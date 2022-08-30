ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Tourism season begins winding down at VB Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Pumpkin spice and spooky season is around the corner and 10 On Your Side spent the evening down at the Virginia Beach oceanfront as people soak up the last bit of summer. Tourism season is officially starting to wind down and the people we spoke with are ready to say […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Home struck by gunfire on Maltby Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a home in the Bruce’s Park area of Norfolk was struck by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers responded around 9:15 a.m. to the 1300 block of Maltby Avenue, just north of Booker T. Washington High, and found the home damaged by gunfire. No...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Marie Covington died of gunshot, medical examiner finds

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As the Virginia Beach Police Department conducts its own probe into its response, reporting and public notification in connection to the fatal abduction of Marie Covington, 10 On Your Side’s investigative team continues to search for new information in the case. On Wednesday,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Victim walks into hospital after overnight shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said one victim walked into a local hospital Friday morning after being shot. Dispatchers said around 1:14 a.m. this morning, they were notified of a male arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound. According to police, The gunshot wound was self-inflicted and accidental.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

