alabamanews.net
New Manufacturing Plant Coming to Ozark, Creating 84 Jobs
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a manufacturing facility in Ozark, creating 84 jobs. Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Ecore takes reclaimed materials and turns them into flooring and surface products. The company is the largest converter of reclaimed rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.
WSFA
$25M manufacturing investment coming to south Alabama
wdhn.com
Dothan electric bills going up
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Utilities will be increasing rates for consumers in Dothan due to wholesale power costs. On Friday, Dothan Utilities announced that there will be a power rate increase for many Dothan residents. This is due to increases in national fuel prices, the city will begin a power cost adjustment (PCA) to offset increases in wholesale power costs.
wdhn.com
Future of local landmark restaurant is uncertain
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Although the Zacks Family Restaurant is closed, work has continued for owner Zack Whaley. He has been on the phone nonstop with his insurance company to figure out what’s next for the future of his business. “Trying to get some possible bids or estimates...
wtvy.com
Borden Dairy closure approaches: Wiregrass school districts find milk alternatives
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - One month from Tuesday, Borden Dairy will close its doors. That means the clock is also ticking for Wiregrass schools to find a new source of milk for students. Borden is currently still delivering, but the looming closure is already impacting schools. At Geneva County High...
wdhn.com
The new chairman of Coffee Co. Habitat for Humanity
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Coffee County Habitat for Humanity is currently working on its 26th home since being formed in 1999. At Thursday’s board meeting, Ben Jimmerson was appointed chairman he takes over for Eugene and Charlene Goolsby who recently “retired” after more than two decades of helping manage the organization and has built homes in Enterprise and Elba.
wdhn.com
Mike Schmitz Nonprofit Marketing Academy is now accepting applications
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 10 nonprofits in the Wiregrass will get a chance to enhance their marketing strategy:. The Mike Schmitz Nonprofit Marketing Academy will take place starting in October and they are accepting applications starting Tuesday until September 23rd. The academy is trying to find the nonprofits that...
wdhn.com
City of Dothan water outage advisory
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan will be shutting off the water to replace a fire hydrant in a portion of downtown. On Thursday, September 8th, the water will be shut off in the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Lafayette Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of South Ussery Street.
alreporter.com
Commission approves Dothan’s first charter school
After a dramatic tied vote last week, the Alabama Public Charter Schools Commission voted 6-3 Wednesday to approve Dothan’s first charter school. The Barnabas School of Leadership will seek to give an educational advantage to kindergarten through fifth grade students in some of Dothan’s most impoverished areas. The...
wdhn.com
Second Dothan restaurant closed after fire damage
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A popular Dothan restaurant, known for its fine southern cooking, will be closed for repairs after a Tuesday fire. The destination Dothan steak and seafood restaurant The Old Mill sustained minor damage after a kitchen fire. The restaurant will be closed for a short time to...
fosterfollynews.net
Legendary Lawn Maintenance in Chipley, Florida Seeks Full-Time and Part-Time Help
Legendary Lawn Maintenance in Chipley, Florida is currently looking for full-time and part-time help. Applicants must be able to work in the heat and have reliable transportation, along with a current Driver’s License. Call Jordan at 850-818-1273 for further info or to apply.
Pickup truck discovered in the Chattahoochee River
BASCOM, Fla. (WMBB) — A fisherman discovered a pickup truck at the bottom of the Chattahoochee River near Neal’s Landing on Monday. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office dive team and Houston County Search and Rescue located the vehicle around 10:00 Monday night. The red GMC Sonoma was pulled out of the river by a local […]
The Only State Park in Florida to Offer Guided Cave Tours to the Public
When one thinks of exploring caves, one may think of states like Tennessee and Missouri. However, if you thought Florida didn't have any caves at all for exploration, your assumption would be incorrect. Not only does Florida have caves, but it has caves that the public can tour.
Alabama city to get its first charter school after lengthy debate
wtvy.com
Dothan man involved in Bay County crash, 100 gallons of fuel spill on highway
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Dothan man traveling through Bay County was involved in a 3-car accident on Thursday that resulted in several gallons of fuel being spilled onto the roadway. According to information released by both the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident...
wdhn.com
Dothan city employee’s termination is upheld after a unanimous vote
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Stephanie Wingfield was fighting her termination from the city of Dothan. She was the Dothan Leisure Services program director and after a unanimous vote, Wingfield’s termination was upheld. Breakfast at Tammy’s in Dothan won the bid to provide meals for at-risk kids and adults...
WCTV
Sunken mystery: Rusted truck pulled from Chattahoochee River
wdhn.com
Dothan man involved in 3-vehicle accident, 100 gallons of fuel spill on roadway
wtvy.com
City upholds firing of woman implicated in Dothan feeding scandal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Personnel Board on a unanimous vote Wednesday morning vote upheld the termination of a city employee who allegedly falsified documents in a multimillion-dollar child nutrition program. Coordinator Stephanie Wingfield was fired because she allegedly ordered subordinates to falsify paperwork so the city could receive...
wtvy.com
UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday’s Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. “The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
