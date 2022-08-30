ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantafi.com

Georgia-Based Skincare Brand Ranks Nationally Among Independent Companies

Douglasville, Georgia-based skincare company Herb’N Eden recently received national recognition by being included on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the best independent companies in America. Georgia-Based Skincare Line Makes National List. The company is owned by Quinton and Terran Lewis, who founded the company in 2015....
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Operations to shut down at Atlanta Medical Center Downtown

Wellstar Health System is closing its Atlanta Medical Center. The system announced the move in a statement Wednesday night. Wellstar officials say operations at Atlanta Medical Center will shut down on Nov. 1. In a statement, the Marietta-based company’s CEO Candice Saunders said Wellstar’s financial losses amid decreasing revenues, rising...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
saportareport.com

Reporter’s Notebook: DeKalb considers paid time off for employees to vote, Atlanta Mayor expands Office of Sustainability and Resiliency, King Center’s Beloved Community International Expo

This weekend, iconic superheroes, villains and comic book characters will come to life in downtown Atlanta with the annual DragonCon. To check out the action firsthand, head over to Peachtree Street on Saturday at 10 a.m. for the DragonCon Parade. Enjoy your trip into another reality!. On to other recent...
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

The Ethos Behind This Award-Winning Marietta Restaurant Is to Keep It Simple

Welcome to Industry Talks, where Eater shines the spotlight on Atlanta chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, and restaurant owners to provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their world. Food has always been important to Spring chef and co-owner Brian So and his family. “My grandmother lived with us her whole life and she...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People across metro Atlanta are still extremely concerned after the announcement that one of only two level one trauma hospitals in Atlanta is about to shut its doors. Now, the impending shutdown of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is taking center stage in the race for governor.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31

A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Excitement builds ahead of Dragon Con 2022

Dragon Con is the largest multimedia, popular culture convention focusing on science fiction & fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music and film in the country. It’s been held in Atlanta since 1987. The convention returns to full capacity this year after canceling in 2020 because of COVID-19 and holding...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Curious Traveler

Christine van Blokland gets curious about the world’s hidden histories and mysteries. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
ATLANTA, GA
munaluchi

Kenyan American Style Wedding in Atlanta, Georgia

This Kenyan American style wedding stuns with a gorgeous bespoke gown made of Nigerian fabrics, gold and blush decor, and sweet details – including cupcakes!. Wanjiku & Paul’s love story starts through social media on their shared alma mater, Georgia State, Alpha/AKA pages on Facebook. Connecting online and then in real life, a bond quickly formed between them and they’ve been inseparable ever since!
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Chattahoochee River National Recreational Area, YMCA of Metro Atlanta and WABE partner to raise awareness about drowning prevention

ATLANTA – The Chattahoochee River National Recreational Area (park), YMCA of Metro Atlanta and WABE today announced a partnership to raise awareness about drowning prevention. In preparation for Labor Day weekend, the organizations have developed a water safety campaign to encourage individuals to use personal flotation devices (PFD) or life vests while swimming or playing in the Chattahoochee River.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
COBB COUNTY, GA

