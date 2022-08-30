Read full article on original website
WALB 10
4 arrested in Thomas Co. shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the Thomas Co. shooting that left one man dead, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Ralph Hires and Anthony Ralph Hires III have been arrested and charged with malice murder in the death of...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 1, 2022
Esa Smith, 48, Marianna, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Pamela Vinson, 41, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft-retail: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Theodore Black Jr., 43, Blountstown, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 197 inmates lodged...
niceville.com
Armed standoff with police leads to lengthy sentence for Quincy man
FLORIDA – A Quincy man has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison after he pled guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. Jermaine Lee Walker, 45, of Quincy, Florida, was sentenced to 262...
Saffold found guilty of exploitation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Houston County man whose name has been in the news headlines over recent years from filming arrests and posting them online, to being arrested himself, has been found guilty after three years. More News from WRBL Kevin Saffold, 54, of Dothan, has been found guilty of three counts of first-degree financial exploitation of […]
WALB 10
GBI investigating possible Brooks Co. shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is currently investigating a possible shooting that happened on Tuesday in Brooks County, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 30, at about 5:30 p.m., Thomas County Deputies received a report of an aggravated assault that happened in...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 31, 2022
Robert Lindsey, 34, Sopchoppy, Florida: Aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, driving while license suspended or revoked, hold for Leon County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Brandy Phillmon, 32, Grand Ridge, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office....
Albany police respond to Thursday-afternoon shooting
ALBANY -- Police are searching for an Albany man in connection to a shooting on the 100 block of North Street Thursday afternoon. According to an Albany Police Department report, Dlaryon Poole, 22, and Isreal Jones, 17, met up with Jaylon Williams, 26, over a dispute on social media. The three were in dispute over a Facebook post Williams’ girlfriend made about Williams physically abusing her. Poole and Williams both fired shots at each other. Williams and Poole were injured and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
WALB 10
Women’s pregnancy shelter set to open in Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Georgia, more than 40% of women between 18-25 who experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent. That’s according to the national survey by Voices of Youth Count, an organization that tracks youth homelessness. The Mustard Seed Cottage is...
MCSO arrests validated Columbus gang member who attempted to flee on foot and failed
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Tasks Force collaborated with the FBI, DEA, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coweta Sheriff’s Office to execute a felony warrant for the arrest of Jessie Favors in Muscogee County. Once law enforcement arrived at the […]
WCTV
‘This must be resolved’: In emergency meeting, FAMU trustees address compliance, housing issues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees is pledging to hold the university president and his leadership team accountable as they address twin crises in student athlete compliance and housing. At an emergency trustees meeting Friday morning, FAMU President Larry Robinson again outlined plans to deal...
WALB 10
Calhoun Sheriff’s Dept. seeing large amounts of drone drug smugglers
MORGAN, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of drones have been seized by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department over the years. Josh Hilton, Calhoun County Sheriff, said they currently are holding 50 or more drones, 25 to 30 of which are being used for ongoing investigations. He said the drones come from...
WJHG-TV
Stolen truck pulled from Chattahoochee River, officials looking for suspect
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A vehicle was located in the Chattahoochee River in Jackson County, and was believed to have been stolen, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, deputies reported receiving a call from a local fisherman saying they saw a truck in the Chattahoochee River...
WCTV
40 pounds of pot seized, 3 people arrested on drug charges in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s narcotics unit raided two homes Thursday, finding nearly 40 pounds of marijuana, pills, weapons, cash, and arresting three suspects. TPD says the search warrants were carried out after an anonymous tip about drug trafficking lead to a months-long investigation. Officers say...
WCTV
Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well. Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two...
Georgia House 153 candidate says Herschel Walker endorsement provides a boost
ALBANY — Albany firefighter and state House candidate Tracy Taylor was enthused after a visit from U.S. Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker but said he was even more excited by the endorsement from the former University of Georgia football standout. Walker, the Republican nominee seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael...
WCTV
Sunken mystery: Rusted truck pulled from Chattahoochee River
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Crews are working to figure out how a ragged and rusted red pickup from Iowa wound up in the Chattahoochee River. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman spotted the vehicle Monday in the river at Neal’s Landing Park. Dive and search...
WCTV
Traffic stop turns to pursuit, arrest
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An attempted traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon turned into a pursuit and eventual arrest, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at approximately 1:50 p.m., a silver vehicle was pulled over for a traffic stop near the intersection of Interstate 10 and State Road 71 South. Officials say the driver was identified as Tommy Jake Jackson, who reportedly had felony warrants out for violating his probation on possession of meth.
wfxl.com
Alleged shoplifter sought by Albany police
The Albany Police Department need the public's help to identify a suspect they say is wanted for shoplifting. Police say the person photographed is wanted for allegedly shoplifting at the Dollar General in the 400 block of South Slappey Boulevard. Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigate shooting on Mahan Drive; one person injured
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Friday night that left one person injured. According to TPD, the shooting happened on 2900 Block of Mahan Drive around 10:20 p.m. TPD said the victim is suffering non-life-threatening injuries. One potential subject has been identified, but no...
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle sale
GENEVA COUNTY Ala. (WDHN)—Earlier this month, Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told county commissioners that several vehicles in his motor fleet have more than 200 thousand miles. Sheriff Helms says his office has several vehicles no longer used by his personnel. In addition, the department’s “impound lot” has taken...
