High School

AL.com

Class 6A No. 6 Theodore pulls away from rival Murphy in the second half

Theodore coach Eric Collier wasn’t exactly fired up about the way his team played Thursday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Still, the Class 6A, No. 6 Bobcats are 3-0. Brayden Jenkins rushed for 201 yards and 2 TDs and Cameron Rigby hit Vandy commit Kamrean Johnson with a pair of touchdown passes as Theodore broke away from Murphy in the second half for a 41-13 victory.
THEODORE, AL
Delaware LIVE News

DMA Howard football game suspended in third quarter

The end of the football game between Delaware Military Academy and Howard High School is uncertain after the teams’ season opener at Abessinio Stadium was suspended Friday, Sept. 2, after a disturbance in the stands. Howard led, 8-0, when the action stopped. With 7:33 remaining in the third quarter and the Wildcats about to start a drive in their own ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
AL.com

Huntsville High rallies to beat Grissom

Carlin Long ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Huntsville High pulled away to beat crosstown rival Grissom 27-7 in a Class 7A, Region 4 opener. Long scored on runs of 18 and 10 yards to secure the win for the Panthers at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
