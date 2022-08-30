ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Releasing Backup Safety Shawn Davis

By Bill Huber
The Green Bay Packers have suffered another blow at safety, making this a potential position to watch on waivers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will not be keeping safety Shawn Davis, according to a source.

The injury is the second big blow to Green Bay’s safety depth. Vernon Scott, who moved up to the No. 3 safety early in training camp, was waived earlier following a shoulder injury. Davis, who was the No. 3 safety throughout the offseason and once again when Scott was injured, missed Monday’s practice with a knee injury. An injury settlement could be forthcoming.

A player who entered the league known more for his physicality, he had at least four interceptions during training camp and a fumble recovery in the preseason.

Davis was a fifth-round by the Indianapolis Colts last year. He failed to make the Colts’ roster and joined the Packers’ practice squad in September. With Green Bay, he played in one game and logged nine snaps on special teams.

“When I watched his college tape, he was a really explosive player,” safeties coach Ryan Downard said. “He’s a very smart player. We do a really good activity in the room where the guys get up on the board during the season, and he’ll blow you away with what he’s able to process. (He has) explosiveness, athletic ability and being able to process and we continue to build on the call command and being able to trust that you’re going to put us in the right thing. He’s starting to show all those things.”

Without Scott and Davis and with the team also releasing Innis Gaines due to a nagging hamstring injury, Green Bay might be looking for depth at safety after Tuesday’s cuts are complete. The Eagles, for instance, released former Vikings star Anthony Harris.

As it stands and obviously subject to change as the day progresses, Micah Abernathy, Dallin Leavitt and seventh-round pick Tariq Carpenter are the safeties behind starters Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage. The versatility of standout cornerback Rasul Douglas could help, though. When Savage was out with a hamstring injury, Douglas spent one practice last week running with Amos as the No. 1 tandem. If Douglas were forced to play safety, Keisean Nixon could take his place in the slot.

When Savage, Leavitt, Scott and Gaines were injured earlier in camp, the Packers added Abernathy. A starter in the USFL, he had two strong preseason games. He had an interception against the Saints and might have had another against the Chiefs had he not been grabbed by a receiver.

“You don’t want any guys to get hurt. That’s not what you’re hoping for,” Abernathy said after the Saints game. “But you just try to make the most of your opportunities. I was able to play a lot more tonight because of injuries. Just try to make the most of it.”

Gaines, who made ends meet by working DoorDash while rehabbing a knee injury, spent last season on the practice squad and played a handful of snaps on special teams. This summer, before being plagued by hamstring issues, he also got some reps in the slot.

Carpenter is the fast and physical seventh-round pick with the freakish skill-set. He missed time with a knee injury but showed excellent tackling ability in games against the 49ers and Chiefs.

Leavitt is coming back from a shoulder injury .

Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Jordan Battle offers high praise for Tyler Steen, offensive line

Jordan Battle enters 2022 as one of the nation’s top safeties, and has been honing his skills going against the talented Alabama Crimson Tide offense. If Battle ever found himself blitzing up the middle, or having a guard shed his block and move to the secondary, he’s had a few run-ins with the offensive line on the practice field, and he had nothing but great things to say about his O-line.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Delaware LIVE News

DMA Howard football game suspended in third quarter

The end of the football game between Delaware Military Academy and Howard High School is uncertain after the teams’ season opener at Abessinio Stadium was suspended Friday, Sept. 2, after a disturbance in the stands. Howard led, 8-0, when the action stopped. With 7:33 remaining in the third quarter and the Wildcats about to start a drive in their own ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
