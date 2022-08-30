Read full article on original website
Documents: Surveillance video captured fatal stabbing of hemp store clerk
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – The fatal stabbing of a Surf City hemp shop employee was captured on the store’s surveillance video, recently filed court documents reveal. Charles Michael Haywood, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the killing of 42-year-old Margaret Bracey last month.
Whiteville city council hears complaints and support about food truck ordinance
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Food trucks have grown in popularity, especially during the pandemic when restaurant owners had to close their restaurants. Many turned to food trucks to stay in business, but they’re not universally welcomed in some communities. Whiteville City Council held a food truck workshop/special meeting...
Chadbourn Police arrest two suspects connected to breaking and entering investigation
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) – Chadbourn police have arrested two suspects after receiving multiple reports of motor vehicle breaking and entering. Multiple residents reported during the night and early morning of August 22 that vehicles that were left unlocked had been broken into. With public assistance and surveillance footage, the...
Man charged in overdose death
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied heroin that led to an overdose death this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an overdose death on Patsy Lane on Aug. 31. “During the investigation detectives located heroin...
Back to School 2022: Bladen County Schools gets creative to make up for teacher shortages
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Imagine sitting in math class, ready to learn in-person on the first day of school. Your teacher, however, is on the other side of the county. Broadcasting classes from one school to another is just one way Bladen County Schools has tried to make up for a shortage of teachers.
