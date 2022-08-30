Read full article on original website
Father sentenced to prison in death of infant son
CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to not less than 15 years in prison and not more than life in the death of his infant son. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell handed down the sentence Wednesday for Lucian Alexander Grayson, 19, who was charged last year in the death of one-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech, The Exponent-Telegram reported.
WSAZ Investigates | Where are the Teachers?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A new school year means children are off to a new classroom, but filling that classroom with a teacher is becoming more and more difficult. The West Virginia Department of Education recorded about 1,200 vacancies statewide last year, and officials worry the problem will be worse this year when new numbers are released in October.
Louisiana donates hundreds of travel trailers to shelter Ky flood survivors
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) -- Up to 300 travel trailers originally acquired to aid Hurricane Ida survivors will now be used to shelter Eastern Kentucky flood survivors. Gov. Andy Beshear and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the agreement Wednesday. Starting this week, the commonwealth is moving the first trailers donated from...
400,000 vehicles expected on W.Va. Turnpike Labor Day weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - About 400,000 vehicles are expected to pass through toll booths on the West Virginia Turnpike over the four-day Labor Day weekend. “Labor Day weekend typically isn’t as big a weekend for summer travel as July 4 weekend or even Memorial Day weekend,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.
