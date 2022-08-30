ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHzVn_0hb7WSeR00
World News

Ukraine claims to have destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in a surge of fighting in the Russian-occupied south, fuelling speculation that its long-awaited counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war is under way.

Russia said it repelled the attack and inflicted heavy casualties.

The clashes took place in the country’s Kherson region, where Moscow’s forces rolled up major gains early in the war.

But Ukrainian authorities kept the world guessing about their intentions.

While independent verification of battlefield action has been difficult, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence report that several Ukrainian brigades had stepped up their artillery fire in frontline sectors across southern Ukraine.

The port city of Kherson, with a pre-war population of about 300,000, is an important economic hub close to the Black Sea and the first major city to fall to the Russians in the war that began six months ago.

The port remains at the heart of Ukraine’s efforts to preserve its vital access to the sea, while Russia views it as a key point in a land corridor extending from its border to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized in 2014.

Occupation forces have spoken of plans to hold a referendum on making the Kherson region a part of Russia and have pressured residents to take Russian citizenship and stop using Ukraine’s currency.

Ukraine’s presidential office reported that “powerful explosions continued during the day and night in the Kherson region. Tough battles are ongoing practically across all” of the area.

Ukrainian forces, the office said, destroyed ammunition depots and all large bridges across the Dnieper River vital to supplying Russian troops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6UDc_0hb7WSeR00
Tetyana, right, takes shelter inside the basement of a residential building during a Russian attack in Sloviansk, eastern Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP) (AP)

The Ukrainian military also reported destroying a pontoon bridge on the Dnieper that the Russian forces were setting up and hitting a dozen command posts with artillery fire.

Russian state news agency Tass that reported explosions rocked Kherson on Tuesday morning – most likely caused by air defence systems.

Alluding to the talk of a major counteroffensive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Monday that one “won’t hear specifics from any truly responsible person” about Kyiv’s intentions “because this is war”.

The British said most of Russia’s units around Kherson “are likely under-manned and are reliant upon fragile supply lines” while its forces there are undergoing a significant reorganisation.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov maintained that its forces stood up well and that Ukraine lost hundreds of troops, tanks and other armoured vehicles in Monday’s action.

His claim could not be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XBO4S_0hb7WSeR00
People walk along a boulevard in Kyiv, Ukraine (Emilio Morenatti/AP) (AP)

Ukrainian independent military analyst Oleh Zhdanov told the Associated Press that “it will be possible to talk about the effectiveness of Ukrainian actions only after large cities are retaken”.

He added that Ukrainian forces had breached the first and the second lines of defence in the Kherson region several times in the past, “but it didn’t bring about results”.

“The most important thing is Ukrainian artillery’s work on the bridges, which the Russian military can no longer use,” Mr Zhdanov said.

The war has ground to a stalemate over the past months, with casualties and destruction rising and the population bearing the brunt of the suffering during relentless shelling in the east and south.

Amid fears that the fighting around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could lead to a catastrophe, a UN atomic energy agency team set out on a mission to inspect and safeguard the complex.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the area over and over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZaUqm_0hb7WSeR00
A firefighter takes a break to drink water as he works to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack that heavily damaged a building in Sloviansk, eastern Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP) (AP)

Nikopol, a city just across the Dnieper from the plant, again came under a barrage of heavy shelling, local authorities said, with a bus station, shops and a children’s library damaged.

And a Russian missile strike targeted the city of Zaporizhzhia, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the plant, Ukraine said.

In other developments:

– The first ship carrying grain from war-torn Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as deadly drought and conflict grip East Africa. The grain is going to Ethiopia.

– European Union ministers debated ways to ramp up weapons production, boost military training for Ukraine and inflict heavier costs on Russia.

– German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country is well prepared to tackle a possible energy shortage because of Russia’s squeeze on European gas supplies. Russia has cut off or reduced the flow of natural gas to a dozen EU countries, raising fears ahead of winter.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russian oil chief dies ‘in fall from hospital window’

The chairman of the board of Russia’s largest private oil company Lukoil has died, with the country’s news agencies citing sources saying he had fallen from a hospital window in what may have been a suicide. A Lukoil statement said Ravil Maganov had “passed away after a severe...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Putin ally warns West of ‘doomsday’ if Russia is pushed towards collapse

A top Russian official has accused the US and its allies of trying to provoke the country’s break-up and warned that such attempts could lead to doomsday. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, warned the West that an attempt to push Russia towards collapse would amount to a “chess game with death”.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Igor Konashenkov
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#United Nations#Explosions#Military Forces#Ministry Of Defence#Ukrainian#Russians
Washington Examiner

Moscow, we have a problem: Russian soldiers grow weary of war

In July, I wrote an article asking how long Russian soldiers would hold on in Ukraine. Less than a month later, we are seeing soldiers, and now units, questioning why Russia is at war in Ukraine and refusing to fight — publicly. The Security Service of Ukraine has been...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say

A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there

Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy