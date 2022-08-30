Read full article on original website
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Opinion)Terry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Explore the World—Virginia Beach Guide: Budget Activities to TryAlisha StarrVirginia Beach, VA
A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABCCheryl E PrestonVirginia Beach, VA
WAVY News 10
Live Music Friday: Greg Gutty
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Greg Gutty and his band joined us for Live Music Friday. Check out Greg Gutty and the band tonight at Good Vibes Concert Hall in Newport News. Greg will be kicking off Reggae Fest and opening for Etana and the Raw.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Latin Restaurant Opening In Williamsburg This Fall
JAMES CITY-A new restaurant that will specialize in a variety of international dishes is headed to Greater Williamsburg. The new family-owned and operated establishment, El sabor de mi tierra, will open on Jamestown Road this fall. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your...
13newsnow.com
Crowds visit Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Labor Day weekend
People at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront are celebrating the end of summer. the crowds are slowly getting bigger and crews are gearing up for live music.
Paradise Ocean Club in Hampton to close after Labor Day weekend
Paradise Ocean Club at Fort Monroe has announced they are closing permanently, but has created a petition to combat the closure.
13newsnow.com
Hampton home on Jayne Lee Drive damaged in fire
Photos provided by the division show the house badly charred on the backside near the deck. No one was hurt, though.
WAVY News 10
Meals on Wheels Needs Your Help
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Meals on Wheels of Virginia Beach needs your help to continue serving the community. Visit their website to learn more!
Amazon to donate over 1,000 backpacks to Chesapeake middle school
This backpack donation event is one of the more than 100 similar events the company is hosting around the country.
coastalvirginiamag.com
Wild About Local Spots for Wings
Coastal Virginia has a thing for wings—saucy, spicy or crispy, we love them all. Even during a national chicken wing shortage, the demand for wings never stopped growing. Over Super Bowl weekend alone, Americans consume more than 1.4 billion wings, according to the National Chicken Council, making football and chicken wings an unbeatable combination.
3 Things To Do This Weekend: September 2, 2022
The holiday weekend is nearly here, which means if you haven't gotten around to planning the weekend we’re here to help!
No one hurt after Hampton home on Jayne Lee Drive caught fire
HAMPTON, Va. — A fire broke out at a Hampton fire Friday afternoon. It happened in the 10 block of Jayne Lee Drive just after 2:30 p.m., according to the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue. Photos provided by the division show the house badly charred on the backside...
Virginia Zoo launches free admission for seniors every Wednesday in September
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate zoo story that aired on June 17, 2022. If you're a Virginia resident age 62 or older, the Virginia Zoo has some special offers for you through the month of September. Starting Sept. 7, "Senior...
City closings, schedule changes for Labor Day 2022
Cities and county offices and organizations in the region are closing in observance of Labor Day on September 5, 2022.
The route to freedom: Portsmouth to honor part of Underground Railroad
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on February 9, 2021. Olde Towne Portsmouth is full of history, and a new sign coming to the area will mark a local role that was served in the Underground Railroad. The...
WAVY News 10
Hampton business owner helping employees left without work after fire
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Hampton business owner helping employees left without …. Free monkeypox vaccine clinics being held in Virginia …. ODU president delivers his first State of the University …. Police: Men bought over $12K worth of OneWheel electric …. Hampton man injured in overnight shooting on...
Pizza place destroyed, 2 other businesses impacted by Hampton fire
Crews are currently on the scene of a 2-alarm fire in Hampton Wednesday afternoon.
16-year-old injured in Virginia Beach shooting
A spokesperson said officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive around 9:30 p.m.
WAVY News 10
Military Circle site to be used again for vaccinations
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Military Circle site to be used again for vaccinations. Paradise Ocean Club at Fort Monroe to close permanently …. Man pronounced dead on E. Ocean View in Norfolk, …. ODU pulls stunning 20-17 upset against Virginia Tech!. Tourism season begins winding down at VB...
‘Senior Wednesdays’ returns to Virginia Zoo; guests 62 and older get free admission
Senior Wednesdays are coming back to the Virginia Zoo.
WAVY News 10
Home struck by gunfire on Maltby Avenue in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a home in the Bruce’s Park area of Norfolk was struck by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers responded around 9:15 a.m. to the 1300 block of Maltby Avenue, just north of Booker T. Washington High, and found the home damaged by gunfire. No...
Police: Men bought over $12K worth of OneWheel electric boards at Williamsburg bike shop using fake credit card info
Police are now looking for men they say bought nearly $13,000 worth of OneWheel electric boards at a Williamsburg bike shop using someone else's credit card information.
