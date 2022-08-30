ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

abc57.com

15 year old teen missing from Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The Marshall County Sheriff's Department is seeking help in locating 15-year-old Kianna Piner. Piner was last seen on Wednesday, August 31 at approximately 5:30 p.m. She is 5'7, weighs 125 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
BRISTOL, IN
abc57.com

Benton Harbor water distribution sites for September 2 - 8

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Car crashes into a home in La Porte

LA PORTE, Ind. -- A car crashed into a home on the corner of State Road Four and Boyd Boulevard on Thursday just before 11 p.m. Central Time, according to La Porte County Dispatch. There are currently no details on the condition of the driver or the individuals inside the...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

South Bend's 2045 plan kicked off on Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- City leaders want the public's input on what they want to see in the city over the next two decades. On Thursday the official kickoff for the 2045 plan was held at the Technical Resource Center in Ignition Park. Residents who came out said they want...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Washington Park Zoo hosts Boo at the Zoo October 22

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Washington Park Zoo will host its annual Boo at the Zoo event on October 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event invites children ages 14 and under to trick-or-treat around the zoo and say hello to the animals along the way. Tickets are...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Southbound lanes of Rieth Boulevard closed to traffic Thursday

GOSHEN, Ind. - The southbound lanes of Rieth Boulevard are closed to traffic on Thursday because a gas line was hit in the area, according to the City of Goshen. The gas line is located on Elkhart Road/U.S. 33 in front of the Lowe's. One lane of Rieth will be...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Clay High School on lockdown Friday in response to student fight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay High School was on a brief lockdown on Friday in response to a fight between students, according to the South Bend Community School Corporation. The St. Joseph County Police Department was called to the school at 11:20 a.m. for a fight involving three students. By...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian on Mill Lake Road

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- A pedestrian died after he was struck by a vehicle on Mill lake Road Tuesday evening on Mill Lake Road near Gobles, according to Michigan State Police. Police said around 7:30 p.m. a Dodge Caravan traveling westbound on Mill Lake Road west of M40, struck...
GOBLES, MI
abc57.com

Charges filed in fatal stabbing in Michiana Shores

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - Charges have been filed against a man in connection with a stabbing that left one man dead and one man injured in Michiana Shores on Thursday morning. Kyle Earley, 42, of Michiana Shores, was charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.
MICHIANA SHORES, IN
abc57.com

Citywide Classroom connects 4,200 South Bend students, expands to Mishawaka

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Citywide Classroom, an initiative that helps students and families in the South Bend Community School Corporation access the internet at home, has provided free, at-home internet connection to more than 4,200 students in the school corporation, initiative leaders announced on Wednesday. Citywide Classroom was launched...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Local animal sanctuary offers emotional therapy with animal assistance

THREE OAKS, Mich. -- Paws for Humanity is a non-profit organization out of Harbor Country in Three Oaks Michigan and provides a different kind of therapy for those in need. Whether you’ve just had a bad day, or maybe you’re dealing with mental or physical health issues requiring some sort of therapy, Paws for Humanity wants to be your safe place.
THREE OAKS, MI
abc57.com

2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year finalists include South Bend, PHM teachers

The Indiana Department of Education has announced the 10 finalists for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year honor. Two of the finalists come from schools in Michiana. Kathleen Avery, South Bend Community School Corporation. Amanda Beck, Tippecanoe School Corporation. Jason Beer, Southwest Allen County Schools. Tara Cocanower, Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan...
INDIANA STATE

