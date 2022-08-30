Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
State agency investigates Richland County for failing to background check jail director
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy is investigating Richland County after it failed to do a required background check on its new jail director before hiring him. Richland County hired Tyrell Cato on July 2 to run the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center without first calling his...
WMBF
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified one of two bodies found on the University of South Carolina’s campus. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, was found dead Friday around 8:30 a.m. The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death but says they are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and campus police in the investigation.
coladaily.com
Richland County coroner identifies one UofSC victim found dead on campus
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is confirming the name of the body discovered at the University Of South Carolina. The body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. According to Coroner Rutherford, the body was discovered on Friday, September 2, 2022, around 8:30 am. The...
wach.com
15-year-old charged for allegedly bringing gun to school
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A Spring Valley High School Student is facing multiple charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to school Friday, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. LOCAL FIRST | Lockout lifted at SC elementary school after police search for suspect. The 15-year-old boy, whose...
abccolumbia.com
Additional charges filed in homeless camp investigation
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Additional charges were filed Friday against two men arrested at an elaborate homeless camp last week. Investigators say early Friday morning deputies returned to the property to find Christopher Leggett removing a trailer full of items from the camp. Deputies say Stephen Rhein was also...
Richland County reopens rental assistance applications after freeze
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County officially reopened applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on September 1st. The county initially froze applications for fear of no new money coming to help those applications already being processed. “The state said, 'We have more funds, can you use them?' And...
Student, faculty member found dead on UofSC campus
The University of South Carolina confirmed the death of a student and faculty member on campus Friday morning.
wach.com
Lockout lifted at SC elementary school after police search for suspect
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Around 11:30 a.m. West Columbia Police informed East Point Academy to go on a lockout due to a suspect search in the area. LOCAL FIRST | Public safety incident reported in Columbia. The school sent out a release saying the Elementary campus was under...
Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School teacher arrested on campus Friday
49-year-old Thomas "Russ" Schneider, of Grovetown, is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.
Winnsboro hires interim police chief
WINNSBORO, S.C. — The first day on the job as Winnsboro’s interim police chief means a swearing-in ceremony for Kevin Lawrence, who said he’s ready to get to work. "I'm already getting together with faith leaders in the community and other organizations to try to come up with a plan to where we can all work together effectively," Lawrence said.
wach.com
Multiple arrests in Orangeburg County for drug seizures
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests through numerous drug seizure operations. Deputy Leroy Ravenell said “During these operations, we arrested three for drug charges,” the sheriff said, “Another operation to search for an attempted murder suspect resulted in a marijuana seizure.”
wach.com
Richland County Deputies searching for missing teen with health conditions
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies are asking for help to find a missing juvenile with medical conditions. Officials say Austin Taggett, 17, was last seen in the 1900 block of Screaming Eagle Road around 4:30 PM on Wednesday. Officials say he was wearing blue jeans and a Reebok hooded sweatshirt.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington deputies arrest nearly two dozen men in online sting operation
Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say they have been working undercover on a online sting operation for the last 2 months. Officials tell us the goal was to specifically target and nab people who they say had the potential to be a sexual predators as they attempted to get in touch with children on the internet for sexual activity. According to the undercover investigators twenty two men have been charged in connection to the operation.
wach.com
SC officer credits God with finding a missing 81-year-old NC woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An 81-year-old woman from North Carolina, who lost her way, was thrown a lifeline this week. One of Columbia’s finest pulled her over, and that traffic stop may have saved her life. Messages come in different forms, ways, and times. One Columbia Police officer...
wach.com
SLED investigating two on-campus deaths at USC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Update, 12:45 p.m. — State Law Enforcement Division agents were requested Friday to investigate two on-campus deaths at the University of South Carolina. Officials say the two incidents appear to be unrelated. No further details are available at this time as SLED investigates. __________________________
Retired Darlington County sergeant dies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A retired Darlington County sergeant has died, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Sgt. Ralph Brown died Tuesday, Hudson said. “The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired Sgt. Ralph Brown as he passed away on August 30th,” Hudson said in a Facebook post. “He will […]
wach.com
Deputies investigating car break-ins at Columbia apartment complex
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins at an apartment complex in Columbia. Deputies were dispatched to 1800 Killian Lakes Drive Wednesday morning, August 31, where they found multiple vehicles that had been damaged. The vehicles had broken windows and...
WIS-TV
Sheriff: No gun found on Mid-Carolina Middle School campus
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A report of a firearm on the campus of Mid-Carolina Middle School earlier in the week led to an investigation by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the School District of Newberry County. According to officials, no gun was found on campus, and investigators were...
wach.com
Teen charged for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to C.A. Johnson High
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A teen has been charged after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to C.A. Johnson High School, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officials say the 17-year-old is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, carrying a weapon on school property, and possession of a weapon by person under 18.
wach.com
Richland Co. opens applications for grants, $16 million up for grabs
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County has officially opened applications for non-profit organizations and small businesses to apply for grants through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The county set aside $16 million. LOCAL FIRST | New first-of-its-kind therapy program fighting drug addiction in SC prison. $15 million...
