ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Local dad to bike 200 miles to raise awareness of son’s condition

By Evan Anstey, Abby Fridmann, Chris Horvatits
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gXzxQ_0hb7aA5H00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Thursday, a local father will travel from Syracuse by bicycle in order to raise awareness of his son’s condition.

Anthony Parisi will make the 200-mile trek back home with a plan to average about 50 miles a day. This long journey is in honor of his four-year-old son, James, who has congenital muscular dystrophy.

James lacks a certain protein that helps with muscle development, his father told us on Wake Up. In order to help support his muscles, James uses a wheelchair.

You can hear more of their story in the video above.

Abby Fridmann is an award-winning anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning reporter who joined the News 4 team in December 2017. See more of his work here .

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Baby revived by Syracuse police detective after mom cries for help

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police detective helped revive an unresponsive baby on Syracuse’s West Side on Thursday night, police said. Detective Arthur Phillips and other officers were investigating a car chase shortly before 11 p.m. that ended near Richmond Avenue and Lakeview Avenue when they heard a loud noise from a nearby vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department Friday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Joker

Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. This Joker’s not wild, but he is unsettled. But what would you expect from a young Australian Cattle Dog mix who lost his family and found himself in a shelter?. Joker came to the shelter when his family was...
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Where to go when you gotta go: 10 of the best restrooms at the NY State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — Yes, you read that headline correctly. This is a story about bathrooms at the New York State Fair. Consider this the natural follow-up to all those articles about fair food. Look, we all end up needing a toilet at the fair, so we’re here to give you the inside poop on where to take care of business.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Society
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
96.9 WOUR

Rome Man, 31, Killed Walking On Route 49

A 31-year-old Rome man was killed while walking along Route 49 in the town of Marcy. New York State Police have identified the man as Robert Grande, and say he was walking in the westbound land near the Oriskany exit ramp when the accident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Grande was struck by a vehicle operated by Gerald Allen Jr, 54, of Rome, trooper said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROME, NY
informnny.com

Fatal car crash in Marcy kills one pedestrian

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Marcy have reported that a fatal vehicle accident occurred on State Route 49 in the town of Marcy on August 31st leaving one pedestrian dead. According to state police, around 9:28 pm on Wednesday, a 2015 Ford Focus driven...
MARCY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Syracuse.com

31-year-old pedestrian hit by car on Central NY highway ramp dies

Marcy, N.Y. — A man walking on a highway ramp in Marcy died when he was hit by a car Wednesday night, according to State Police. Robert J. Grande, 31, of Rome, was struck at about 9:30 p.m. by a Ford Focus going west on the Oriskany exit ramp of Route 49, troopers said in a news release Thursday. He was walking in the westbound lane, they said.
MARCY, NY
Big Frog 104

‘Chaotic and Violent Scene’ in Syracuse After Teen’s Arrest Ignites Crowd

A Central New York teenager is under arrest facing multiple charges, after a foot pursuit on Wednesday. Police were conducting a proactive patrol near the 200 block of Geddes Street in Syracuse at approximately 8:34pm on August 31, 2022 when police said they saw someone acting suspiciously who appeared to be armed. In a written release the Syracuse Police Department said, “The individual’s actions also violated several local law statutes.”
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Associated Press Award
NewsChannel 36

Man threatened mass shooting at Cornell University

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca police say a man threatened to commit mass shootings of Cornell University students and Ithaca police officers. Police say Austin Schiller, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, was telling people Wednesday evening he wanted to shoot up the Ivy League school, gesturing with his hands that he would use a rifle.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Staying home to serve: Oswego mayor to join Oswego Health

OSWEGO — Oswego Health has announced the city’s mayor will be joining its leadership. Oswego Health said in a press release Wednesday Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will be joining the hospital’s leadership team as vice president of public affairs and system development.
OSWEGO, NY
ithaca.com

Adam Law Retires After 28 Years at IthacaMed

Adam Law, who has been treating patients in Ithaca since 1994, is closing his IthacaMed practice and transitioning its primary care, women’s health and endocrinology patient care to Cayuga Medical Associates (CMA). Dr. Law joined CMA, Sept. 1 to oversee a four-month transition of his patients to CMA and...
ITHACA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy