Springfield, MO

KTTS

Woman Gets Life In Prison For Springfield Road Rage Incident

(KTTS News) — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a deadly road rage crash in Springfield in November 2018. A Greene County jury found Elizabeth McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in June. Police say McKeown rear-ended Barbara Foster’s car because...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one man involved in a stabbing incident in Springfield. On Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a home near North Campbell and Central. Investigators say the man suffered stab wounds to his torso. Emergency crews rushed him to a Springfield hospital. Police did...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Murder Charges Filed After Shooting In Lebanon

(KTTS News) — A man is charged with second-degree murder for a deadly shooting this week in Lebanon. Police say Kevin Ash, 33, is charged with shooting his step-brother, 45-year-old Bobby Langston, during an argument at a home. Ash is being held in the Laclede County Jail.
LEBANON, MO
KTTS

UPDATE: Police Identify Motorcyclist Killed In Crash

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash Wednesday at Chestnut and Park. Police say Kyle McMillin, 24, from Springfield was headed westbound at a high rate of speed when he hit an SUV that was making a turn. Police say there were...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Semi crash closes traffic on U.S. Highway 160 near Willard, Mo.

NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a semi crash near Willard. Troopers responded around 7:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 160 between Willard and Ash Grove. The driver lost control of the tractor-trailer. The semi blocked both lanes of traffic for nearly five hours. The crash also damaged a power pole.
WILLARD, MO
KOLR10 News

Stone County man dies after vehicle overturns

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after his vehicle overturned 2.5 miles north of Kimberling City in Stone County. Randolph A. Yocum, 73, of Reeds Spring, was pronounced dead at the scene by Stone County Sheriff’s Office deputies around 1 p.m. yesterday, Aug. 31. According to a crash report, he was driving on […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police arrest 1 in deadly shooting in Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon Police Department arrested one person in a deadly shooting investigation. Bobby Langston, 45, of Lebanon, died in the shooting. Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Elm Street around noon on Wednesday. Investigators say an argument led to the shooting. Investigators say a...
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Motorcyclist dead after collision in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after running head-on into a 2017 Ford F-350 near Branson. James H. Fryer, 34, of Omaha, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around noon yesterday, Aug. 30, after Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate. The crash happened on Sycamore Church Road 1.5 miles […]
BRANSON, MO
ksgf.com

Teen Arrested For Threat At Osceola Schools

(KTTS News) — A teenager has been arrested for making a verbal threat to the Osceola School District. St. Clair County deputies were on scene when the 18-year-old made the threat. The sheriff says the suspect was not a student. A warrant was later issued for making a terroristic...
OSCEOLA, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon police: Man shot step-brother during fight then called officers

UPDATE: Law enforcement has released information about the suspect tied to the shooting of Bobby Langston. According to a probable cause statement, Kevin James Ash, 33, of Lebanon called the Lebanon Police Department after shooting his step-brother, Langston. Ash had gotten into a verbal fight with other members of the family when Langston got involved. […]
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

McKeown sentenced to life in prison for running over woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A woman found guilty of killing a driver in a road rage incident in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison. Elizabeth Mckeown was sentenced to life without parole for the first-degree murder death of Barbara Foster. Mckeown was found guilty in June of rear-ending Foster’s car and then running her […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Motorcyclist from Boone County killed in crash

A motorcyclist from Boone County has been killed in a crash in southern Missouri. The victim is identified as 34-year-old James Fryer of Omaha. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened shortly before noon Tuesday when Fryer failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and went into the path of a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Woman dies after crash in Marionville

MARIONVILLE, Mo. — A Marionville woman died after a single-vehicle accident Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning, Aurora-Marionville Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of O’Dell and College in Marionville. The sole occupant of the crash vehicle appeared to be suffering from a medical episode, AMPD said in a release. Despite EMS response and […]
MARIONVILLE, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Chase lands Missouri man in jail

After a chase that led Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase into Crawford County, a Webb City man is in custody. Mid-day on Saturday, August 27, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies were searching an area for wanted fugitive, 39 yearold Larry Flowers. Just after noon, a deputy spotted Flowers driving a Ford truck north of Riverton. Flowers fled when the…
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS

