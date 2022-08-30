There is one good thing about a heatwave this late in the summer: our longer nights allow the house to cool down for better sleep. Keep that in mind tonight, as our temperatures cool from the mid-90s to the pleasant upper 50s and lower 60s. Meanwhile, the hottest weather of the month is in the forecast for the last day of August. Expect a record-breaking high of 101° in Spokane with sunny skies. The current record for Wednesday is 100° (1967). A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for most of eastern Washington and parts of North Idaho.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO