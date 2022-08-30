ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Redstone Arsenal Lt. General retires after 35 years of military service

By Kait Newsum
 3 days ago

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) — Lieutenant General Flem B. “Donnie” Walker, who has dedicated 35 years of his life to service in the Army with numerous accomplishments, will officially retire at the Redstone Arsenal this week.

Lt. General Walker, a native of Lineville, Alabama, currently serves as the Army Materiel Command Deputy to the Commanding General and Redstone Arsenal Senior Commander, General Ed Daly.

A retirement ceremony will be held on Thursday, September 1 at 4 p.m. at AMC Headquarters on Redstone Arsenal.

Maj. Gen. Flem B. “Donnie” Walker, commanding general of 1st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks with U.S. Central Command’s Deployment Distribution Operations Center members at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 5, 2019. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Connie Jones)

Lt. General Walker’s extensive military history includes several deployments, in support of Operation IRAQI FREEDOM, Operation IRAQI FREEDOM II, Operation NEW DAWN, Operation ENDURING FREEDOM and Operation RESOLUTE SUPPORT.

His awards and decorations include the Army Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit with four Oak
Leaf Clusters, Bronze Star Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Defense Meritorious Service Medal with one
Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster and Army Achievement Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters. He has also earned the Senior Parachutist, Air Assault, Parachute Rigger and Joint Staff Identification Badges.

Maj. Gen. Flem B. “Donnie” Walker, commanding general of 1st Theater Sustainment Command, gives a coin to a 300th Sustainment Brigade Soldier at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 6, 2019. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Connie Jones)

He assumed duties under his current title on July 2, 2020, and has been responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the Army’s logistics enterprise. Walker also served as the Senior Commander of Redstone Arsenal, being responsible for the installation’s growth and development, along with providing quality of life for soldiers, the workforce and their families.

You can read more about Walker's entire story here.

