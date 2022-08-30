Read full article on original website
Football High Live: Updates, scores, highlights from statewide Week 3 games
Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season in Alabama rolls on tonight with nearly 170 games happening statewide. Follow all the action right here from kickoff to the very last final score reported. We’ll have updates, highlights, recruiting photos and more with our by-the-minute updates. Some of...
Thursday football roundup: Center Point blitzes Huffman, Brindlee Mountain wins
Center Point’s Jabari Collier and Troy Bruce combined for all four touchdowns in the 32-6 victory over Huffman in the Class 6A, Region 6 opener for both teams. Quarterback Collier completed 10-of-13 passes for 273 yards and a score while running back Bruce rushed for 85 yards on 16 carries and three scores. Collier added 102 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Friday football roundup: Gardendale, Clay-Chalkville post blowout wins, more
Gardendale scored 28 first quarter points and cruised to a 63-21 victory over Mortimer Jordan in Birmingham area high school football action. The Class 6A eight-ranked Rockets (2-1) got three first quarter touchdowns from quarterback Tyler Nelson, one running and two passing, and Kedrick Storey added a 4-yard run. Nelson...
Class 6A No. 6 Theodore pulls away from rival Murphy in the second half
Theodore coach Eric Collier wasn’t exactly fired up about the way his team played Thursday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Still, the Class 6A, No. 6 Bobcats are 3-0. Brayden Jenkins rushed for 201 yards and 2 TDs and Cameron Rigby hit Vandy commit Kamrean Johnson with a pair of touchdown passes as Theodore broke away from Murphy in the second half for a 41-13 victory.
Check out all the final scores from Friday’s Week 3 HS football games
Here are all the final scores from Friday’s Week 3 high school football games in the state of Alabama. The list is compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Austin 24, Sparkman 21 (OT) Autauga Academy 28, Bessemer Academy 0. Autaugavillle 28, Notasulga 8. B.B. Comer 48, Woodland 3.
DMA Howard football game suspended in third quarter
The end of the football game between Delaware Military Academy and Howard High School is uncertain after the teams’ season opener at Abessinio Stadium was suspended Friday, Sept. 2, after a disturbance in the stands. Howard led, 8-0, when the action stopped. With 7:33 remaining in the third quarter and the Wildcats about to start a drive in their own ... Read More
This week in HS Sports: AHSAA still in need of officials, the race for a coaching record
A weekly look at high school sports in the state of Alabama for the past week, a look ahead to what is on the horizon and a little 80s motivation. This is an opinion piece. Early indications are Ken Washington’s preseason plea for officials in all sports, including football, has helped the Alabama High School Athletic Association in a critical time of need.
Daphne earns 1st victory of 2022 by shutting out Alma Bryant
Nick Clark ran 18 times for 151 yards and three touchdowns, and the Daphne defense limited Alma Bryant to only five first downs in a 25-0 road victory in Class 7A, Region 1 action Friday night. It’s Daphne’s first victory over the season. “It was a good win,”...
Huntsville High rallies to beat Grissom
Carlin Long ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Huntsville High pulled away to beat crosstown rival Grissom 27-7 in a Class 7A, Region 4 opener. Long scored on runs of 18 and 10 yards to secure the win for the Panthers at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville.
