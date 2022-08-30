Read full article on original website
Here’s what to expect at construction zones in Flint, Saginaw areas on Labor Day weekend
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Michigan Department of Transportation says its lifting travel restrictions in 96 of its 162 active construction zones during the Labor Day weekend, including projects in Genesee and Saginaw counties. An MDOT spokeswoman said restrictions will have been removed by 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2,...
What’s next for major overhaul of downtown Ann Arbor’s South State Street?
ANN ARBOR, MI - Excavated trenches and heavy machinery have become mainstays at the heart of downtown Ann Arbor this summer, part of a major overhaul of the State Street corridor in the business district next to the University of Michigan’s Central Campus. But beginning just after the Labor...
huronhub.com
Post-holiday ramp closures scheduled on I-275 in Wayne County
The ongoing rebuild of I-275 in Wayne County will require crews to close additional ramps along the corridor after the Labor Day holiday weekend. Starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, crews will close the westbound I-94 ramp to southbound I-275. During the ramp closure, ramp traffic will be directed to continue west on I-94 to Haggerty Road, then eastbound I-94 to southbound I-275. The ramp is expected to reopen in mid-September.
High-friction treatment to close section of Montrose area road for 5 weeks
MONTROSE TWP., MI -- A curved section of Seymour Road is scheduled to be closed starting next week as the Genesee County Road Commission rebuilds it with a high-friction surface treatment designed to provide better traction and prevent crashes. The county said the closing is expected to last for more...
Crumbling West Road bridge causing mounting frustration Downriver
The West Road Viaduct in Trenton has been a sore spot for neighbors for years. “I’m scared every time I go over it,” said Lynn Weclowski, who lives near the bridge.
HometownLife.com
You're not imagining it. There is more road work, and it's here to stay for next few years
It's been the summer of detours for some metro Detroit communities. And road work season isn't over yet. Drivers can expect some closures and delays to continue through at least part of November. According to roads officials at the county and state level, the heavy road work drivers are experiencing...
Lane closures coming to Stadium Boulevard for water main project
ANN ARBOR, MI - The installation of a new water main near the East Stadium Boulevard and Washtenaw Avenue intersection will bring heavy equipment and lane closures to the area for much of September. Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, one lane of Stadium Boulevard between Brockman Boulevard and...
Mt. Morris Township street named for Margaret A. Perry, ‘champion for the community’
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- When friends and family visit Margaret A. Perry in the future, they’ll still navigate down Flamingo Drive to reach her home, but they’ll also see evidence of just how much she’s still loved in an area she served for 16 years as a member of the township Board of Trustees.
Mt. Morris area boil water advisory lifted
MT. MORRIS, MI -- Genesee County has lifted a boil water advisory for the city of Mt. Morris and parts of Mt. Morris and Vienna townships. The county Drain Commissioner’s Office said the precautionary order was lifted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, after two rounds of water testing showed results within normal parameters for safe drinking water.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Part of M-14 closed in Plymouth Township after winds snap electrical poles over freeway
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – M-14 at Beck Road in Plymouth Township is closed Tuesday as crews work on fixing three electrical poles that snapped during Monday night’s storm. All westbound and eastbound lanes of M-14 are closed. According to Michigan State Police, the freeway was closed because live wires were hanging dangerously low over the freeway.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s where DTE Energy will be handing out water, ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday
DETROIT – DTE Energy’s community vans will be handing out water and ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday. : Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan. Costco/Kohls -- 6700 Whitmore Lake Rd, Brighton, MI. Meijer -- 21431 Grand River, Detroit MI. Kroger - 7644 26...
78-year-old Brighton man killed in Livingston County crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A 78-year-old Brighton man was killed in a vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Brighton Township. Rescue crews were called at 4:20 p.m. Aug. 31, to Grand River Avenue near Vicki Jean Lane for a report of a two-vehicle crash, according to Michigan State Police. The...
Residents in Ypsilanti community frustrated by continued outage
As of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, DTE said 90,000 customers have been restored. The company anticipates 130,000 will have their power restored by the end of the day Thursday.
Police investigate 2 car crash in Eaton County
The at-fault driver was given a citation for disregarding a stop sign.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s which Ann Arbor roads will be closed during home games at the Big House
ANN ARBOR – Football season means tailgating traffic and home game road closures. Several roads will be closed in Ann Arbor this year when the University of Michigan Wolverines take on challengers at Michigan Stadium. Closures will begin three hours before games start and will reopen when games finish.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What inspectors found during follow-up safety inspection of Belle Isle giant slide
DETROIT – The Belle Isle giant slide made international headlines after riders were seen going airborne on the way down, but why was it allowed to open when it posed an apparent safety risk?. The viral videos of the giant slide, which is operated by the Michigan Department of...
Man dies after being hit by train in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man is dead after being hit by a train in Lansing. According to the Lansing Police Department, officers responded to reports of the crash at around 4:31 p.m. on Friday on South Holmes St between Malcolm X and Larned St. The train was headed westbound when the victim, a 38-year-old […]
Resident finds man's body floating in Oakland County lake
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.
fox2detroit.com
MSP troopers catch driver passing on shoulder in I-696 construction zone during speed enforcement
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped 77 drivers during I-696 speed enforcement Tuesday, including one driver who was passing on the shoulder in a construction zone. Police said the driver also had a suspended license and no insurance. During the four hour enforcement between I-75...
Car hit by crossbow arrow during nighttime Uber run in Metro Detroit
HARPER WOODS, MI – A vehicle was hit by a crossbow arrow when an Uber driver recently made a nighttime run in Metro Detroit – something he doesn’t usually do because of “crazy stuff” like this, FOX 2 Detroit reports. After hearing an odd noise...
