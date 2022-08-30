ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxwilmington.com

Documents: Surveillance video captured fatal stabbing of hemp store clerk

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – The fatal stabbing of a Surf City hemp shop employee was captured on the store’s surveillance video, recently filed court documents reveal. Charles Michael Haywood, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the killing of 42-year-old Margaret Bracey last month.
SURF CITY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Man charged in overdose death

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied heroin that led to an overdose death this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an overdose death on Patsy Lane on Aug. 31. “During the investigation detectives located heroin...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leland, NC
Leland, NC
Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy