dotesports.com
Overwatch, Diablo, and Call of Duty are headed to Xbox Game Pass
Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, has confirmed today that Overwatch, Diablo, and Call of Duty will make their way to Microsoft’s paid subscription service, the Xbox Game Pass. The news comes amid the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the developer of these said titles, by Microsoft. Spencer said...
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adds Zelda: Breath of the Wild Knock Off
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained access to a title that has a lot in common with Nintendo's beloved Switch game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Since the latest Zelda game first launched back in 2017, a number of developers have borrowed ideas from Breath of the Wild. As a result, this has led to many BotW knock-offs and clones coming about. Fortunately, this title in question that has today landed on Xbox Game Pass is widely considered one of the best Breath of the Wild competitors.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding 11 More PS5 and PS4 Games in September
Sony has revealed that a staggering 11 games from PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will be coming to PlayStation Plus later this month. As expected, PS Plus Essential subscribers can look to add three new games to their library (Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem) starting next week on September 6th. And while this lineup might be pretty solid in its own right, PS Plus members subscribed to the Premium and Extra tiers of the service are going to get a big haul this month.
Xbox Game Pass family plan officially launches with a pretty agreeable price tag
The Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan has officially launched, and while its availability is limited, its price tag is certainly appealing. With the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan, you and four others can access all the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a monthly cost of €21.99 – that's around $21.99 / £19.99 / AU$32.99. Previously, it was only available to Xbox Insiders, but the official launch means that even more players can now sign up.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes 1&2 review: "This could be the one fantasy show to rule them all"
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will change television forever. That’s not hyperbole – there’s simply that much weighing on the series’ metaphorical shoulders. Much has been made of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos spending almost $1 billion on the first season alone. Should this adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work not become a water-cooler sensation, it’s unlikely any streamer will risk spending that much money on a...
happygamer.com
Ubisoft Has Publicly Revealed Assassin’s Creed Mirage, With The Full Release Scheduled On September 10
Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been finally stated by Ubisoft after months of speculation and a release earlier this morning. More details will be revealed at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event on September 10. Two screenshots from a DLC mission for the as-yet-unannounced Assassin’s Creed Mirage were unintentionally released earlier...
ComicBook
Z-Man Games Reveals Dueling Deck-Building Game Challengers
Z-Man Games and 1 More Time Games have pulled the curtain back on their next project, and it's a fast-paced card dueling deck-building game titled Challengers. Challengers combines the approachability and fun of card duels with the tactical mechanics of a deck builder, and will include over 70 unique characters to build your team with, all with special abilities that can result in potent card combinations as you assemble your deck. Players will participate in duels with other players, drafting character cards and making tough choices as they build their decks in between rounds. After seven rounds the two players with the most trophies and fans will battle to become the one true Champion. Challengers will first be available at SPIEL 22 in Essen, Germany and will launch in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, and Germany in November.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Tier, Pricing Info Revealed
Following a leak that suggested a new Xbox Game Pass tier was on the way, Microsoft has gone ahead and confirmed that news by unveiling "Game Pass Friends & Family." This new tier effectively adds an expanded account sharing option for Xbox Game Pass subscribers which allows for up to four different people to be added to one subscription for a total of five Xbox Game Pass accounts including your own. Pricing info has also been revealed for this new Xbox Game Pass tier, though its availability is currently limited.
Xbox boss confirms Call of Duty will come to Game Pass
Since Microsoft announced its intentions to buy Activision Blizzard, there’s been plenty of speculation that the publisher’s video game library will eventually end up on Xbox Game Pass. As luck (and $68.7 billion) would have it, that’ll unquestionably be the case. On Thursday, Xbox boss Phil Spencer...
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprisingly Happy With Final Free Xbox 360 Game
For years at this point, most Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been generally pretty disappointed with the service's offering of monthly free games. As Microsoft has started to more heavily support Xbox Game Pass, the free titles that come to Xbox's Games with Gold program have started to dwindle. Now, that disappointment has only become greater as Microsoft is soon set to discontinue free Xbox 360 games from the service at the start of October. Luckily, many Xbox Live Gold members have at least found that these 360 additions are going out on a high note in September.
CNET
Microsoft Plans to Bring Call of Duty, Overwatch to Game Pass
Microsoft announced Thursday it intends to add Activision Blizzard games, like Call of Duty and Overwatch, to the Xbox Game Pass library. "Game Pass empowers developers to bring more games to more players, not fewer," Microsoft's CEO Phil Spencer wrote in a statement. Microsoft also announced that games like Call...
ComicBook
Call of Duty Will Remain on PlayStation, Reaffirms Xbox
Xbox is committed to keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation and other platforms if and when the Activision deal closes. Earlier this year, Microsoft made a bombshell announcement with the biggest acquisition in the history of the gaming industry. The tech giant confirmed it would be buying Activision for just shy of $70 billion, meaning Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and tons of other major franchises and top-tier developers would all become first-party property of Xbox. The immediate concern by some was that this would mean Call of Duty would join Halo as an Xbox exclusive. Shortly after the news of the acquisition, Xbox's Phil Spencer noted that Microsoft intended to honor PlayStation's existing agreements with Call of Duty with regards to marketing deals and whatnot. Nevertheless, some felt this wasn't definitive enough to rule out Call of Duty becoming an Xbox exclusive eventually.
The Verge
The ticking time bomb of modern free-to-play games
Dragalia Lost launched in 2018 as a statement of intent from Nintendo in partnership with Japanese developer Cygames. Nintendo may have first jumped into the field of mobile games in 2016 with the launch of games like Super Mario Run and Miitomo, but this was the first original property the company had produced exclusively for mobile devices. This free-to-play gacha game (a game whose content is generally free to access while charging microtransactions for loot boxes and randomized lotteries for rare and limited-time characters) had a flashy multi-region launch campaign collaborating with major Japanese musician DAOKO, banking on the game’s success at home and abroad.
Samsung and Roku TV owners can now get free Apple TV Plus for three months
Proud Samsung smart TV (opens in new tab) and Roku (opens in new tab) device owners have an extra reason to feel chuffed, with the news that Apple is offering device owners three months of free access to Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab). A subscription to the iPhone...
MLB・
Games coming to PS+ this month September 2022
Sony is really cranking up the free games coming out for their PS+ Subscription service. Just like last month, a lot of new games are coming to PS+ Premium, PS+ Extra, and PS+ Essential this September 2022. Here are the new games coming to PS+ this month. PS+ Essential September 2022 Three games are arriving […] The post Games coming to PS+ this month September 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NME
Xbox Game Pass officially announces Friends & Family plan
Microsoft has officially confirmed the Xbox Game Pass Family & Friends plan, which will allow up to five people to share a subscription. Trialled earlier this year for Xbox Insiders, the Friends & Family plan is now available for all players in Ireland and Columbia. According to the FAQ page...
CNET
2022 Video Game Release Date Schedule: The Biggest Titles Still to Come
The last month has seen a trickle of noteworthy games hit store shelves: Saint's Row, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and, on Friday, The Last of Us Part 1 Remake. That trickle will soon become more of a flood, as the final three months of the year are the most eventful of the year. There's God of War: Ragnarok, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, new Pokemon games, and much more.
PlayStation 5 The Last of Us Part 1 tech review
PlayStation gamers wishing to learn more about the new The Last of Us Part 1 game for the latest generation PlayStation 5 games console will be pleased to know that Digital Foundry has published an in-depth tech review of what you can expect from the game. Originally created for the PlayStation 3, developer Naughty Dog has rolled out a revamp of the games visuals in the latest release.
ComicBook
Starfield Is Reportedly Twice as Big as Previous Bethesda Games
Starfield, the upcoming RPG from developer Bethesda Game Studios, is said to be twice as big as the studio's previous titles. In a general sense, Bethesda has always been known for creating some of the most sprawling open-world games ever. Whether it be with titles like Fallout 4 or The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, part of the allure of Bethesda Game Studios is that it has always made worlds that players can get lost in. And while these aforementioned games were already massive in their own right, it sounds like they pale in comparison to Starfield.
