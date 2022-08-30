ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Live Music Friday: Greg Gutty

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Greg Gutty and his band joined us for Live Music Friday. Check out Greg Gutty and the band tonight at Good Vibes Concert Hall in Newport News. Greg will be kicking off Reggae Fest and opening for Etana and the Raw.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
New Latin Restaurant Opening In Williamsburg This Fall

JAMES CITY-A new restaurant that will specialize in a variety of international dishes is headed to Greater Williamsburg. The new family-owned and operated establishment, El sabor de mi tierra, will open on Jamestown Road this fall. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Chesapeake, VA
Chesapeake, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Wild About Local Spots for Wings

Coastal Virginia has a thing for wings—saucy, spicy or crispy, we love them all. Even during a national chicken wing shortage, the demand for wings never stopped growing. Over Super Bowl weekend alone, Americans consume more than 1.4 billion wings, according to the National Chicken Council, making football and chicken wings an unbeatable combination.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Hampton business owner helping employees left without work after fire

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Hampton business owner helping employees left without …. Free monkeypox vaccine clinics being held in Virginia …. ODU president delivers his first State of the University …. Police: Men bought over $12K worth of OneWheel electric …. Hampton man injured in overnight shooting on...
HAMPTON, VA
Military Circle site to be used again for vaccinations

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Military Circle site to be used again for vaccinations. Paradise Ocean Club at Fort Monroe to close permanently …. Man pronounced dead on E. Ocean View in Norfolk, …. ODU pulls stunning 20-17 upset against Virginia Tech!. Tourism season begins winding down at VB...
NORFOLK, VA
Home struck by gunfire on Maltby Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a home in the Bruce’s Park area of Norfolk was struck by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers responded around 9:15 a.m. to the 1300 block of Maltby Avenue, just north of Booker T. Washington High, and found the home damaged by gunfire. No...
