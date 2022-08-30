ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

Labor Day weekend: Fun events happening in Spokane

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Plan a fun long weekend with your family and friends and attend the events happening in Spokane for Labor Day weekend. Residents and visitors can attend the annual Pig Out in the Park, the Americans and the Holocaust Gonzaga Library Exhibition, a free concert by the Spokane Symphony, the Tribe of Indians Pow Wow celebration or attend the Labor Day parade in Spirit Lake.
SPOKANE, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

Beer Touring in Spokane’s West End Brewery District

Seattle beer hounds are familiar with the Ballard Brewery District, where several breweries are located within an easy stroll of each other, but Spokane has something very similar: the West End Brewery District. Downtown Spokane’s West End neighborhood is now home to six breweries, each within a couple blocks of...
SPOKANE, WA
City
Spokane, WA
KXLY

Record-breaking heat is in the forecast for Wednesday – Kris

There is one good thing about a heatwave this late in the summer: our longer nights allow the house to cool down for better sleep. Keep that in mind tonight, as our temperatures cool from the mid-90s to the pleasant upper 50s and lower 60s. Meanwhile, the hottest weather of the month is in the forecast for the last day of August. Expect a record-breaking high of 101° in Spokane with sunny skies. The current record for Wednesday is 100° (1967). A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for most of eastern Washington and parts of North Idaho.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fish and Wildlife tranquilizes bear in N. Spokane neighborhood

MEAD, Wash. — Fish and Wildlife officers have successfully tranquilized a black bear that was roaming around a North Spokane neighborhood. “He found a nice bed up right behind me,” said Rochelle Pope, who lives in Fairwood. Pope woke up Wednesday morning and saw something she hasn’t seen in her neighborhood. “This morning, my neighbor was like, ‘you can see...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Brush fire reported near West 8th Avenue in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire has been reported near West 8th Avenue and South Cannon Street in Spokane. The fire is located near I-90. The cause and size of the fire are not known at this time. No evacuation orders have been given as of Tuesday evening. Four...
SPOKANE, WA
multihousingnews.com

Berkadia Closes $145M Sale in Washington

The Class B property, Granite Pointe, was built in three phases between 2008 and 2017. Granite Pointe, a 559-unit, garden-style multifamily property in Spokane Valley, Wash., has been sold to an unidentified buyer for $145 million. Berkadia handled the sale of the property at 12707 E. Mansfield Ave. and secured...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Seattle’s iconic Piroshky Piroshky bakery returns to Spokane for their 30th anniversary

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Piroshky Piroshky, the iconic Russian bakery based out of Seattle, will be returning to Spokane on Monday, Sept.19 to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Piroshky Piroshky opened in Seattle's historic Pike Place Market in 1992. Since then, the bakery has offered hand-crafted Russian pastries that have garnered critical acclaim from a variety of sources, including Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations.” The Smithsonian also voted the bakery one of “The Top 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America.”
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane City Labor Day closures

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane City Hall will be closed along with other city facilities, including Spokane Municipal Court and Spokane Public Library branches, in observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5. During the holiday, garbage pickup and curbside recycling will be a day late all week with...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Crash at 2nd and Maple causes traffic jam

SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash at the intersection of Second and Maple in downtown Spokane is causing significant backups. Cars are held up all the way to the Maple Street Bridge. This is a developing story, check back here for updates. FOX28 Spokane©
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Level 3 evacuations issued for Boulder Mountain Fire

CUSICK, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been issued for people living near the Boulder Mountain Fire. The evacuation order is for 16 square miles west of SR-20. The area is primarily accessed by Tacoma Creek Road. Tacoma Creek Road is closed above Calicoma Road. People living on parts of Cusick Creek Road, Calispel Peak...
CUSICK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
SPOKANE, WA
95.7 KEZJ

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in North Idaho

WESTMOND, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old North Idaho woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday afternoon north of Coeur d'Alene. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:47 p.m. near Westmond, about 34 miles north of Coeur d'Alene for a woman from Westmond who had been hit by a Toyota Camry while walking along U.S. Highway 95. The 62-year-old died at the scene while the 71-year-old woman from Athol driving the car was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

