ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
huronhub.com

Post-holiday ramp closures scheduled on I-275 in Wayne County

The ongoing rebuild of I-275 in Wayne County will require crews to close additional ramps along the corridor after the Labor Day holiday weekend. Starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, crews will close the westbound I-94 ramp to southbound I-275. During the ramp closure, ramp traffic will be directed to continue west on I-94 to Haggerty Road, then eastbound I-94 to southbound I-275. The ramp is expected to reopen in mid-September.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ypsilanti, MI
Government
City
Ypsilanti, MI
County
Washtenaw County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
Washtenaw County, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 94#Michigan Avenue#Road Work#Pedestrian Crossings#Mdot
MLive

Mt. Morris area boil water advisory lifted

MT. MORRIS, MI -- Genesee County has lifted a boil water advisory for the city of Mt. Morris and parts of Mt. Morris and Vienna townships. The county Drain Commissioner’s Office said the precautionary order was lifted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, after two rounds of water testing showed results within normal parameters for safe drinking water.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WLNS

Man dies after being hit by train in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man is dead after being hit by a train in Lansing. According to the Lansing Police Department, officers responded to reports of the crash at around 4:31 p.m. on Friday on South Holmes St between Malcolm X and Larned St. The train was headed westbound when the victim, a 38-year-old […]
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Resident finds man's body floating in Oakland County lake

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

49K+
Followers
51K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy