Labor Day weekend: Fun events happening in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Plan a fun long weekend with your family and friends and attend the events happening in Spokane for Labor Day weekend. Residents and visitors can attend the annual Pig Out in the Park, the Americans and the Holocaust Gonzaga Library Exhibition, a free concert by the Spokane Symphony, the Tribe of Indians Pow Wow celebration or attend the Labor Day parade in Spirit Lake.
Beer Touring in Spokane’s West End Brewery District
Seattle beer hounds are familiar with the Ballard Brewery District, where several breweries are located within an easy stroll of each other, but Spokane has something very similar: the West End Brewery District. Downtown Spokane’s West End neighborhood is now home to six breweries, each within a couple blocks of...
5-year-old’s last request made possible by Spokane Quaranteam
SPOKANE, Wash. — While most five-year-olds are starting school, Ms. E is fighting to come back home. For the past year, she’s been in Houston, battling leukemia. On Wednesday, she and her family got the news that it’s terminal. To get her back home as soon as...
Oversized windmill load transports may cause nighttime delays for North Idaho drivers
LEWISTON, Idaho – More than 80 oversized loads will depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave next week. Richards Transportation is in the process of delivering windmill blades to Jenner, Alberta, with the largest loads measuring up to 325 feet long and weighing 137,000 pounds.
Bear spotted in north Spokane | RAW
Fish and Wildlife officers are waiting for a bear to come down from a tree in north Spokane. Video shows the bear climbing into the tree Wednesday morning.
Record-breaking heat is in the forecast for Wednesday – Kris
There is one good thing about a heatwave this late in the summer: our longer nights allow the house to cool down for better sleep. Keep that in mind tonight, as our temperatures cool from the mid-90s to the pleasant upper 50s and lower 60s. Meanwhile, the hottest weather of the month is in the forecast for the last day of August. Expect a record-breaking high of 101° in Spokane with sunny skies. The current record for Wednesday is 100° (1967). A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for most of eastern Washington and parts of North Idaho.
Fish and Wildlife tranquilizes bear in N. Spokane neighborhood
MEAD, Wash. — Fish and Wildlife officers have successfully tranquilized a black bear that was roaming around a North Spokane neighborhood. “He found a nice bed up right behind me,” said Rochelle Pope, who lives in Fairwood. Pope woke up Wednesday morning and saw something she hasn’t seen in her neighborhood. “This morning, my neighbor was like, ‘you can see...
Brush fire reported near West 8th Avenue in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire has been reported near West 8th Avenue and South Cannon Street in Spokane. The fire is located near I-90. The cause and size of the fire are not known at this time. No evacuation orders have been given as of Tuesday evening. Four...
Berkadia Closes $145M Sale in Washington
The Class B property, Granite Pointe, was built in three phases between 2008 and 2017. Granite Pointe, a 559-unit, garden-style multifamily property in Spokane Valley, Wash., has been sold to an unidentified buyer for $145 million. Berkadia handled the sale of the property at 12707 E. Mansfield Ave. and secured...
Seattle’s iconic Piroshky Piroshky bakery returns to Spokane for their 30th anniversary
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Piroshky Piroshky, the iconic Russian bakery based out of Seattle, will be returning to Spokane on Monday, Sept.19 to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Piroshky Piroshky opened in Seattle's historic Pike Place Market in 1992. Since then, the bakery has offered hand-crafted Russian pastries that have garnered critical acclaim from a variety of sources, including Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations.” The Smithsonian also voted the bakery one of “The Top 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America.”
Spokane City Labor Day closures
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane City Hall will be closed along with other city facilities, including Spokane Municipal Court and Spokane Public Library branches, in observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5. During the holiday, garbage pickup and curbside recycling will be a day late all week with...
Crash at 2nd and Maple causes traffic jam
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash at the intersection of Second and Maple in downtown Spokane is causing significant backups. Cars are held up all the way to the Maple Street Bridge. This is a developing story, check back here for updates. FOX28 Spokane©
First outpatient treatment provider opens in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene’s first outpatient treatment center is now open. Behavioral Health Group’s opening marks an effort to expand support for those with substance abuse disorders. BHG will offer walk-ins and patients by appointment, and it’ll provide access to all three FDA-approved...
High School Football Scoreboard | KREM 2 Football Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — High school football is back and the KREM 2 Sports Team has you covered with scores, highlights and more across the Inland Northwest. Make sure you catch the KREM 2 Football Friday show live on CBS Fridays at 11 p.m.
Pig Out in the Park returns to downtown Spokane
Pig Out in the Park is back in downtown Spokane starting today. It's the first time since before the pandemic.
New pictures show how dangerous brush fires are
SPOKANE, Wash. - New pictures from a brush fire in Browne's Addition show how dangerous brush fires can be. For information on the fire, click here.
Level 3 evacuations issued for Boulder Mountain Fire
CUSICK, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been issued for people living near the Boulder Mountain Fire. The evacuation order is for 16 square miles west of SR-20. The area is primarily accessed by Tacoma Creek Road. Tacoma Creek Road is closed above Calicoma Road. People living on parts of Cusick Creek Road, Calispel Peak...
One-Of-A-Kind Eastern Washington Waterfront Home is Jaw-Dropping [PHOTOS]
This, almost fantasy-like, waterfront home in Nine Mile Falls, Washington will blow your mind. It sits on 800’ of the Spokane Riverfront with stunning views from just about every room. This home is truly a masterpiece of luxury and recreation and it comes with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a...
Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in North Idaho
WESTMOND, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old North Idaho woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday afternoon north of Coeur d'Alene. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:47 p.m. near Westmond, about 34 miles north of Coeur d'Alene for a woman from Westmond who had been hit by a Toyota Camry while walking along U.S. Highway 95. The 62-year-old died at the scene while the 71-year-old woman from Athol driving the car was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
