KTTS
Woman Gets Life In Prison For Springfield Road Rage Incident
KYTV
Police investigate stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one man involved in a stabbing incident in Springfield. On Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a home near North Campbell and Central. Investigators say the man suffered stab wounds to his torso. Emergency crews rushed him to a Springfield hospital. Police did...
ksgf.com
Murder Charges Filed After Shooting In Lebanon
(KTTS News) — A man is charged with second-degree murder for a deadly shooting this week in Lebanon. Police say Kevin Ash, 33, is charged with shooting his step-brother, 45-year-old Bobby Langston, during an argument at a home. Ash is being held in the Laclede County Jail.
KYTV
Judge sentences woman convicted of deadly road rage crash in Springfield
UPDATE: suspect accused of hitting and killing roommate arrested
Investigators said they discovered the victim had been in an argument with his roommate earlier in the day. Witnesses described the argument as "volatile." Witnesses also told police a vehicle hit the victim on the front porch of the home and then drove away.
KTTS
UPDATE: Police Identify Motorcyclist Killed In Crash
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash Wednesday at Chestnut and Park. Police say Kyle McMillin, 24, from Springfield was headed westbound at a high rate of speed when he hit an SUV that was making a turn. Police say there were...
KYTV
Semi crash closes traffic on U.S. Highway 160 near Willard, Mo.
NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a semi crash near Willard. Troopers responded around 7:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 160 between Willard and Ash Grove. The driver lost control of the tractor-trailer. The semi blocked both lanes of traffic for nearly five hours. The crash also damaged a power pole.
Stone County man dies after vehicle overturns
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after his vehicle overturned 2.5 miles north of Kimberling City in Stone County. Randolph A. Yocum, 73, of Reeds Spring, was pronounced dead at the scene by Stone County Sheriff’s Office deputies around 1 p.m. yesterday, Aug. 31. According to a crash report, he was driving on […]
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals nearly $7,500 in tools from a Greene County business
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a tool theft case near Republic. The crime happened on August 1 at Absolute Roofing in the 6600 block of West Highway 60. Security cameras show a man on the property just before 2 a.m. The video shows him getting into two work trucks at the business.
KYTV
Police arrest 1 in deadly shooting in Lebanon, Mo.
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Branson
BRANSON, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after running head-on into a 2017 Ford F-350 near Branson. James H. Fryer, 34, of Omaha, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around noon yesterday, Aug. 30, after Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate. The crash happened on Sycamore Church Road 1.5 miles […]
ksgf.com
Teen Arrested For Threat At Osceola Schools
(KTTS News) — A teenager has been arrested for making a verbal threat to the Osceola School District. St. Clair County deputies were on scene when the 18-year-old made the threat. The sheriff says the suspect was not a student. A warrant was later issued for making a terroristic...
Lebanon police: Man shot step-brother during fight then called officers
UPDATE: Law enforcement has released information about the suspect tied to the shooting of Bobby Langston. According to a probable cause statement, Kevin James Ash, 33, of Lebanon called the Lebanon Police Department after shooting his step-brother, Langston. Ash had gotten into a verbal fight with other members of the family when Langston got involved. […]
How many people Springfield Police arrested for driving drunk over the weekend
All across Missouri over the weekend, law enforcement agencies made focused efforts to catch impaired drivers. Ozarks First spoke with Springfield Police about how many people they arrested for DWI Saturday night.
Suspect apprehended in Joplin after alleged vehicle attack
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin Police Officers arrested a woman after she allegedly rammed a motorcyclist during a road rage incident. Dispatch says they received a call at 11:00 A.M. on August 29 regarding a vehicle crash near the area of 7th and Pearl Ave. When officers arrived at the...
McKeown sentenced to life in prison for running over woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A woman found guilty of killing a driver in a road rage incident in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison. Elizabeth Mckeown was sentenced to life without parole for the first-degree murder death of Barbara Foster. Mckeown was found guilty in June of rear-ending Foster’s car and then running her […]
KTLO
Motorcyclist from Boone County killed in crash
A motorcyclist from Boone County has been killed in a crash in southern Missouri. The victim is identified as 34-year-old James Fryer of Omaha. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened shortly before noon Tuesday when Fryer failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and went into the path of a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.
Woman dies after crash in Marionville
MARIONVILLE, Mo. — A Marionville woman died after a single-vehicle accident Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning, Aurora-Marionville Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of O’Dell and College in Marionville. The sole occupant of the crash vehicle appeared to be suffering from a medical episode, AMPD said in a release. Despite EMS response and […]
columbusnews-report.com
Chase lands Missouri man in jail
After a chase that led Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase into Crawford County, a Webb City man is in custody. Mid-day on Saturday, August 27, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies were searching an area for wanted fugitive, 39 yearold Larry Flowers. Just after noon, a deputy spotted Flowers driving a Ford truck north of Riverton. Flowers fled when the…
Estranged mother arrested for transporting California teen to Missouri boarding school
A mother and former dean of a Missouri boarding school were charged for a scheme to take the woman's estranged son against his will to the school.
