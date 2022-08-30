Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Mayor celebrates new affordable apartments for seniors
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington senior citizens now have a new place to call home. An expansion is being built on 1511 Versailles Rd and will be called Christian Towers II. The project will add 40 units, and rehab the original building that has 92 apartments. City Mayor Linda Gorton, Councilmember Jennifer Reynolds and president and CEO of Mansermar Inc. Cissy Watson alongside community members celebrated the development Tuesday.
foxlexington.com
Capital grants to assist 23 nonprofit organizations in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced on Wednesday that $6.4 million from the $120 million American Rescue Plan Act, also known as the COVID-19 stimulus package, will help local nonprofits to add new and expanded resources to their organizations. “The American Rescue Plan Act, also...
WKYT 27
Years-long interstate widening project to begin in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - KYTC announced a major project for Fayette County. An interstate widening project for I-64/I-75 is scheduled to begin in Lexington on Tuesday, September 6. It’ll start at the Newtown Pike Interchange (milepoint 115) and ends at the Paris Pike Interchange (milepoint 113). Officials said it’ll widen...
foxlexington.com
Donut Days Bakery celebrates 5 decades of service
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — “We’re all kind of a family. We joke back and forth, and we’ve come to know each other,” said longtime customer of Donut Days bakery Edward Allison. Allison has been a loyal customer at donut days bakery for 50 years,...
WTVQ
Clinic in Mount Sterling receives $1M federal grant to provide free healthcare
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – A clinic in Mount Sterling has held the door open to anyone in need of medical or dental care free of charge for over 25 years. The clinic, which is run by volunteers functions with equipment that’s been donated over the years. On Thursday there was a big reason to smile for patients and volunteers thanks to a federal grant that will allow for new equipment as well as a large expansion.
foxlexington.com
Jessamine County Schools seek bus monitors
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – As school bus driver shortages continue in Kentucky and across the nation, Jessamine County Schools is now looking for school bus monitors as well. Matthew Simpson, the director of transportation for Jessamine County Schools, explained what he’s looking for in a monitor. Simpson...
WKYT 27
All 4,000 beagles now rescued from Virginia Breeding Facility
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four thousand beagles gearing up to make big moves across the country. A couple dozen to find homes right here in Lexington. “They got here about 7:30 last night. They got a little acclimated, got to play outside and meet each other for the first time. Today they all went to get their spay surgeries.”
WKYT 27
Report: Rent increases in Lexington continue to be among highest in nation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The rent increases in Lexington continue to be among the highest in the nation. According to a recent report by Apartment List, rent in the city increased 1.4% month-over-month in August. That’s compared to a 0.5% increase nationally. The report says the month-over-month rent growth in Lexington ranks number four among the nation’s 100 largest cities.
WKYT 27
ARH asking for specific donation items for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Inside the ARH donation site in Lexington are piles and stacks of clothing and bedding. Many of those used items won’t be accepted by the shelters in eastern Kentucky. “There’s so many other needs. There’s drywall, insulation, that so many people have been donating to...
WTVQ
New $51M distillery coming to Georgetown, creating 45 jobs
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Blue Run Spirits will locate a new whiskey distillery in Georgetown, the first distillery in Scott County in 50 years. Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday. The distillery will be a nearly $51 million investment and create 45 full-time jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
WKYT 27
Fayette County commonwealth’s attorney retiring
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn is retiring. Red Corn said she will step down from her role at the end of the month. She was appointed commonwealth’s attorney in 2016, and in 2018 was elected to a six-year term. Red Corn...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Yacht club where diver electrocuted shut down by Ky. fire marshal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend, a yacht club on the Ohio River will not open for business. Diver Keith Elkins was electrocuted working under the Prospect Yacht Club’s barges back in April. A troubleshooter investigation last month uncovered the state had issued two...
WKYT 27
Registration now open for 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Kroger Field
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Registration is now open for people who wish to participate in the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb inside Kroger Field. Firefighters from across the country made a promise to never forget what happened on that fateful day 21 years ago. “Those guys knew what was going...
WKYT 27
Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass shutting down operations after more than 40 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime charitable organization in our area has had to call its work to an end. The Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass has raised millions of dollars for dozens of local organizations, with a focus on the health, wellness, and education of children in the commonwealth.
WKYT 27
Man dies in overnight shooting in Lexington
WATCH | $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball. WATCH | Lexington health leaders making sure people get monkeypox vaccine. Updated: 13 hours ago. On Thursday the health department held a second...
foxlexington.com
Sisters and Supporters working against gun violence in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Several shootings this week in Lexington highlight the ongoing rise in gun violence in Lexington with one shooting leading to a father of five being killed. early Wednesday. FOX 56 sat down with Sisters and Supporters Working Against Gun Violence, known as SWAG in...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet the campus cop who's served nearly 40 years at UK
LEXINGTON,Ky. — The University of Kentucky Police Department is celebrating its 50th year anniversary on the Lexington campus. Making an impact in the city of Lexington, senior police officer Alan Saylor has served with the University of Kentucky Police Department for the past 39 years. “I have had the...
WKYT 27
Annual Kentucky Bash celebrates Easter Seals Cardinal Hill
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 49th Bash benefiting Easter Seals Cardinal Hill is the unofficial kickoff to football season in the Bluegrass. The annual event was paused the last couple of years because of the pandemic. Traditionally, it is held every year the night before the UK home opener. This...
WKYT 27
Morehead State students impacted by EKY flooding back on campus
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - After July’s deadly flooding, families and communities are still working to regain a sense of normalcy. It’s not an easy task, but for students, they at least have the escape of going to school during the day. College students from these areas are mostly...
WKYT 27
CDC approves new COVID boosters that will soon be available in Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new booster shot to protect against COVID-19 strains and variants is on its way to Kentucky. Health departments and pharmacies should have it by the middle of next week, maybe sooner. Wild Health officials and those who work in health labs in Lexington are very...
