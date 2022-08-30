Police say Derby murder suspect turned himself in

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 22-year-old man is in jail in connection to a murder in Derby Sunday morning. The Derby Police Department said the man turned himself in at the police department.

Police booked Demarc Maurice Burgess into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Derby police went to the report of a shooting in the 1200 block of N. Westview. They found Raul Aguillar III, 28, had been shot. He died a short time later at a hospital. Police say the shooting stemmed from a disturbance.

Detectives said they were looking for a person of interest who they identified as “D” or possibly “Dee.” On Tuesday morning, they thanked members of the public who provided information that led to the identification of the suspect.

“D” or “Dee” (Courtesy: Derby Police Department)

Demarc Maurice Burgess (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

They ask people with additional information about the crime to call Derby police at 316-788-1557 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Detectives plan to present the case to the district attorney’s office soon.

