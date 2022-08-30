Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open SoonTom HandyHouston, TX
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Related
houstonfoodfinder.com
Montrose Mexican Restaurant Expands Into Now-Closed Max’s Wine Dive Space
Cuchara, the Mexico City-themed restaurant at 214 Fairview in Montrose, is about to get a lot bigger. Owner Ana Beaven says she and partner Charlie McDaniel have bought out Lasco Enterprises lease of the Max’s Wine Dive next door. According to Beaven, the deal was finalized on Wednesday, August 31.
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
Cajunville owner in Tomball seeks to open additional locations
The shrimp po’boy ($12.50) features fried shrimp dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and house remoulade served with fries. (Kayli Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Owner Blake Landry said he wanted to open a Cajun restaurant after not finding any good Cajun food in the Houston area. He left his job in the oil and gas industry and used almost all of his life’s savings—with his wife’s blessing—to open Cajunville in Tomball in February, he said.
cw39.com
Pearland ranked among the safest cities in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Safety is top of mind when it comes to where you live, work, hang out and do anything in life. Recently a study was put together by GoodHire to reveal the safest cities in America and North Texas is heavily represented in the top 10. One...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4th-generation pitmaster brings craft barbecue to Kingwood with Texas Q
Fourth-generation pitmaster Sloan Rinaldi opened craft barbecue restaurant Texas Q in Kingwood in August 2021. (Courtesy Texas Q) For Sloan Rinaldi, barbecue has always been in her blood. “My family started doing barbecue in Crockett, Texas, at the turn of the 20th century, so I’m a fourth-generation pitmaster,” she said....
12 latest commercial permits filed in Conroe, including First Watch and Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar
The daytime cafe First Watch serves made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch items using farm-fresh ingredients. (Courtesy First Watch) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Conroe area. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
Click2Houston.com
Disabled veteran files lawsuit against Pearland and Port of Houston
A disabled veteran who served in both the Army and Navy and was injured in a 2007 training exercise, has filed lawsuits against the City of Pearland and the Port of Houston. Robert Jones, 38, a father of eight, is a paramedic by trade. He told KPRC 2 Investigates Friday...
Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles opens in Sugar Land
Poke Burri opened its new restaurant in Sugar Land. (Courtesy Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles) Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles, a poke, ramen and sushi restaurant, opened its new Sugar Land location. The restaurant announced its soft opening Sept. 2 via social media, bringing poke bowls, sushi burritos and build-your-own...
IN THIS ARTICLE
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in The Woodlands, TX (with Photos & Free Maps)
The Woodlands is a beautiful place in Texas to visit for business or pleasure. The town, which is also called Timberwood Park, is known for its entertainment, shopping, and shows. However, if you are looking for great food, you will be in for a treat. With restaurants from many different...
Part of Downtown Aquarium's facade collapses, injuring woman
Eyewitness News captured debris on the ground outside of a ticket booth in the area where a woman was injured Friday night.
5 businesses now open in Conroe, Montgomery
MoCo Food Hall is located at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a round up of businesses now open in Conroe and Montgomery. 1. The Facialist opened Sept. 1 at 2105 Maurel Drive, Ste. 119, Conroe. The business offers a variety of facials, such as age-defying, chemical peels and oxygen infusion. Other services include eye masks, LED light therapy and specialty peels. Customers can book an appointment through the website. 936-444-2416. www.thefacialist.net.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
luxury-houses.net
An Elegantly Traditional Home with The Finest Materials and Stunning Golf Course Views Asking $4.75 Million in The Woodlands
The Home in The Woodlands built for discerning clientele with the finest materials and upmost privacy for entertaining is now available for sale. This home located at 25 S Doe Run Dr, The Woodlands, Texas offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Philip Thomas (Phone: 281-787-7017) at Compass RE Texas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in The Woodlands.
Carey's Frozen Delights opens in new Missouri City storefront
Founded in 2014 as a franchise for Repicci's Italian Ice and Gelato, Carey's Frozen Delights will have its grand opening on Sept. 3. (Courtesy Pexels) An Italian ice and gelato dessert spot has opened in Missouri City. Carey’s Frozen Delights will host a grand opening at a new storefront at...
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
Local Office Bellaire holds grand opening
Local Office, a shared work space rental business officially opened its Bellaire location at 4909 Bissonnet St. on Aug. 23. (Courtesy Local Office). Local Office Bellaire held its grand opening Aug. 23 at 4909 Bissonnet St., Bellaire. The shared office and work space building rents space for private offices, meeting rooms and a podcast studio. Local Office has a second location at 2617 BIssonnet St., Houston, near West University. 713-337-0909. www.localoffice.com.
Painted Tree Boutiques celebrates grand opening in Kingwood
Painted Tree Boutiques celebrated the grand opening of its Kingwood location Aug. 27. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Painted Tree Boutiques celebrated the grand opening of its Kingwood location Aug. 27. Located at 1153 Kingwood Drive, the national franchise houses multiple vendors in each location that offer a wide variety of items, including home decor, clothing, candles and gifts. 281-623-4191. www.paintedtree.com.
Ace Hardware and 4 more businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia
All Star 2 Ace Hardware officially opened Aug. 8. (Courtesy Terre Albert) Here are five businesses that recently opened in the Tomball and Magnolia area. 1. Modern Marketing & Media opened in Tomball in July, owner Amanda Trickey said. She said the business offers digital marketing services to clients, including social media marketing, website design, search engine optimization, paid ads, photography, videography and graphic design. The business serves Tomball, Magnolia, Spring, Cypress, The Woodlands, Conroe, Montgomery and Houston. 512-632-5662. www.modernmarketingandmedia.com.
Bellaire hires new city manager following 2-year vacancy
Prior to her appointment as city manager, Citino worked in local government for 20 years, serving as assistant city attorney of Loveland, Colorado, for 13 years and seven years with the city of Houston, including three years as senior assistant attorney and four years as water planning director for the city’s public works department. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper)
50+ live music performances planned in Cy-Fair this September
Mike Amabile will perform at The Hidden Cellar on Sept. 23. (Courtesy Mike Amabile) The Backyard Grill, 9453 Jones Road, Houston, 281-897-9200. www.thebackyardgrill.com. All performances begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 2: Nate Gordon. Sept. 9: Matt Sebastian. Sept. 16: Nate Gordon. Sept. 30: Cody Taylor. The Barn at Frio, 16416...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0