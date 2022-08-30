ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIXS FM 108

Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic

If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
HOUSTON, TX
KIXS FM 108

4 Dead After Disgruntled Houston Man Sets Fire To Homes

Four Houston residents are dead after Houston Police received multiple calls early Sunday morning. Around 1 am Houston Police received three separate calls: a person down, a shooting, and a fire. THE EVICTION NOTICE. It started when a disgruntled tenant turned in his keys after receiving an eviction notice due...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Houston, TX
Alvin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Alvin, TX
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kixs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy