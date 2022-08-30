Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Grain semi rolls over on I-380 near Center Point
Students must have Iowa residency, be first-time students, and live on campus. Slower job growth in August could help lower inflation. Hiring in the U.S. has slowed slightly, which could help the fight to lower inflation.
iheart.com
Proposed Pipeline Would Span Across Several Eastern Iowa Counties
(Clinton, IA) -- A pipeline proposal transporting liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Cedar Rapids and Clinton would span across five eastern Iowa and Quad Cities area counties. The Iowa Utilities Board and Wolf Carbon Solutions held an information session this week in Clinton to allow community members to...
Downtown Cedar Rapids Library Reopens Over A Month After Fire
Although they are still finishing some minor clean-up, officials at the Cedar Rapids Public Library have been given the all-clear to reopen the downtown branch to the public after July 27 fire shut them down indefinitely. According to their Facebook page, the fire was small and caused minimal damage, but...
KCRG.com
Levy proposed in Jones County would help fund rural EMS
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Funding emergency medical services is a concern in many rural parts of the state. It’s what’s prompting leaders in Jones County to propose a new levy. They’re asking voters to approve 35 cents per $1,000 in valuation. As an example, the tax would be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
discovermuscatine.com
Make it Muscatine: ZWB General Construction
MUSCATINE, Iowa–As someone who had spent his whole life around the construction industry and savvy small business owners, Zach Boots, owner and CEO of ZWB General Construction, considered opening his own business in 2016 a natural next step in his career. “I was born into business and a long line of entrepreneurs; between that and being raised around construction, I have always had the drive, grit, and determination to be a successful entrepreneur,” he explained.
Iowans Have One Last Goodbye for Riverside Skatepark
Iowa skateboarders took one last ride around the Riverside skatepark this past Sunday, as the skatepark has new and exciting plans for the future. The Cedar Rapids skatepark is being relocated as the city needs to build a detention basin, which will help with flood control, according to KCRG. While it may be bittersweet, the good news is the park isn't moving very far.
I Have Strong Thoughts About Something on Iowa Roads [OPINION]
If you drive, take mass transit of any kind, or depend even use the roads to cycle, you have an opinion on road construction. The dreaded orange (sometimes red) and white detour signs and cones adorn Iowa roads all spring, summer, and much of fall. Well, so do I. For...
Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently
Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”
[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good
Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Trinity Muscatine Friends to host mum sale fundraiser on September 6
Trinity Muscatine Friends will be hosting a mum sale on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Trinity Hospital located at 1518 Mulberry Ave. All proceeds collected from flower sales will benefit Trinity Hospital projects. This is a perfect opportunity to get ready for fall while supporting your local hospital.
Eastern Iowa Golf Course to Close Down for Good
With the exciting news about an Iowa high school student making a 6 million to 1 shot yesterday, today would be a full 180 for the game of golf, as one Eastern Iowa golf course plans on closing its doors for good in the upcoming days. La Porte City Golf...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Waterloo residents charged with insurance fraud
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - After an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, two Waterloo residents were charged with insurance fraud. According to a criminal complaint, an investigation into 43-year-old Dale Rawlins and 39-year-old Janette Rompot began in July 2022. Investigators say Rawlins made false statements to an insurer in connection with an auto insurance application and Rompot aided in the illegal act.
KCRG.com
Go Cedar Rapids leaders convicted of bank fraud have sentencing dates set
New data shows 'red flag' laws, meant to stop gun violence, are rarely used. Trinity Health is now the sole owner of MercyOne here in Iowa. Davenport city leader broke ground on a new facility that will make fully cooked bacon. Grain semi rolls over on I-380 near Center Point.
KCRG.com
Texas Gov. lists Iowa City among destinations for bussing migrants to
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For weeks, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has reportedly been busing hundreds of immigrants from the border to various sanctuary cities. The immigrants are being bused from Texas as part of a strategy launched by Abbott this year to share the influx of people from outside the United States with liberal cities. Abbott has bused immigrants to Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. so far.
KCJJ
Barn fire reported near River Junction early Friday morning
Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to a barn fire south of River Junction early Friday morning. According to both Johnson County and Washington County dispatch records, a fully-engulfed barn was reported at 6425 Sioux Avenue just after 4am. Just before 4:15 Riverside firefighters were called to provide mutual aid to other agencies. The other agencies are not listed in online records, but the site of the fire is between Lone Tree and Hills.
Markets, Festivals, & Concerts — September Events in Eastern Iowa
Even though summer is coming to an end, there is still plenty to look forward to! Here are some of the big events happening in Eastern/Central Iowa in September:. Thursday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines. Purchase tickets HERE. Friday, September 2nd. Iowa River Landing...
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of August 30th:. Thursday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 4th at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, September 6th at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 7th at 7 p.m. With special...
KCCI.com
Authorities searching for car thief linked to thefts in six Iowa counties
UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department needs help to find a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. They say Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
Brain & Courtlin Do Italian for September Listener Lunch
In the month of August, Brain and I enjoyed five amazing meals at The Class Act Restaurant in Cedar Rapids for Listener Lunch. But, the time has come for us to move on! We are excited to announce our return to another great restaurant for September Listener Lunch... BIAGGI'S!. Biaggi's...
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0