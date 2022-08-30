Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 31, Sept. 1 & 2
Roy David Thomas 73, of Newport, passed away Wednesday August 31, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport, NC with Pastor Patrick Whaley officiating. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
carolinacoastonline.com
Morris Hines, 57; incomplete
Morris "Ken" Hines, 57, of Cape Carteret, passed away Sunday August 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Ken is survived by his mother, Gloria Wallace. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family...
carolinacoastonline.com
Hatsumi McClatchey, 83; incomplete
Hatsumi McClatchey, 83, of Havelock, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Stuart Pigott, 82; service September 10
Stuart Pigott, 82, of Gloucester, NC, passed away Wednesday, August 17,2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice in Newport with his loving wife, Kim, at his side. Stuart was born to Vincent and Pearl Pigott on May 30,1940 in Beaufort, NC. He attended school in Smyrna, NC. Stuart accepted Christ into...
carolinacoastonline.com
Community Calendar – September 2, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com. The Tryon Palace Foundation will host lawn games and events for a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 10, 5:30-8:30 p.m. There will be engaging historic activities on the North Lawn to see and do, and on the South Lawn, all the fixings of a fabulous party. There will be lawn games and activities, birds and snakes from the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter to visit with, barbecue, fried chicken and cheese macaroni, a s’mores making station, hot dogs and ice cream, Pepsi beverages for the children and wine and beer for adults. Call (252) 639-3524 for tickets.
carolinacoastonline.com
Road races on tap this fall all over county
It was so hot, I started looking up real estate prices in Minnesota and upstate New York. That’s too hot. As summer gives way to autumn, it’s going to be time to get back outside and stay active to make room for holiday treats. Luckily, there are dozens of road race opportunities for those looking to log a few miles and help raise money for good causes.
WITN
Eastern Carolina food bank announces new Greenville & New Bern branch directors
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina has announced new branch directors for Greenville and New Bern. The food bank says Whykeshia White will be the new Greenville branch director and Candice Parker will be the new New Bern branch director. WITN is told...
neusenews.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Kinston Community Pharmacy
The Kinston-Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Kinston Community Pharmacy located at 324 North Queen Street. "We are so excited about this," said Vickie Jones, Executive Director of the chamber. "This is something that's been a vision for a while. It's actually come to fruition. It will be such a great asset for our patients and our community."
Let’s Go Out: The Liberty Festival in Holly Ridge
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C (WNCT) – Holly Ridge will be the place this weekend as the Liberty Festival is coming back bigger than ever with its second September date. Let’s Go Out: Festivals in ENC The event used to be its July 4 celebration but was moved to the Labor Day weekend due to COVID-19. The […]
NC community still in shock after student stabbing death
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many in the Jacksonville community are still wrapping their heads around what happened Thursday morning at Northside High School. Three students are behind bars and are facing charges after another student died after being stabbed during a fight that broke out before the start of classes. Another student was stabbed but […]
wcti12.com
New Bern continues search for new owner of the Tisdale Home
NEW BERN, Craven County — Tonight, we have an update on the Tisdale Home in the City of New Bern being offered up for free. The Tisdale House, located downtown on Broad Street could be moving soon, but there is still a process. The home needs to be moved...
WYFF4.com
3 students charged in deadly stabbing at North Carolina high school
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three teenagers face charges after a deadly fight at a North Carolina high school. The attack happened on the fourth day of classes at Northside High School in Jacksonville, near Camp Lejeune. Two students were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on Thursday with...
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: September 1 – 5, 2022
High School Football game between the New Bern Bears and West Craven Eagles tomorrow, September 2 starting at 7:00 p.m. at 4200 Academic Drive. Purchase tickets at the gate for $7. Things to Do. 2nd – 11th: Magic Midways – New Bern Family Days with Amusement Rides, Food Courts, and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Board of Education to consider bids for five school security walls, decide on closure of MaST
BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education will consider approval of bids for construction of security walls at five schools during its meeting that will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 in the system’s central office on Safrit Drive. In addition, the board is expected to make...
carolinacoastonline.com
Tammy Sanders, 55; no service
Tammy Sanders, 55, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Carolina East in New Bern. Tammy is survived by her brother, Jeffrey Sanders, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her life partner Mark Elliott Lewis, son, David Shane Taylor,...
wcti12.com
Lenoir County bridge to close to be replaced
LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — A bridge in Lenoir County, spanning Groundnut Creek on Aldridge Store Road near La Grange, will close for a week to be replaced. The bridge will close at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. It was built in 1966 and is in need of...
carolinacoastonline.com
SROs now on duty at all county public schools
CARTERET COUNTY — As county students reported back to classrooms Aug. 29, they were greeted with full-time School Resource Officers walking the halls of all public schools, elementary through high school. Meet the SROs. With this being the first year that school resource officers are assigned at all county...
Kinston gets grant money to help with flooding issues
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — New grant money will be helping the City of Kinston and some of the flooding issues that the area has had. The flooding and the project focuses on portions of the Adkin Branch between Carey Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. One of the many phases of the project […]
Apex man killed in stabbing at Atlantic Beach: sheriff
A road trip to the coast turned fatal for an Apex man who was stabbed in the driveway of an Atlantic Beach home on Monday.
carolinacoastonline.com
Meet the SROs
With this being the first year that school resource officers are assigned at all county public schools, the News-Times wanted to introduce them to the community. Some are returning officers and some are new faces. (Note that Beaufort has not yet announced who will be assigned at Tiller School, a public charter school, so they are not included on this list. They are expected to begin serving within two months, according to town officials.
