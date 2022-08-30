Read full article on original website
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
atlantafi.com
Georgia-Based Skincare Brand Ranks Nationally Among Independent Companies
Douglasville, Georgia-based skincare company Herb’N Eden recently received national recognition by being included on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the best independent companies in America. Georgia-Based Skincare Line Makes National List. The company is owned by Quinton and Terran Lewis, who founded the company in 2015....
wabe.org
Dragon Con director anticipates fun, food and fanfare as Atlanta's largest convention returns
While working as a first-time volunteer in 2006, Dragon Con Director of Media Engagement Dan Carroll experienced a unique guest encounter that could only be described as out of this world. “The body of Darth Vadar, David Prowse came up and asked me to help him find the body of...
wabe.org
Operations to shut down at Atlanta Medical Center Downtown
Wellstar Health System is closing its Atlanta Medical Center. The system announced the move in a statement Wednesday night. Wellstar officials say operations at Atlanta Medical Center will shut down on Nov. 1. In a statement, the Marietta-based company’s CEO Candice Saunders said Wellstar’s financial losses amid decreasing revenues, rising...
wabe.org
New digital exhibit 'Look at Them Look at Us' lights up Atlanta's art district
Next time you walk or ride along Marietta Street, you’ll see a new, large-scale digital exhibition lighting up Atlanta’s arts district: “Look at Them Look at Us,” a digital billboard presented by Orange Barrel Media in partnership with artist Genevieve Gaignard. The permanent digital installation rotates...
Georgia gubernatorial candidates casting blame for Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats are quickly seizing upon Wellstar’s sudden announcement it was closing Atlanta Medical Center as a top campaign issue in the November elections. A group of Democrats led by gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams gathered across the street from AMC and blamed the closing on Republican...
AccessAtlanta
Saucy, crispy and flavorful: 10 of the best wing spots in metro Atlanta
Drums or flats? No matter which one you prefer, chicken wings in the city of Atlanta are unlike anywhere else in the world. We take our wings very seriously and there are many incredible spots to discover and visit around town. Although there are many options and extraordinary varieties to...
wabe.org
Georgia Democratic lawmakers, physicians urge Wellstar Health System not to close Atlanta Medical Center
A growing coalition of local, state and federal Democratic officials in Georgia is demanding answers from Wellstar Health System about its plans to close Atlanta Medical Center. Wellstar announced earlier this week the century-old Old Fourth Ward hospital will shut down November 1, 2022 and gradually wind down operations leading...
saportareport.com
Reporter’s Notebook: DeKalb considers paid time off for employees to vote, Atlanta Mayor expands Office of Sustainability and Resiliency, King Center’s Beloved Community International Expo
This weekend, iconic superheroes, villains and comic book characters will come to life in downtown Atlanta with the annual DragonCon. To check out the action firsthand, head over to Peachtree Street on Saturday at 10 a.m. for the DragonCon Parade. Enjoy your trip into another reality!. On to other recent...
wabe.org
Youth Development Program launched by Urban League of Greater Atlanta and Mayor Dickens
On the Thursday edition of “Closer Look,” Urban League President and CEO Nancy Flake Johnson discusses the organization’s partnership with the city to create its collaborative Youth Development Program. The initiative, launched in partnership with Mayor Andre Dickens, is a grant program for local, community-based organizations that...
Delta pilots picketing at Atlanta airport, other US cities ahead of Labor Day weekend
ATLANTA — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report. For the second time in as many months, Delta Air Lines pilots will picket at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Thursday protesting prolonged contract negotiations. Atlanta's airport won't be the only major hub where off-duty pilots will protest,...
Eater
The Ethos Behind This Award-Winning Marietta Restaurant Is to Keep It Simple
Welcome to Industry Talks, where Eater shines the spotlight on Atlanta chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, and restaurant owners to provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their world. Food has always been important to Spring chef and co-owner Brian So and his family. “My grandmother lived with us her whole life and she...
CBS 46
Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People across metro Atlanta are still extremely concerned after the announcement that one of only two level one trauma hospitals in Atlanta is about to shut its doors. Now, the impending shutdown of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is taking center stage in the race for governor.
Atlanta Daily World
Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31
A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
wabe.org
Excitement builds ahead of Dragon Con 2022
Dragon Con is the largest multimedia, popular culture convention focusing on science fiction & fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music and film in the country. It’s been held in Atlanta since 1987. The convention returns to full capacity this year after canceling in 2020 because of COVID-19 and holding...
wabe.org
Curious Traveler
Christine van Blokland gets curious about the world’s hidden histories and mysteries. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
Kenyan American Style Wedding in Atlanta, Georgia
This Kenyan American style wedding stuns with a gorgeous bespoke gown made of Nigerian fabrics, gold and blush decor, and sweet details – including cupcakes!. Wanjiku & Paul’s love story starts through social media on their shared alma mater, Georgia State, Alpha/AKA pages on Facebook. Connecting online and then in real life, a bond quickly formed between them and they’ve been inseparable ever since!
wabe.org
Chattahoochee River National Recreational Area, YMCA of Metro Atlanta and WABE partner to raise awareness about drowning prevention
ATLANTA – The Chattahoochee River National Recreational Area (park), YMCA of Metro Atlanta and WABE today announced a partnership to raise awareness about drowning prevention. In preparation for Labor Day weekend, the organizations have developed a water safety campaign to encourage individuals to use personal flotation devices (PFD) or life vests while swimming or playing in the Chattahoochee River.
Where will Atlanta Medical Center patients, employees go?
ATLANTA — The announcement that WellStar plans to shut down Atlanta Medical Center is having an impact on other area hospitals that are already pushed to the brink. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston talked with Grady about the impact on them and what we know about what will happen to AMC’s staff.
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?
September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
Former workers of Georgia Baptist Hospital saddened by closing of Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA — Alfreda Hightower says her Aunt Hattie’s shift was from 6 in the morning until 2:30 in the afternoon. “That was back in the early 70s. She worked at Georgia Baptist,” Alfreda said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Baptist Hospital...
