FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Explore the World—Virginia Beach Guide: Budget Activities to TryAlisha StarrVirginia Beach, VA
A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABCCheryl E PrestonVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach On U.S. News List Of Best Cities To Retire In The U.S.ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
16-year-old injured in Virginia Beach shooting
A spokesperson said officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive around 9:30 p.m.
Tourism season begins winding down at VB Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Pumpkin spice and spooky season is around the corner and 10 On Your Side spent the evening down at the Virginia Beach oceanfront as people soak up the last bit of summer. Tourism season is officially starting to wind down and the people we spoke with are ready to say […]
Missing elderly man last seen walking out of Portsmouth hospital safely located
Portsmouth police say they are looking for a missing elderly man last seen walking out of a local hospital.
City closings, schedule changes for Labor Day 2022
Cities and county offices and organizations in the region are closing in observance of Labor Day on September 5, 2022.
Some Portsmouth schools to get a weapons detection system
The school board approved the purchase of one system for each middle and high school at a recent meeting.
NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic hosting career fair in Chesapeake Sept. 9
According to a press release, the career fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, located at 700 Conference Drive.
Portsmouth Police confirm walk-in gunshot wound victim at local hospital
Dispatchers said around 1:14 a.m. this morning, they were notified of a male arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Updates: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/victim-walks-into-hospital-after-overnight-shooting/
10 Time Saver Traffic: Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel makes headway on marine construction
The project now has an anticipated completion date of November 2025.
Man pronounced dead on E. Ocean View in Norfolk, homicide investigation underway
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are investigating a homicide in Norfolk Friday evening. According to police the call for the incident came in around 9:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of E. Ocean View. A man has been pronounced dead 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including the […]
Suffolk councilman says he asked for test after sister died of cancer, turns out he had it too
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Suffolk councilman says he asked for test after sister …. Norfolk business owners gear up for ODU/Virginia …. 2 injured, 1 in critical condition following shooting …. Norfolk police officer shot on Vincent Ave, expected …. Train rides hit all-time high in Virginia as...
Virginia Beach teacher prepares for upcoming school year
Records: Navy officer charged with killing girlfriend ‘frustrated’ she refused abortion in VB
A U.S. Navy officer charged with killing his pregnant girlfriend took her to an abortion clinic in Virginia Beach but she refused the procedure, according to an affidavit. Hours later, her body was found in Hanover County.
Fox tests positive for rabies in James City County
According to The Hampton & Peninsula Health District, a fox attacked a cat on August 26 and residents reported several sightings in James City County.
Virginia Beach police looking for missing 60-year-old woman
Police in Virginia Beach are looking for a missing woman who was last heard from by her family in early August.
Home struck by gunfire on Maltby Avenue in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a home in the Bruce’s Park area of Norfolk was struck by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers responded around 9:15 a.m. to the 1300 block of Maltby Avenue, just north of Booker T. Washington High, and found the home damaged by gunfire. No...
Virginia Beach family among 5 charged in 2020 unemployment fraud scheme
A Virginia Beach family and two inmates in the state prison system are facing federal charges, including conspiracy, in relation to an unemployment fraud scheme that operated partially behind bars during the pandemic.
Marie Covington died of gunshot, medical examiner finds
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As the Virginia Beach Police Department conducts its own probe into its response, reporting and public notification in connection to the fatal abduction of Marie Covington, 10 On Your Side’s investigative team continues to search for new information in the case. On Wednesday,...
Victim walks into hospital after overnight shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said one victim walked into a local hospital Friday morning after being shot. Dispatchers said around 1:14 a.m. this morning, they were notified of a male arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound. According to police, The gunshot wound was self-inflicted and accidental.
Police seeking men involved in ‘significant incident’ on Atlantic Ave in Virginia Beach
Police in Virginia Beach are looking for residents' help identifying the men believed to be involved in what they are calling a "significant incident."
'Significant incident' at Oceanfront was stabbing, source says
Virginia Beach police are looking for help to identify two men believed to have been involved in what they are calling a "significant incident" at the Oceanfront on August 21. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CPp9Yi.
