new restaurant here in Athens. And, judging by the reviews on Google, their latest venture was clearly a risk worth...
Your Radio Place
Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife Confirms cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in White-Tailed Deer
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife say it has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, or EHD, in white-tailed deer. EHD or “zombie deer” is a flu-like infection caused by biting midges. It causes a list of symptoms like loosing fear to humans, not eating, and drinking massive amounts of water. Deer that become infected could possibly only live for about 36-hours after symptoms set in. Humans and pets cannot be infected with EHD. EHD deaths will subside once the first frost comes around as it will kill the infection causing midges. There have been cases found in our area in Perry and Athens county.
Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance
Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics. Morgan Hughes co-founded Save The Crew and remains active in the community of […] The post Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WSYX ABC6
Apologetic mom of teen linked to theft ring works to stop kids from stealing cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of a teenager linked to a theft ring in Columbus allegedly stealing Kias and Hyundais are begging for additional help and services from the juvenile justice system to stop the spike in teen crime. “He's definitely out here stealing cars and getting into...
Elementary student brought gun to Grove City school
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Grove City elementary student brought an unloaded gun to school on Wednesday, school officials said. A staff member at Monterey Elementary School found the firearm in a “self-contained” classroom Wednesday at approximately 9:31 a.m., according to a news release from the South-Western City School District. Building administrators notified the […]
thelevisalazer.com
Ricky Gerald Salmons, 61, of Marysville, Ohio
Ricky Gerald Salmons, 61, of Marysville, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Marysville, Ohio. Ricky was born July 31, 1961 in Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Betty Salmons and brother William Lyn Salmons. Survivors include his brothers Billy Salmons...
columbusunderground.com
Remaining Buckeye Village Buildings to be Demolished Soon
Ohio State University is moving forward with long-held plans to demolish the remaining buildings at Buckeye Village, the multi-building apartment complex off of Ackerman Road that provided housing for graduate students and their families for over 50 years. There are no immediate plans to build on the site, according to...
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at northeast Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar late Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight at the Pastimes Bar and Grill on the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police. Police said...
92 Chicken Opens Today In Downtown Delaware
A new restaurant chain arrives in Ohio today, and it’s very first outpost is on Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware. 92 Chicken introduces Korean-style chicken to the area. The chain currently operates in a wide variety of locations across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida to California. According to...
