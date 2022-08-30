Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
All things blueberry: 56th Annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival supports the community through revenue and tradition
PLYMOUTH, Ind. – The Marshall County Blueberry Festival hosts hundreds of thousands of people every year, and revenue dollars go right back into the community and nearby schools, organizations, scholarships, and nonprofits. “My family will tell you I like it better than Christmas,” said Board of Directors Kari Vancza....
abc57.com
City of South Bend announces trash schedule for holiday weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Trash and yard waste pickup services for the city of South Bend will be delayed by one day due to the Labor Day holiday week of September 5 through September 9. In observance of Labor Day, all city offices will be closed on Monday. The temporary...
abc57.com
15 year old teen missing from Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The Marshall County Sheriff's Department is seeking help in locating 15-year-old Kianna Piner. Piner was last seen on Wednesday, August 31 at approximately 5:30 p.m. She is 5'7, weighs 125 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black...
abc57.com
Goshen's VolksFest First Fridays event to bring in classic cars, electric vehicles on Friday
GOSHEN, Ind. - Goshen's September First Fridays event, VolksFest, brings a lineup of classic cars, electric vehicles, and more to downtown on September 2. From 5 to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy live music, food and drinks, shopping, and a showcase of cars. Porches, VWs, and electric vehicles will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
abc57.com
Elkhart County installs cameras at site of new Consolidated Courts campus
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Elkhart County has installed three cameras so residents can see the progress of the Consolidated Courts project in real time. “We’re excited that the camera will show residents the progress happening at their new County Courts campus,” said Suzie Weirick, President of Elkhart County Commissioners.
abc57.com
Businesses and organizations needed for annual Cops & Goblins event at Four Winds Field
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Cops & Goblins annual Halloween treat night has been scheduled for October 24. The hosts, the South Bend Police Department and the South Bend Cubs, are looking for businesses and organizations who would like to participate. Businesses and organizations can have a table at the...
abc57.com
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for September 2 - 8
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Family of 12-year-old Rio Allred sues Elkhart school district for wrongful death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The family of Rio Allred has filed a lawsuit against Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful death, violating Title IX and violating the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. The family alleging students harassed Rio because of her hair loss and sexual orientation....
abc57.com
Car crashes into a home in La Porte
LA PORTE, Ind. -- A car crashed into a home on the corner of State Road Four and Boyd Boulevard on Thursday just before 11 p.m. Central Time, according to La Porte County Dispatch. There are currently no details on the condition of the driver or the individuals inside the...
abc57.com
Car seat safety clinic hosted by Franciscan Health and Geminus Regional Health System
MICHIGAN CITY, IND. -- Franciscan Health and Geminus Regional Health System are partnering to host a free car seat safety clinic. The clinic will take place on September 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Franciscan Health Michigan City, 301 W. Homer St. Qualifying residents will receive a...
abc57.com
South Bend's 2045 plan kicked off on Thursday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- City leaders want the public's input on what they want to see in the city over the next two decades. On Thursday the official kickoff for the 2045 plan was held at the Technical Resource Center in Ignition Park. Residents who came out said they want...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Washington Park Zoo hosts Boo at the Zoo October 22
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Washington Park Zoo will host its annual Boo at the Zoo event on October 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event invites children ages 14 and under to trick-or-treat around the zoo and say hello to the animals along the way. Tickets are...
abc57.com
Southbound lanes of Rieth Boulevard closed to traffic Thursday
GOSHEN, Ind. - The southbound lanes of Rieth Boulevard are closed to traffic on Thursday because a gas line was hit in the area, according to the City of Goshen. The gas line is located on Elkhart Road/U.S. 33 in front of the Lowe's. One lane of Rieth will be...
abc57.com
Clay High School on lockdown Friday in response to student fight
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay High School was on a brief lockdown on Friday in response to a fight between students, according to the South Bend Community School Corporation. The St. Joseph County Police Department was called to the school at 11:20 a.m. for a fight involving three students. By...
abc57.com
Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian on Mill Lake Road
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- A pedestrian died after he was struck by a vehicle on Mill lake Road Tuesday evening on Mill Lake Road near Gobles, according to Michigan State Police. Police said around 7:30 p.m. a Dodge Caravan traveling westbound on Mill Lake Road west of M40, struck...
abc57.com
Charges filed in fatal stabbing in Michiana Shores
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - Charges have been filed against a man in connection with a stabbing that left one man dead and one man injured in Michiana Shores on Thursday morning. Kyle Earley, 42, of Michiana Shores, was charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.
abc57.com
Citywide Classroom connects 4,200 South Bend students, expands to Mishawaka
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Citywide Classroom, an initiative that helps students and families in the South Bend Community School Corporation access the internet at home, has provided free, at-home internet connection to more than 4,200 students in the school corporation, initiative leaders announced on Wednesday. Citywide Classroom was launched...
abc57.com
Local animal sanctuary offers emotional therapy with animal assistance
THREE OAKS, Mich. -- Paws for Humanity is a non-profit organization out of Harbor Country in Three Oaks Michigan and provides a different kind of therapy for those in need. Whether you’ve just had a bad day, or maybe you’re dealing with mental or physical health issues requiring some sort of therapy, Paws for Humanity wants to be your safe place.
abc57.com
2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year finalists include South Bend, PHM teachers
The Indiana Department of Education has announced the 10 finalists for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year honor. Two of the finalists come from schools in Michiana. Kathleen Avery, South Bend Community School Corporation. Amanda Beck, Tippecanoe School Corporation. Jason Beer, Southwest Allen County Schools. Tara Cocanower, Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan...
Comments / 0