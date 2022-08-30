ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zionsville man, sheriff's office warns others of jury duty phone scam

By Kara Kenney
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS— Steve Postma of Zionsville was skeptical when he received a phone call from someone named “Sgt. Johnson” from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller said Postma failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant would be issued for his arrest if he didn’t pay at least 10% of a $10,000 fine.

“I said ‘I’m not in Marion County’, and he said ‘I know you’re in Boone County and we’re working with them to clean it up,’” Postma said.

Postma asked local law enforcement about the call, who told him it was a scam.

He didn’t give them any money but wants to share his story so that others don’t fall victim.

“It scared me,” Postma said. “I just told them to come and arrest me because I don’t have $10,000.”

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning last week that they’ve noticed a substantial increase in the number of phone scams where the caller claims to be a law enforcement officer and demands money.

“If a caller insists on being paid—especially in cash, gift cards or digital currency like Bitcoin- it is certainly a shakedown,” according to the sheriff’s office. “People receiving a call should simply hang up.”

You can also check for criminal warrants at mycase.in.gov or contact contact.mcso@indy.gov if you’re concerned about the validity of a scam call.

Comments / 3

Blaze WW4207
3d ago

um. don't they just inform you by mail when they request you and then only if you are registered to vote... how are people falling for this?

Reply(2)
2
 

