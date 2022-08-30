ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Ash Jurberg

Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?

Amongst all the graves in Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, one is very different from the rest. That grave belongs to a horse named Pat. Pat was a brown thoroughbred that arrived at Fort Sam Houston in 1912 and was used by the military to practice training drills. Pat, known for his friendly disposition, became a firm favorite of the men stationed there, and this saved him from death.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel officer put to rest after serving San Antonio

On August 22, Officer Justin Garcia was discovered deceased in his home in San Antonio by SAPD, appearing to have passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Washington Moscoso. The 30-year-old law enforcement officer began his career serving at the Port Isabel Police Department in 2015 before moving to and beginning work with San Antonio in 2016.
PORT ISABEL, TX
AdWeek

Allysa Cole to Join KSAT in San Antonio

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Allysa Cole is joining San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT as a reporter in September. Cole comes from KRGV in Weslaco, Texas where...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Armed group says they will guard the Cenotaph

SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers with This is Texas Freedom Force say they are considering sending armed guards to stand watch at the Alamo Cenotaph, especially during overnight hours. The group has been advocating for increased protection at the monument after two graffiti attacks. One of its leaders said they...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Beloved Bakery Sol y Luna Closes This Weekend

A new cocktail spot is open on Houston Street downtown. Sojourn Trading Co. was created by Derik Cortez, who’s managed bars at Mixtli and Jazz, TX, along with restaurateur Andrew Carillo, of Armadillo’s Texas Style Burgers. It serves cold kitchen eats (think oysters, ceviche and tuna bits) plus a variety of cocktails. It has a tropical décor and is located to the west of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park. Mondays are industry nights, which means discounts for local hospitality workers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Forgotten Friends: Rip is a lover, not a fighter

CONVERSE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. This week we headed over to Converse Animal Shelter and met Rip,...
CONVERSE, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

The Wash Tub hosting Blood Drive this weekend

SAN ANTONIO — This weekend, The Wash Tub and the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center are partnering up and hosting a blood drive and those who participate will receive gifts. The blood drive will take place from Sept. 3 - Sept. 5 at 11 of their locations and those who participate will receive a free car wash voucher ($20 value) and a $20 e-gift card to the store of choice from the STBTC online store, the organizations said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 1-3, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

30 things to do in New Braunfels, Texas – Best attractions & activities

New Braunfels, Texas is a small German settler town nestled in the heart of the Hill Country and one of the most popular towns for a weekend road trip getaway. The city is well known for the Guadalupe and Comal rivers that wind through and provide locals and tourists with plenty of entertainment of fun. Are you looking for a comprehensive list of things to do in New Braunfels? Keep reading!
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

O'Connor graduate killed by suspected drunk driver on the side of a Fort Worth highway

SAN ANTONIO — An O'Connor High School graduate and former Texas Wesleyan football player was killed in an accident in Fort Worth Saturday night. Fort Worth police said Charles Trammell, III, was out of his vehicle on the side of an Interstate 30 ramp after possibly being involved in a minor accident with another driver. A third car hit one of the other cars, causing Trammell to fall off the bridge.
FORT WORTH, TX
KSAT 12

Free September events at the Tobin Center

SAN ANTONIO – The Tobin Center of Performing Arts offers many free events through September. From Zumba to drum circles, here are this month’s free happenings at the Tobin Center. Participate in a rejuvenating meditation led by qualified meditation instructors from the Shambhala Meditation Center of San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

OUTDOOR MOVIE SERIES – VIVO

Tonight’s free movie is Vivo! A musical adventure that will delight the whole family. Grab a lawn chair, bring snacks, or purchase from the food trucks, and enjoy an outdoor film. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
