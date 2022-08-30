ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd ‘exploring possibility of signing Barcelona star Dest and will allow Wan-Bissaka to leave if transfer gets done’

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly plotting a late move for Barcelona star Sergino Dest.

And if they managed to land the right-back, Erik ten Hag will then sanction an exit for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjHHR_0hb7c6i200
Man Utd are lining up a late swoop for Barcelona star Sergino Dest Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCGGN_0hb7c6i200
United will let Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave if they land the American international Credit: Alamy

Sky Sports claims United are preparing for a flurry of transfer activity ahead of Thursday's deadline.

The Red Devils today confirmed the £85.5million arrival of Brazilian forward Antony from Ajax.

And United are also thought to be in the market for a new striker as Cristiano Ronaldo continues to push for an exit.

But Ten Hag is focusing on signing a right-back too.

Diogo Dalot has started the season as Ten Hag's preferred choice in the role.

But he is now targeting Dest to bring more speed and attacking intent down the right flank.

The duo worked together at Ajax during the 2019/20 campaign before Dest was snapped up by Barca.

However, the 21-year-old is now up for sale as the Spaniards look to raise funds.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

And United are considering a swoop before linked clubs - including league rivals Chelsea - make their move.

Should Dest wind up at Old Trafford this week, United will then allow Wan-Bissaka to depart.

The 24-year-old has made just one appearance this term.

Wan-Bissaka cost United £50million to sign from Crystal Palace three years ago.

And the Eagles are bidding to bring him back to Selhurst Park.

However, West Ham are also interested in a move.

And both London sides will be watching United's Dest developments closely.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I feel sorry for Paul Pogba and it’s no wonder he struggled at Man Utd with jealous hangers-on clawing at his millions

IT IS an unfortunate commentary on Paul Pogba that he will be missed from English football this season nearly as much for the colour of his hair as his talents on the field. You never quite knew what he would burnish on the top of his head. It could be pillar-box red touched off with white, or ultramarine with a band of dirty cream.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Chelsea escape with warning as Uefa fine eight clubs including AC Milan, Juventus and PSG £149m for FFP breaches

CHELSEA, Manchester City, West Ham and Leicester have been warned they face Uefa financial fair play punishments if they cannot get their books back in balance this season. The four Prem sides were among 19 European clubs that Uefa experts ruled had only met the requirements because of Covid 19 emergency measures or historical break-even results.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diogo Dalot
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#Red Devils#Chelsea#Sky Sports#Brazilian#Spaniards#Old Trafford#West Ham#United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
711K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy