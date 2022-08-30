ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester Stallone Sets Record Straight on Reports Surrounding His Divorce From Jennifer Flavin

By Alex Falls
 3 days ago
Sylvester Stallone has responded to the recent allegations stemming from his divorce from wife Jennifer Flavin. In her petition for divorce, Flavin accused her husband of engaging in “intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

In a report from People, Stallone’s legal team responded to these allegations saying he “has not engaged” in that type of behavior.

Stallone’s team also said they oppose Flavin’s request to have “exclusive use” of their Palm Beach home.

Regarding legal fees and the cost of legal counsel, Flavin asked the court to note the “conduct of each party” that could potentially draw out the legal process to encourage “mutual cooperation” to “reduce the cost” of legal fees.

In his legal team’s response, Stallone noted his wife “hired counsel to represent her and agreed to pay them their legal fees.” He also did not oppose his wife’s petition to restore her maiden name and agreed that their union is “irretrievably broken.”

Flavin Announces Her Divorce Filing

After 25 years of marriage, Flavin filed for divorce from the iconic Rocky actor. The petition was filed in Palm Beach County court on August 19th. When the news of the divorce went public, Flavin issued the following statement.

“I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married. I will always cherish the more than a 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters.”

In the immediate aftermath, rumors swirled around what went on behind the scenes to end what had previously seemed like a happy union. Including a tale of Flavin becoming angry with Stallone for adopting a pet rottweiler.

“We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument,” he said. “We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer,” added Stallone. “I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”

Troubles Brewed Over Time

The married couple had just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary earlier this year in May. At the time, Stallone described his wife as an “incredibly selfless, dedicated, patient, woman.” Flavin also said, “Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together!”

Reports have surfaced that behind the scenes the marriage became troubled for some time. A source told People they, “had discussions about waiting for their kids to be older to officially split.”

“It really wasn’t just one issue that made her file for divorce,” another source said. “They have had lots of issues for years and she just had enough.” The same source added that Flavin and Stallone continue “having disagreements that Jen feels will never resolve,” and that Flavin felt she was “spinning in a circle.”

